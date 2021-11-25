  1. Home
India to resume international flights from Dec 15, barring 14 countries

News Network
November 26, 2021

New Delhi, Nov 26: The Centre will resume regular international flights from December 15, barring 14 countries, people familiar with the development said on Friday. 

The countries which do not feature on the list are the UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Finland, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe and Singapore, sources said. 

The decision has been taken in consultation with the health ministry in light of the Covid situation across the world, especially the emergence of new variants. On Thursday, South Africa confirmed a new variant of Coronavirus which is believed to be more transmissible and vaccine-evasive. 

The variant has been reported in Botswana and Hong Kong as well apart from South Africa. India is not resuming regular international flight operations with Botswana and South Africa.

With some of the countries on the list India has a travel bubble that permits a certain number of flights a week, which will continue, officials explained.

Regular international flights operations were suspended in March 2020 owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. The civil aviation ministry started Vande Bharat flights to ferry Indians who got stuck in other countries during the pandemic. After the Vande Bharat flights, the ministry entered into air bubble agreements with some countries allowing international travel.

With the number of Covid cases steadily going down and the vaccine coverage in the country going up, the Centre was mulling easing restrictions regarding international travel. Two days ago, civil aviation secretary Rajiv Bansal said the ministry is working towards allowing international passenger flights from this year-end.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia too recently expressed the ministry's keenness to resume normal international travel operations. “We are evaluating the process. We are coming back to normalcy. First, we allowed 100% passenger capacity in our domestic flights and now we allowed in-flight meals in those flights," Scindia said at an industry summit.

Comments

News Network
November 25,2021

RaghurajSingh.jpg

Lucknow, Nov 25: A minister in Uttar Pradesh government today termed the madrasas (Islamic Schools) as "terrorist dens" and demanded that they be closed immediately.

"The madrasas are dens of terrorists.....they churn out terrorists.....those passing out of the madrasas become terrorists," UP minister of state for labour Raghuraj Singh said in Aligarh.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said that there were only 250 madrasas in UP till a few decades back. "Now there are more than 22 thousand madrasas in the state," the minister said.

Singh, while referring to Burhan Wani, who was a top commander of the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and was killed in a gun battle with security forces in Jammu & Kashmir in 2016, said that he was also a 'product' of a madrasa in the state.

The minister added that he would order the closure of all the madrasas if he got a chance.

Singh's remarks came amid announcement by the Yogi Adityanath government to renovate and modernise the madrasas in the state.

The Muslim clerics and opposition parties slammed the minister for the remarks. "Many, who studied in the madrasas, had fought for the freedom of the country....the minister should read history before making such a statement....he must be sacked immediately," said a Muslim cleric here.

"The remarks reflect the anti-Muslim mindset of the BJP....the minister is not alone in saying so...there are many MLAs in the BJP, who have also made objectionable comments on the Muslims," said a senior Samajwadi Party leader here. 

News Network
November 24,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 24: The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) today launched simultaneous search operations in as many as 60 places across Karnataka targeting 15 government officials of various departments on charges of disproportionate assets. 

The ACB sleuths are conducting search operations in houses, offices and relatives' houses of these officials.  

According to reports, search operations are underway at the house of Mangaluru Smart City Limited Executive Engineer KS Lingegowda, Kaveri Neeravari Nigam (Hemavathi Left Bank Canal) Executive engineer Srinivas K, Revenue Inspector of Doddaballapura Lakshminarasimhaiah, Retired manager of Bengaluru Nirmiti Kendra Vasudev, Chief Manager of Bengaluru dairy B Krishna Reddy, Joint Director of Agriculture in Gadag T Rudrappa, Cooperative Development Officer of Savadatti AK Masti, senior motor vehicle inspector of Gokak Sadashiva Marilingannavar, 'C' grade employ of Hubballi Electricity Supply Company (Hescom) in Belagavi Nataji Heeraji Patil, Retired Deputy Registrar of Stamps in Ballari Shivanand. 

ACB sleuths have also been carrying out searches at the houses of Dr Rajashekar, Physiotherapist at Yelahanka Government Hospital, Mayanna M, First division assistant (FDA) at the Major Roads and Infrastructure wing of the BBMP, KAS officer LC Nagaraj who is currently serving at Sakala Mission, BBMP 'D' Group employee in Yelahanka division GV Giri, Junior executive engineer of PWD in Jevari MS Biradar. 

ACB officials have registered cases against all 15 officials under the prevention of corruption charges. After obtaining a search warrant from the court, raids have been carried out at 60 places in Karnataka. As many as 8 Superintendent of Police (SP), 100 officials, 300 personnel of ACB have been involved in these search operations collecting details about property transactions, movable and immovable property details, bank transactions, jewellery and automobiles details.

News Network
November 17,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 17: An FIR has been registered against the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) Deputy Commissioner and two others in connection with allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 1.70 crore and cheating a homemaker after promising to get a compensation for acquired land, police said on Wednesday.

Hema S. Raju, the 45-year old homemaker, a resident of Jayanagar, has lodged the complaint against BDA Deputy Commissioner Shivaraj, BDA officer Mahesh Kumar and broker Mohan Kumar with the RT Nagar police station.

The complainant has alleged that the accused Mohan Kumar had even threatened to get her killed by giving 'supari' if she continued to make phone calls to him.

The complainant Hema had been approaching BDA for a compensation amount for her 2.34 acre land in Hennur and Srirampura localities of Bengaluru, acquired for development of Arkavathi Layout in 2013.

The woman said that the accused officer Mahesh Kumar told her that another accused Shivaraj had kept her files pending and got him transferred from the Land Acquisition.

Mahesh Kumar further told her that if she wanted her work to be done, he should again get the same posting. He also told her that for doing that they will have to talk to accused Mohan Kumar, a broker.

Accordingly, the complainant met Mohan Kumar in January, 2020. He demanded Rs 1.50 crore bribe to get the compensation amount released. She gave Rs 50 lakh bribe on the same day, the complainant said in her plea.

She said after this Mahesh Kumar was transferred to the Land Acquisition department to facilitate the movement of her files. BDA Deputy Commissioner Shivaraj had taken Rs 20 lakh as bribe at this juncture, she said.

"In a phased manner the three accused got a total amount of Rs 1.10 crore from me. Accused Mohan Kumar kept on calling me and took Rs 60 lakh in addition after blackmailing that he would stall the movement of my file. But, even after paying money, I didn't get the compensation amount," she mentioned in her complaint.

When Hema contacted accused Shivaraj, he told that he was transferred to a different post and he is not concerned with her case any more. Broker Mohan Kumar threatened her that he would get her killed if she pursued the case. The police are now investigating her complaint. 

