Indian rupee crashes to new low amidst US trade tariff tensions

The Indian rupee plummeted to a historic low of 87.29 per dollar on Monday. This decline is attributed to escalating trade tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump amid global market uncertainties.

Having already depreciated over 1.5% this year, the rupee's latest tumble is regarded as a repercussion of tariff measures enforced by the US government. The currency opened with a substantial gap-down of 43 paise, hitting a low of 87.29 before rebounding to 87.13 following a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervention.

Currency expert KN Dey explained to ANI that the tariff war, ignited by the US against Canada, Mexico, and China, is responsible for the rupee's decline. KN Dey noted, "Rupee opened with a gap of 43 paisa which was one of the highest gap openings, touched a new low of 87.29, but is now trading at 87.13 due to RBI intervention."

The situation remains fluid as President Trump has also hinted at possible tariffs on BRICS nations, including India. KN Dey cautioned, "Though Trump has been threatening BRICS countries also, it remains as to when he would press the button. This could be a knee-jerk reaction on the Rupee, but it's better to wait and watch for a couple of days."

On a broader scale, this pressure on the rupee is mirrored by a strengthening US dollar against global currencies. Monday saw the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso dip to multi-year lows and the Chinese yuan weaken to a historic low. The US government announced an imminent 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% tariff on Chinese goods.

Market analysts suggest this may be a short-term reaction, with investors advised to observe how circumstances develop. The unfolding situation is anticipated to shape market movements significantly.