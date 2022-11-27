  1. Home
  2. Indian rupee falls 6 paise to 81.77 against US dollar

Indian rupee falls 6 paise to 81.77 against US dollar

News Network
November 28, 2022

New Delhi, Nov 28: The rupee depreciated 6 paise to 81.77 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, tracking a lacklustre trend in domestic equity markets and a firm American currency overseas.

However, lower crude prices in the international market and fresh foreign fund inflows restricted the rupee’s fall, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 81.81 against the dollar, then gained some ground to quote 81.77, registering a decline of 6 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session on Friday, the rupee weakened by just one paisa to end at 81.71 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.41 per cent to 106.39.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 2.58 per cent to USD 81.47 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 27.97 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 62,265.67. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 12.45 points or 0.07 per cent to 18,500.30.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Friday as they bought shares worth Rs 369.08 crore, according to exchange data.

Foreign portfolio investors have rediscovered their liking for Indian equities, making a net investment of Rs 31,630 crore in November in hopes of an end to the aggressive rate hikes and positivity about overall macroeconomic trends.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 25,2022

amitshah.jpg

New Delhi, Nov 25: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked historians to rewrite history in the Indian context and assured them that the government will support their efforts.

"I am a student of history and I hear a lot of times that our history has not been presented properly and is distorted. Maybe that is correct, but now we need to correct this," Mr Shah said at a function of the Assam government in Delhi.

"I ask you -- who is stopping us from presenting history properly and in a glorious manner," Mr Shah said on Day 2 of the three-day celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of 17th Century Ahom general Lachit Barphukan.

November 24 is observed as Lachit Diwas in his memory.

"I request all students and university professors sitting here to get over with this narrative that history is not correct and try to research on 30 dynasties who ruled over 150 years anywhere in country and 300 eminent personalities who struggled for freedom," he said.

Once enough is written, the idea that false narrative is being propagated will be no more, he added.

The minster also assured historians and students present in Vigyan Bhavan that the Centre will support their research.

"Come forward, do research and rewrite history. This is how we can inspire future generation too," he added.

He also said the time has come to revisit the course of history for the larger benefit of people. Recognizing the role played by Lachit in halting the Mughal expansion, Mr Shah said he defeated them despite his ill health in the battle of Sariaghat.

He also inaugurated a documentary on Lachit on this occasion.

Mr Shah also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has bridged the gap between the northeast and the rest of India. Peace, he said, has been established in the northeast due to the efforts of the government.

Mr Shah also urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to get the books on Lachit Barphukan translated in at least 10 languages. The people of the country should know about the valour of Lachit, he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 22,2022

jailed.jpg

New Delhi, Nov 22: In a new twist to the row over viral videos of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain receiving massages in jail, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s claim that these were "physiotherapy sessions" has been refuted by sources who say the "masseur" in the video is a prisoner in a rape case.

The man giving the AAP minister a massage in the security videos is Rinku, a prisoner charged with rape under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) law, according to official sources at Tihar Jail. He was arrested last year after his own daughter, a class 10 student, accused him of assaulting her.

The CCTV videos, dated September 13, 14 and 21, are the subject of a fierce row between the AAP and the BJP in the run-up to the Delhi civic elections next month.

The videos surfaced days after the Enforcement Directorate accused Mr Jain, who was arrested in a money laundering case, of getting special treatment inside Tihar Jail. The "VIP treatment" allegation led to the transfer of at least 12 Tihar jail officials besides the Director General (prisons), Sandeep Goel.

Mr Jain was seen getting massages and chatting with people sitting in his cell, which is not allowed in prison. Neither are physiotherapy sessions allowed in a prisoner's cell, said officials.

As the videos went viral, bolstering the BJP's demand to move the minister out of Tihar Jail, AAP leaders claimed Mr Jain was receiving physiotherapy for a spinal injury.

AAP has not commented on the new revelation, which was seized by the BJP.

"Rape accused Rinku was giving massage to Satyendra Jain. Rinku Accused under Pocso and IPC 376. So it was not a physiotherapist but a rapist who was giving maalish to Satyendra Jain! Shocking. Kejriwal must answer why he defended this and insulted physiotherapists," tweeted Shehzad Poonawalla, BJP spokesperson.

Even on Monday, Arvind Kejriwal strongly refuted the BJP's allegation of VIP treatment to his minister, sticking to the "physiotherapy, not massage" argument.

"They are calling it a massage and VIP treatment, but it's merely physiotherapy," Mr Kejriwal told reporters on the sidelines of his campaign in Gujarat's Vadodra.

Mr Jain has been in jail since June. A Delhi court denied his bail request last week.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 13,2022

mutalik.jpg

 
Chikkamagaluru, Nov 13: Right wing outfit Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik on Sunday said 25 fierce Hinduwadis including him will contest the 2023 Assembly polls in Karnataka, as independent candidates, aimed at protecting Hindus.

He alleged that the BJP which came to power with the support of Hindus has failed to protect the community and Hindutva.

"The BJP was born for and because of Hindutva...other than Modi (PM Narendra Modi) at the centre and Yogi (CM Yogi Adityanath) in Uttar Pradesh, we are not able to see anyone else working or running the administration to save Hindutva.

The BJP that won in Karnataka because of the hard work of Hindus, could not protect Hindus and Hindu Karyakartas," Mutalik said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, even today Hindu Karyakartas are suffering with Goonda Act cases against them and their names are mentioned in the rowdy sheet, and the BJP despite being in the government did not show any mercy on them by making efforts to take back cases, also there have been killings of many Hindu Karyakrtas.

"As Hindus in BJP who have won, have not been able to do anything, we fierce Hinduwadis in Karnataka like- karyakartas who are there for Hindutva and Swamijis- have resolved to enter politics to save Hindutva. So in the upcoming 2023 Assembly polls 25 fierce Hinduwadis will contest as independent candidates," Muthalik said.

To liberate Datta Peetha, to stop killings of Gomatha (cows), to free from Christian religious conversion, to save Hindu women from Love Jihad, they are contesting polls, with a resolve to protect Hindus, he further added.

The Datta Peetha shrine issue has been a controversial one in Karnataka for several years.

A temple in the name of Dattatreya and a dargah in the name of Sufi saint Baba Budan Dargah are located at the cave in the Bababudangiri Hills of the Western Ghats. Muthalik had recently said that he will contest in the next Assembly elections and that a study is on to finalise a constituency from where he has to contest.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.