  1. Home
  2. India reports 2,11,298 new covid cases; 3,847 deaths in 24 hours

India reports 2,11,298 new covid cases; 3,847 deaths in 24 hours

News Network
May 27, 2021

New Delhi, May 27: India''s COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 2,73,69,093 as 2,11,298 more people tested positive for the disease in a day, while the country''s recovery was recorded at 90 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

The death toll due to the disease climbed to 3,15,235 with 3,847 fresh fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Also, 21,57,857 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday, taking the total number of such exams done so far in the country to 33,69,69,353.

The daily positivity was recorded at 9.79 per cent. It has been less than 10 per cent for three consecutive days now, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate has also declined and now stands at 10.93 per cent.

The count of active cases has further reduced to 24,19,907, which is 8.84 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 90.01 per cent, the data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,46,33,951, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.15 per cent, it stated.

India''s COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 27,2021

New Delhi, May 27: Fuel prices were hiked again on Thursday as the petrol rate in the financial capital of Mumbai neared Rs 100. Petrol prices are up by 23 paise and diesel by around 30 paise, according to IOC.

The fresh hike marks the 14th increase this month, pushing fuel prices across the country to record highs. 

Petrol prices have already crossed 100 in various parts of the country. On Thursday, petrol stood at Rs 99.94 per litre in Mumbai.

In Delhi, price of petrol rose to Rs 93.44 while diesel increased to Rs 84.32. In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol will now cost Rs 95.06 and diesel Rs 93.49.

In Bengaluru, petrol will now cost Rs 96.80 and diesel Rs 89.70.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 14,2021

Dubai, May 14: The Consulate General of India in Dubai issued a slew of new guidelines for Overseas Citizens of India.

According to an official tweet, the new instructions pertain to the re-issuance of OCI cards due to the issuance of new foreign passports to OCI cardholders.

“There is no requirement of re-issuance of an OCI card each time a new passport is issued to a foreigner up to 20 years of age and once after completing 50 years of age,” the notice said.

OCI cards would only need to be re-issued when a new passport is issued for the cardholder after completion of 20 years of age.

Cardholders are also required to “upload an online copy of the new passport and latest photo each time a new passport is issued” within three months of receiving the new passport. Foreign or foreign-origin spouses of an Indian citizen or an OCI cardholder are also required to do the same, along with a “declaration on subsisting of marriage, a copy of the Indian passport of the Indian spouse/passport and OCI Card of the OCI cardholder spouse.”

Modifications to the OCI Miscellaneous Services portal to implement the decisions are expected to be launched by the end of May. Therefore, cardholders will have to wait for the update before they can submit for any applications to re-issue their OCI card. The service will be provided for free. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 23,2021

Mangaluru, May 23: The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, which is utilising the local resources, is giving priority to outsiders and ignoring locals, when it comes to recruitment, alleged Congress leader MLA Mohiyuddin Bava.

Speaking to media persons former Mangaluru North MLA said that North Indian candidate were given priority while filling vacant posts by MRPL.  

Even though Sarojini Mahishi report emphasised appointing local candidates, the MRPL ignored local candidates during the selection process, he said.

He sought to know why BJP MLAs and MPs were silent on the issue. MRPL had promised to provide employment to local candidates. While recruiting 214 staff, only 13 from Karnataka were recruited. Among 13, only three are from Udupi, Karkala and Mangaluru. 

DYFI state president Muneer Katipalla demanded the cancellation of the recruitment process.

"A high-level probe should be ordered into the recruitment process at the MRPL. People of undivided Dakshina Kannada districts have been cheated. DYFI has been demanding 80% jobs for local residents since the beginning," Muneer said.

Following a row over the recruitment process, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLAs D Vedavyasa Kamath, Umanath Kotian and Dr Y Bharath Shetty held discussions with MRPL Managing Director M Venkatesh and other top officials. The MP, in a Facebook post, said that he has directed the MRPL on withholding the recruitment list.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.