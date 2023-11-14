  1. Home
  2. Indian mother, daughter evacuated from war-torn Gaza through Rafah border crossing

Indian mother, daughter evacuated from war-torn Gaza through Rafah border crossing

News Network
November 14, 2023

kashmir.jpg

Jerusalem, Nov 14: An Indian woman from Kashmir who had sought immediate evacuation from the war-torn Hamas-ruled Gaza has safely reached Egypt with the help of Indian missions in the region, according to her husband.

Lubna Nazir Shaboo and her daughter Karima, crossed the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza on Monday evening.

"They are in al-Arish (a city in Egypt). Tomorrow morning (Tuesday) they will move to Cairo," Lubna's husband Nedal Toman said in a text message sent to PTI from Gaza.

The only exit route from Gaza, the Rafah crossing with Egypt, has been infrequently opened the past few weeks to let humanitarian supplies enter Gaza and also let some foreign nationals and wounded people cross over to the other side.

In a telephone call to PTI on Sunday, Lubna confirmed that her name was among the people who could leave Gaza and thanked profusely the Indian missions in the region -- in Ramallah, Tel Aviv and Cairo -- for making this possible.

On October 10, Lubna had reached out to PTI over the phone seeking help for evacuation.

"We are facing a brutal war here and everything is being destroyed and bombarded in a matter of seconds," she had told PTI.

Following the unprecedented attacks by Hamas on October 7, Israel declared war and launched a genocide campaign.   

"The sounds of bombardment are too scary and the whole house shakes. It is a very, very scary situation," Lubna had told PTI before moving with her family to the southern part of Gaza where she spent several days with acquaintances before being evacuated.

She had mentioned that their "water supply was officially cut off" in the middle of the night of October 9 and they were without electricity, which made them decide to move to the south and seek help in evacuation.

Lubna had also said that she hadn't seen anything like this before and had two families living with them who had to run away after bombardment in the bordering areas of Gaza.

"We are not able to go anywhere because there is no safe place for us anywhere and the Gaza Strip is too small and it is closed from every side. There are no exit points over here," she said.

"I have already asked for help from the Representative office of India in Ramallah to help me get to a safer place along with my husband and my daughter," she had said in a video message.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 5,2023

Gaza.jpg

At least 51 Palestinians have been killed and several others have been wounded in Israeli airstrikes on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian media.

The Palestinian WAFA news agency reported late on Saturday that Israeli warplanes targeted the Samaan family home in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp resulting in casualties and destruction to the home targeted and damage to neighboring homes and infrastructure.

The report added that most of the casualties were children and women.

Meantime, Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on the western and northern neighborhoods of Gaza, using internationally banned white phosphorus bombs, particularly in the Al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City.

Israel has been bombing Gaza since October 7, when the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movements launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm in the occupied territories in response to the Israeli regime’s intensified crimes against Palestinians.

The Israeli war on Gaza has so far killed nearly 9,500 Palestinians, including nearly 3,900 children and 2,509 women, and over 24,160 Palestinians have also been wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The regime has also cut off one of the most densely populated places in the world from basic supplies, like water, electricity, and fuel. Shortages of medical supplies and food have left 2.3 million Palestinians at risk of starvation.

Eighty-three countries, including the United States but not Israel, have signed a commitment to refrain “as appropriate, from the use of explosive weapons in populated areas” because of their likelihood of harming civilians.

Tel Aviv claims its airstrikes target Hamas commanders and the resistance group’s infrastructure in the besieged Gaza Strip.

According to a new analysis of satellite data, the regime’s air attacks have so far destroyed or damaged at least a quarter of buildings in the northern part of the Palestinian territory. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 9,2023

nitishkumar.jpg

Patna, Nov 9: The Bihar Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a bill to increase reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and Extremely Backward Classes in state jobs and educational institutions to 65 per cent. This is well past the Supreme Court's 50 per cent cap.

The amended bill will now have to be signed off by Governor Rajendra Arlekar before it is law.

The amendments were passed amid ruckus inside and outside the Bihar Assembly - over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's remark this week on women's education and population control.

Under the revised quotas, Scheduled Caste candidates will have 20 per cent reservation, while those from OBCs and EBCs will get 18 and 25 per cent - a significant increase from the earlier (combined) 30 per cent. Reservation of two per cent has been proposed for ST candidates.

At present there is 18 per cent reservation for EBCs and 12 per cent for Backward Classes, 16 per cent for Scheduled Castes, and one per cent for Scheduled Tribes.

The existing three per cent reservation for women from backward classes has been scrapped.

The amended bill excludes the central government's mandatory 10 per cent reservation for individuals from Economically Weaker Sections, and will take total quotas to 75 per cent.

Nitish Kumar had proposed the amendment on Tuesday, hours after his government tabled the full report of the contentious state-wide caste survey. The report said 36 per cent of the Bihar's 13.1 crore people are from EBCs and 27.1 per cent are from Backward Classes.

Of the rest, 19.7 per cent are from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes make up 1.7 per cent of the population. The General Category accounts for 15.5 per cent of the population, the report said.

This means that over 60 per cent of Bihar hails from OBCs or EBCs.

Data from the survey was presented amid BJP claims that data about population of the Yadav - to which Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav belongs - and Muslim communities was manipulated.

The Yadav community, which will benefit from 18 per cent reservation for OBC groups, is the largest sub-group, accounting for 14.27 per cent of the category.

The report also said that 42 per cent of all Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families live in poverty, and that 34 per cent of all families in the state survive on less than ₹ 6,000 per month.

Also according to the data, less than six per cent of individuals from Scheduled Castes had finished their schooling; i.e., cleared Class 11 and Class 12.

The report was initially criticised by the BJP; in a sharp response hours after data was released, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the opposition of "trying to divide the country in the name of caste".

Last week, though, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared the BJP remains open to the idea of a nation-wide caste census, so long as due diligence is done.

The data - coming months before next year's Lok Sabha poll - underlines the electoral importance of OBCs and marginalised communities - both for the BJP, which has opposed calls for a national caste census, and the opposition, which has been increasingly more and more vocal on the subject. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 31,2023

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has released a video that shows three hostages held in the besieged Gaza Strip, drawing condemnation from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The video was released on Monday by the armed wing of Hamas, the Qassam Brigades. The women who appear in the video are likely to have done so under duress.

In the video clip, three women are sitting side by side against a bare wall. They have no signs of injury. One of the women delivers an angry message to the Israeli prime minister, accusing Netanyahu of failing to protect Israeli citizens when Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7.

At least 1,400 people were killed in the attack, according to Israeli officials, and more than 230 others were taken as hostages.

The women in the video called for an agreement to secure their release in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners.

“You were supposed to free all of us. You committed to free us all. But instead, we are carrying your political, security, military, diplomatic failure,” she said.

She also asked the Israeli PM to fulfil the demand of Hamas to release all Palestinian prisoners in exchange of Israeli soldiers and settlers captured by Hamas. 

The short video is the second hostage message to be issued by Hamas, following an earlier clip of 21-year-old Franco-Israeli woman Mia Schem that was released on October 17.

Denouncing the video as “cruel psychological propaganda”, Netanyahu identified the three as Yelena Trupanob, Danielle Aloni and Rimon Kirsht.

The presence of the hostages in Gaza has complicated the ground operation in the enclave begun by Israeli forces last week, following an intense campaign of air strikes that Palestinian authorities say has killed more than 8,000 people. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.