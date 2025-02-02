  1. Home
Indian rupee crashes to new low amidst US trade tariff tensions

Agencies
February 3, 2025

The Indian rupee plummeted to a historic low of 87.29 per dollar on Monday. This decline is attributed to escalating trade tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump amid global market uncertainties.

Having already depreciated over 1.5% this year, the rupee's latest tumble is regarded as a repercussion of tariff measures enforced by the US government. The currency opened with a substantial gap-down of 43 paise, hitting a low of 87.29 before rebounding to 87.13 following a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervention. 

Currency expert KN Dey explained to ANI that the tariff war, ignited by the US against Canada, Mexico, and China, is responsible for the rupee's decline. KN Dey noted, "Rupee opened with a gap of 43 paisa which was one of the highest gap openings, touched a new low of 87.29, but is now trading at 87.13 due to RBI intervention."

The situation remains fluid as President Trump has also hinted at possible tariffs on BRICS nations, including India. KN Dey cautioned, "Though Trump has been threatening BRICS countries also, it remains as to when he would press the button. This could be a knee-jerk reaction on the Rupee, but it's better to wait and watch for a couple of days." 

On a broader scale, this pressure on the rupee is mirrored by a strengthening US dollar against global currencies. Monday saw the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso dip to multi-year lows and the Chinese yuan weaken to a historic low. The US government announced an imminent 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% tariff on Chinese goods.

Market analysts suggest this may be a short-term reaction, with investors advised to observe how circumstances develop. The unfolding situation is anticipated to shape market movements significantly.

News Network
January 24,2025

Bengaluru, Jan 24: The BJP has sparked controversy by opposing a meeting between Muslim community leaders and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, where increased budgetary allocations for minorities were discussed. The BJP labeled the demands as "religion-based budgeting," accusing the Congress-led government of minority appeasement.

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s National Information and Technology Department, claimed on social media platform X, “This kind of Muslim assertion and religion-based demands led to India’s partition along religious lines in 1947. We can’t afford it again.”

The meeting, attended by Ministers Rahim Khan, Zameer Ahmed Khan, and Siddaramaiah's Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed, focused on enhanced funding for minority welfare. Malviya criticized it as a "brazen display of minority appeasement," alleging that the Congress was catering to its vote bank in return for support.

The Congress government allocated Rs 3,000 crore for minority welfare in its 2024-25 State Budget, drawing fire from opposition parties. However, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar defended the allocation, stating, “In a Rs 3.71 lakh crore budget, can’t we allocate even 1 per cent for Muslims? This funding supports schools and development programs. What’s wrong with that?”

Meanwhile, BJP and JD(S) leaders accused the Congress government of sidelining Hindus while failing to address pressing issues like rising crime and fiscal mismanagement. Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka criticized the government for planning to borrow Rs 1 lakh crore to fund its "five guarantee" schemes and other initiatives, questioning the state's development progress.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to present the 2025-26 State Budget in March, which is expected to cross Rs 4 lakh crore, marking his 16th budget as Finance Minister. The Congress government faces growing opposition from BJP leaders, who claim its policies prioritize appeasement over governance.

News Network
February 2,2025

indianwomenchamps.jpg

Opener Gongadi Trisha scored 44 as India defeated South Africa by nine wickets in the final match of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Chasing only 83 runs, India did not face much difficulty as they lost just one wicket and went across the line in just 11.2 overs.

Earlier, contributions from the entire bowling unit helped India bundled out South Africa for 82 in 20 overs in the final of Women's U19 T20 World Cup on Sunday in Kuala Lumpur.

Asked to bowl first, India made immediate impact with back-to-back wickets. With this, India lifted their second consecutive U19 Women's World Cup title.

News Network
February 3,2025

Mandya: An eight-year-old girl has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by two boys inside the washroom of her school in Mandya district of Karnataka, police said on Monday.

The incident was alleged to have occurred on January 31. However, the complaint came to light on Sunday when the girl's mother approached the police, they said.

Citing her statement, a senior police officer said that the class two student of a government school has alleged that two boys allegedly took her to the washroom where they threatened her to remove clothes and thereafter thrashed her with a stick. They also beat her on her private parts.

One of the boys she identified is her classmate while another is from a higher class, he said.

The girl alleged that the accused students threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone but later she confided in her mother, he added.

Based on the statement of the girl, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the two boys and an investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and verify facts, said Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi.

As part of the investigation, police are also reviewing the CCTV footage from the school premises.
However, the medical examination report of the girl did not reveal any such injury on private parts, police said, adding that statements of the boys will be recorded and further action will be taken accordingly.

"We are currently investigating the case and are verifying details given by the girl in her statement. There are some inconsistencies in her account," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP State President B Y Vijayendra condemned the incident on social media platform X alleging that law and order in the state had completely deteriorated with cases of rape of minors, assault on women and daylight robberies being reported in the state.

He demanded that strict action be taken against the perpetrators.

