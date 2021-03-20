‘India, US focused on expanding military engagement’

  1. Home
News Network
March 20, 2021

New Delhi, Mar 20: India and the US focused on expanding their military engagement during a meeting today between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the US Secretary of Defence, General Lloyd Austin, a joint statement said today. The talks included wide-ranging defence cooperation, information-sharing in emerging areas, and mutual logistical support, the statement said.

"We focused on expanding military-to-military engagement..." Mr Singh said reading out the statement, and expressing happiness over the "comprehensive and fruitful talks" with Secretary Austin and his delegation. "We're determined to realise the full potential of comprehensive global strategic partnership," he said adding that he had invited the US defence industry to take advantage of India's liberalised FDI policies in the sector.

On his part, Mr Austin began by offering condolences over the death of the Indian Air Force's Group Captain Ashish Gupta earlier this week. He died after his plane, a Mig-21 Bison, crashed near Gwalior during a combat training mission. "His death reminds us of the risks our brave service men and women take each day to defend our democracies, our people, and our way of life," Mr Austin said.

He said he had conveyed to Mr Singh the Biden-Harris administration's message of the US's strong commitment to "our allies and partners". 

"We discussed opportunities to elevate the US-India Major Defence Partnership...a priority of the Biden-Harris Administration...through regional security cooperation, military-to-military interactions, and defence trade," his statement said.

India is the third destination in Mr Austin's three-nation tour, the first since the Joe Biden administration took charge earlier this year. It is seen as a reflection of the regime's strong commitment to its relations with allies and partners in the region. The US Defence Secretary called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval hours after his arrival in Delhi on Friday.

Today's joint statement comes days after Senator Robert Menendez, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, asked Ms Austin to raise concerns over democracy in India during his talks with officials here.

In a letter to Mr Austin, Senator Menendez has pointed out that while the US-India partnership is "critical to meet the challenges of the 21st Century", the partnership "must rest on adherence to democratic values". The Indian government, he added, "has been trending away from those values".

The Indian Defence Minister and the US Secretary of Defence, meanwhile, reviewed many bilateral and multilateral exercises today, agreeing on increased cooperation between the Indian military, the US Indo-Pacific, Central, and Africa Commands. The joint statement said that the talks focused on steps to implement bilateral defence pacts such as Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA), Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement, and Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA).

BECA will provide India real-time access to American geospatial intelligence. LEMOA is an India-specific version of a deal the US has with several countries close to it in military terms. COMCASA allows India to procure equipment for encrypted communications for US-made weapons systems. Together, the three are the foundational agreements the US signs with other countries close to it.

News Network
March 17,2021

Kasargod, Mar 17: A man and his two children were found dead at Chervathur in Kasaragod district today.

The deceased have been identified as Roopesh (37) an auto driver in Pilicode Madivai, and his children Vaidehi (10) and Shivanand (6).

Their bodies were found in the room of a house under construction.

It is assumed that Roopesh committed suicide after feeding poison to his son and daughter.

Sources said that Roopesh’s wife lives separately after deserting husband and children.  

Jurisdictional Chandera police have registered a case and investigations are on.

News Network
March 20,2021

Kolkata, Mar 20: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday slammed the BJP, branding it as the "biggest extortionist" in the world, which should never be allowed to rule the state.

Banerjee, speaking at an election rally at Haldia in East Midnapore district, also accused the saffron party of orchestrating riots, killing people and torturing Dalit girls.

"BJP is the biggest 'tolabaz' (extortionist) in the world... Just see the amount of money it collected under the PM Cares Fund. If the people of West Bengal want peace and a state free from riots, then the Trinamool Congress is the only option," she asserted.

The eight-phase West Bengal Assembly elections will get underway on March 27. West Bengal Assembly Election Result 2016

News Network
March 15,2021

Mumbai, Mar 15: Facing charges of planting gelatin stick-laden Scorpio SUV near the Mumbai home of top businessman Mukesh Ambani, Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was suspended from the police force.

The Special Branch of Mumbai Police on Monday placed him under suspension.

49-year-old ‘super cop’ Vaze was attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit of Crime Branch of Mumbai police.

In the wake of his name cropping up in the explosive-laden Scorpio case and the mysterious death of witness Mansukh Hiren, he was shifted from the Crime Branch to Citizen Facilitation Centre and then attached to a Special Branch.

He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday night. On Sunday, a special court remanded him to NIA custody till 25 March.

It is worth mentioning here that it was Vaze who arrested Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami in an attempt to murder case. Goswami had ran a campaign against him. 

