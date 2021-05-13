Indian consulate in Dubai issues revised guidelines for OCIs

  1. Home
News Network
May 14, 2021

Dubai, May 14: The Consulate General of India in Dubai issued a slew of new guidelines for Overseas Citizens of India.

According to an official tweet, the new instructions pertain to the re-issuance of OCI cards due to the issuance of new foreign passports to OCI cardholders.

“There is no requirement of re-issuance of an OCI card each time a new passport is issued to a foreigner up to 20 years of age and once after completing 50 years of age,” the notice said.

OCI cards would only need to be re-issued when a new passport is issued for the cardholder after completion of 20 years of age.

Cardholders are also required to “upload an online copy of the new passport and latest photo each time a new passport is issued” within three months of receiving the new passport. Foreign or foreign-origin spouses of an Indian citizen or an OCI cardholder are also required to do the same, along with a “declaration on subsisting of marriage, a copy of the Indian passport of the Indian spouse/passport and OCI Card of the OCI cardholder spouse.”

Modifications to the OCI Miscellaneous Services portal to implement the decisions are expected to be launched by the end of May. Therefore, cardholders will have to wait for the update before they can submit for any applications to re-issue their OCI card. The service will be provided for free. 

May 5,2021
May 5,2021

Talwar.jpg

Mangaluru, May 5: Indian Naval Ship (INS Talwar) on Wednesday arrived at New Mangalore Port carrying Oxygen from Bahrain as part of first consignment under 'Operation Samudra Setu II'.

Vice Admiral MS Pawar, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff on the progress of 'Operation Samudra Setu II' and the arrival of first consignment of Liquid Medical Oxygen onboard INS Talwar at New Mangalore said "as a part of the ongoing National effort to fight the Covid 19 pandemic, Indian Navy has launched Operation Samudra Setu II to bring in by sea the much-needed Oxygen and associated medical supplies from friendly foreign countries.As many as nine warships have been diverted to various ports in the region extending from Kuwait in the West to Singapore in the East".

Shortly after noon today INS Talwar with 50 tons of oxygen lifted from Manama in Bahrain would dock at the port of New Mangalore.

Additionally INS Airavat from Singapore and INS Kolkata from Kuwait are heading back home with Liquid Oxygen, Oxygen filled cylinders, cryogenic tanks and other medical equipment, the release added.

While three more warships are scheduled to pick up more supplies from Kuwait and Doha, the LPD INS Jalashwa, Mission deployed in South East Asia is ready to be diverted to ports in the region as the situation demands.

"Just as last year Indian Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu to repatriate our distressed citizens from IOR countries. Let me assure the countrymen that the Navy will continue with its efforts to bring relief and together, we will overcome this challenge," Vice Admiral Pawar added.

News Network
May 4,2021

Twitter has permanently suspended actor Kangana Ranaut's account for repeated violations of rules, specifically its "Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour policy”, the microblogging site said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old actor’s handle @KanganaTeam now displays the message: account suspended.

Ranaut, known for her often inflammatory tweets, posted several messages following the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress’ win over the BJP in West Bengal and incidents of post-poll violence. Calling for President’s Rule in the state, she also blamed Banerjee for the violence and called her unpublishable names.

"We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.

"The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service," the spokesperson added.

According to Twitter's Abusive Behaviour policy, "one may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so or attempt to harass, intimidate, or silence someone else’s voice".

When an account is suspended permanently, the account holder is notified about the rules they have violated, the social media platform said citing the policy.

On Monday, writer-lyricist Hussain Haidry had shared two tweets of the actor and urged people to report the account.

“If you are a blue tick account or with a large following, I am not asking you to speak up against this. But please just quietly REPORT these two tweets. This is calling for mass violence. And directing it at Muslims,” he wrote.

Many social media users have called Ranaut out for spreading hatred.

The actor also posted a video on Instagram where she termed the silence of the liberal international media on Bengal violence their "conspiracy against India". Ranaut is also active on Facebook.

Last year, Ranaut's sister Rangoli's account was suspended on the microblogging website. The actor became active on Twitter after that. 

In a statement, Ranaut said that Twitter has only proved her point that "they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do, fortunately, I have many platforms, I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering...”

News Network
May 3,2021

New Delhi, May 2: The Centre on Monday announced that NEET-PG exam will be postponed for at least 4 months in a bid to make more personnel available to fight teh Covid-19 situation in the country.

The NEET-PG is a competitive examination for postgraduate studies in the field of medicine.

"A decision was taken to postpone NEET-PG for at least 4 months and the exam will not be held before 31st August 2021. Students will also be given at least one month of time after the announcement of the exam before it is conducted. This will make a large number of qualified doctors available for Covid duties," the release said.

