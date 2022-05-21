  1. Home
  2. Indian democracy is global good; if that cracks, will cause problem for planet: Rahul Gandhi in UK

Indian democracy is global good; if that cracks, will cause problem for planet: Rahul Gandhi in UK

News Network
May 21, 2022

rahulgandhiUK.jpg

London, May 21: Democracy in India is a global public good and a central anchor for the planet and if that cracks, it is going to cause a problem for the planet, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has warned as he attacked the NDA government, asserting that there are two different designs of governance at play in India, one that stifles voices and the other that listens.

The Opposition leader, who is on a tour of the UK, had an interaction session at the 'Ideas for India' conference organised by non-profit think-tank Bridge India on Friday during which he articulated his party's vision for mass action that would result in something beautiful for the country.

He attacked the deep state that is causing damage and declared that the Congress ideology is geared up to fight it.

Please realise, what the BJP does is shout and stifle voices. What we do is listen. They are two different things, they are two different designs, said Gandhi.

Joined at the conference by Opposition leaders, including CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and TMC's Mahua Moitra, the Congress leader warned of kerosene all over the country and all it needs is one spark .

A cadre is told you will say this and nothing else it's designed to push a particular set of ideas down people's throats, whether it is the Communist idea or in the RSS system. We are not designed like that. We are designed to listen to the people of India and pull out their voice and place it on the table, he said.

Democracy in India is a global public good. It is a central anchor for the planet. Because we are the only people who have managed democracy at the scale that we have. If that cracks, it is going to cause a problem for the planet," he said.

We believe India is a negotiation between its people; The BJP & the RSS believe India is a geography; That it is a 'Sone Ki Chidiya' whose benefits should be distributed to a few. We believe everyone should have equal access," the Congress Party quoted Gandhi as saying.

Asked about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Gandhi drew parallels with the Chinese actions in India.

Russians say to Ukraine that we refuse to recognise your territorial integrity. We refuse to accept that these two districts belong to Ukraine. And we are going to attack you in these two districts to make sure that you break an alliance with NATO, Gandhi said.

That is what Russian President Vladimir Putin is doing, he said.

Putin is saying I am not ready for you to have an alliance with America. So on the question of your territorial integrity, I will attack you, he said.

Please recognise the parallels between what is going on in Ukraine and what is going on in Ladakh and in Doklam, the Congress leader said.

Please realise that the same idea is at play. There are Chinese forces sitting in Ladakh and there are Chinese forces sitting in Doklam, Gandhi said.

The Doklam forces are designed for Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh forces are designed for Ladakh. And the same principle is there. What the Chinese are saying is that we do not accept your territoriality and we do accept your relationship with the US.

So we have to realise that there is a problem on the border and whether we like it or not, we have to prepare for that problem. Because we don't want to get caught off guard, he said.

He said that his problem with the government is that they do not allow a discussion.

Chinese troops are sitting inside India today. They have just built a huge bridge over the Pangong Lake. They are setting up the infrastructure. They are obviously preparing for something. But the government doesn't want to talk about it. Government wants to stifle the conversation. That's bad for India.

They keep saying that I raise the China issue. Yes, I raise the China issue because I am worried about it. I am worried that Chinese troops are sitting inside India and I can see exactly what is happening in Ukraine. I said this to the Foreign Minister in one of our conversations and he said you know what you have a point. That's an interesting way to look at it. Please realise that there are parallels to what is going on, Gandhi said.

The bridge is being built amid the lingering standoff between Indian and Chinese armies at several friction points in eastern Ladakh for over two years.

People familiar with the Chinese construction on Wednesday had said that the new bridge is being built in an area that is over 20 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

India on Friday voiced strong opposition to China building a second bridge across Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh, and said it is in an area that has been under "illegal occupation" of that country for around 60 years.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has never accepted such illegal occupation of its territory, nor has it accepted the "unjustified" Chinese claim or such construction activities.

"We have made it clear on several occasions that the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India and we expect other countries to respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

Bagchi said the government has stepped up the development of border infrastructure, especially since 2014, including the construction of roads and bridges in order to ensure that the nation's security interests are fully protected.

"The government remains committed to the objective of creating infrastructure along the border areas to not only meet India's strategic and security requirements but also facilitate the economic development of these areas," he added.

During the conference here, Gandhi, with reference to his own party, noted: We have an opportunity now that we haven't had for many years to completely redesign the Congress through mass action. And so do a lot of the Opposition.

Gandhi declared he believed that the time for mass action was not in the past few years but is timely now because there is a government in charge that is destroying and attacking the institutional framework of the country.

So, roles change and you adapt. I see myself as somebody who defends that idea of India when I see our country's voice being crushed, it upsets me. I think about what I should do and can do. It's a challenging situation but I think there's a huge opportunity inside this thing and I feel it.

I feel that from the struggle that is coming, we will get an India that is actually much better than the one we have right now and one we had before. I think there's something beautiful that can come out of this. I fundamentally believe in the spirit of our country, he said.

Earlier, he took to Twitter to describe the enriching exchange he had during the conference.

While in the UK, Gandhi is also set to interact with students at Corpus Christi College, University of Cambridge, on Monday at an event entitled India at 75.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 19,2022

Bengaluru, May 19: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an Orange alert in 12 districts of Kerala including Kasaragod for the day as the state continued to receive heavy rainfall. The IMD issued an Orange alert in all the districts of Kerala except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam for Thursday.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said cyclonic circulation over northern Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas would lead to isolated very heavy rainfall in several parts of the southern state. The Central Meteorological Department, on Wednesday, had predicted isolated heavy and very heavy rainfall in the state for the next 2 days and heavy rainfall for the two days after that.

Kerala has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past few days and it has disrupted normal life in certain places of the state. Considering the heavy rains and to be better prepared for the early onset of monsoon in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had a day ago issued a slew of directions to ensure that the authorities were prepared to handle problems like landslides and flooding.

Some of the instructions issued by the CM were -- local bodies to prepare a list of disaster-prone areas in their jurisdictions and provide the same to the authorities concerned like police and fire services, ensure relief camps with adequate facilities are in place for evacuating people and desilting of gutters and rivers. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already deployed five teams to Kerala.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has asked people to stay away from rivers and other water bodies until the rains subside. The SDMA has also asked people not to travel to hilly regions unless it's an emergency and to avoid night travel until the rain subsides.

The district administrations have also warned the people against staying near coastal areas of high tide. The IMD has earlier predicted that the Southwest monsoon, which is also known as Edavapathy in the state, is likely to bring its first showers to Kerala by May 27, five days earlier than the normal onset date. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 7,2022

Washington, May 7: US President Joe Biden is sending a new weapons package worth at least $100 million to Ukraine, in the latest in a series of transfers to help Kyiv fight against Russia.

Biden signed the weapons package on Friday, providing additional artillery munitions, radar and other equipment to Ukraine.

"Today, the United States is continuing our strong support for the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their country against Russia's ongoing aggression," Biden said in a statement.

The United States has sent $3.4 billion worth of armaments to Ukraine since February 24, including howitzers, anti-aircraft Stinger systems, anti-tank Javelin missiles, ammunition and recently-disclosed "Ghost" drones.

The new weapons package will include 25,000 155mm artillery rounds, counter-artillery radar, jamming equipment, field equipment and spare parts, according to a US official.

Last month, Biden asked Congress for a whopping $33 billion aid package for Ukraine, including more than $20 billion in new military aid and other security assistance over the next five months to use in the regime's war with Russia.

The supplemental funding request includes $16.4 billion for the Defense Department, $8.5 billion in economic assistance, and $3 billion for humanitarian assistance and to fight food insecurity, according to reports.

The new package includes $6 billion for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and $5.4 billion to replenish military inventories of weapons and equipment sent to the front lines.

“Additional security assistance will put urgently needed equipment into the hands of Ukraine’s military and police, including ammunition, armored vehicles, small arms, demining assistance and unmanned aircraft systems,” Biden wrote in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

American journalist and political commentator Don DeBar denounced Biden’s request, saying that it shows what the priorities of the Biden administration are.

“To get an understanding of what $33 billion represents in the federal budget, consider that the entire annual budget for the fiscal year 2020 for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, including all the payouts for Section 8 and other rental assistance and all other federal housing assistance programs in the United States - all of them - came to $44 billion,” DeBar said.

“Biden, Pelosi and Schumer are giving Ukraine 3/4 of that annual budget for only 5 months of military aid, meaning that the annualized budget would be somewhere on the order of $70 billion dollars, almost twice the budget of HUD,” he noted.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 11,2022

New Delhi, May 11: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered to keep the colonial-era sedition law in abeyance till the Centre re-examines the provision, carrying life term as the maximum penalty, in view of concerns expressed over its misuse to jail the critics of the ruling dispensation.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli passed the interim order on a batch of petitions, challenging validity of the penal provision, for having a chilling effect on fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression.

The court said, "it is appropriate that the Centre and States would refrain from registering new FIRs under Section 124A of the IPC".

The bench said those already arrested under the law may approach the competent court for bail.

The top court noted Attorney General K K Venugopal had given some glaring instances of lodging the FIRs under the sedition law, including one related to Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband for intending to recite Hanuman Chalisa.

At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted a proposal on behalf of the Union government, contending that a cognisable offence under Section 124A can't be prevented from being registered.

But there can be a scrutiny at senior police officer level as per the mandate in the Vinod Dua case, depending on facts and situations. This would also be subject to judicial review, he said.

With regard to pending cases, Mehta said these are already before a judicial forum, which should be allowed to examine the matter. "We do not know the gravity of the offence of each case. No accused is before this case.  Statute can't be stayed at third party's behest in a PIL," Mehta submitted.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for petitioners, including S G Vombatkere, said the proposal by the Centre is unacceptable. He said Section 66A of IT Act was struck down by the top court for being unconstitutional, even though the power was with the SP-level officer.

"It is because of sea change, Section 124A has become unconstitutional. When the Kedar Nath Singh (1962) was decided by the top court upholding its validity, it was non-cognisable offence and made congnisable in 1973 only," he said.

On Tuesday, the court had asked the Centre to clarify within 24 hours if the operation of the penal provision of sedition can be kept in abeyance till the process of review of the law is over.

The top court also sought to know about the fate of pending cases under the law as the government asked the court to defer the adjudication on its validity until it re-examined and re-considered the provision.

On Monday, responding to the batch of petitions, the government had said it has decided to re-examine and reconsider the colonial-era sedition law in the spirit of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' (75 years of independence) and the prime minister's "unequivocal views" in favour of "protection of civil liberties".

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.