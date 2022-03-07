  1. Home
  2. Indian Rupee hits lifetime-low of 76.96 against dollar

News Network
March 7, 2022

The energy-sensitive rupee hit a lifetime low in early trading on Monday as a sharp surge in global crude oil prices to above $130 threatened to push up imported inflation and widen the country's trade and current account deficits.

The Indian rupee was trading nearly 1 per cent weaker at 76.92 per dollar after touching 76.96, its weakest level ever. On Friday, the rupee fell to close at 76.17 against the US dollar, its lowest closing level since December 15, 2021.

The rupee has declined against the US dollar as intensifying geopolitical risks due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict pushed investors to the greenback's safe-haven appeal.

The yen and the dollar were trading stronger as investors moved towards safe-haven assets. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.29 per cent to 98.93 in early Monday trade.

Forex traders said escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine kept crude oil prices elevated and heightened worries about domestic inflation and broader trade deficits.

Oil prices soared above $130, their highest since 2008 on Monday, after a US and European ban on Russian oil imports risk and delays in Iranian talks fuelled tight supply fears. 

What has not helped is sustained foreign fund outflows from Indian capital markets. That was reflected in weaker domestic bourses, with the Sensex crashing over 1,400 points and the Nifty below 15,850.

According to stock exchange data, foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth ₹ 7,631.02 crore.

Besides, sustained foreign fund outflows and a lacklustre trend in domestic equities also weighed investor sentiment.

"India's traditionally non-interventionist central bank may allow further depreciation of Asia's worst-performing currency since the start of the Ukraine conflict in the hope that a weaker rupee will increase export competitiveness and assist close gaps presumably widening due to rising oil costs," said Kshitij Purohit, Lead for International and Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research.

"Unprecedented turmoil over the last few decades has shown that the odds are stacked against the local currency. The local currency was also pushed down by persistent foreign fund outflows and a negative trend in domestic markets," he added. 

News Network
February 27,2022

ukrain_0.jpg

The woes of Indian students stranded in war-torn Ukraine continued to mount with many of them faced physical assault by Ukrainian forces and were being kept from leaving the country.  

Several Indian students, most of them from Kerala, were reportedly beaten up at the Ukraine-Poland borders at Shehyni. 

According to a video message from a Malayali student, Angel, the Ukraine military and police were beating them up and even driving vehicles towards the students who tried to cross over to Poland. The forces are also allegedly firing in the air.

"Even I was beaten up by the military personnel and pushed to the road. One of my friends who reacted was also beaten and pushed to the road," said Angel.

Students reached the border areas after walking several kilometres in extreme cold, and were left with little food and water, some of their parents said.

Even as the Kerala government appealed to the students to move to borders only as per directions of the embassy officials, many students were trying to move on their own as the situation in Ukraine was worsening, the parents said.

News Network
February 25,2022

ukrain.jpg

New Delhi, Feb 25: Forty Indian students have managed to walk to the Ukraine-Poland border after they were dropped off by their college bus some 8 km from the border, a news agency reported.

The students of a medical college in Lviv, 70 km from the border with Poland, are waiting to be evacuated from Ukraine's neighbouring countries as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut amid the Russian invasion.

Saboteur elements of the main Russian assault force are already fighting Ukrainian defenders in the capital Kyiv. Western observers say the city is likely to fall into Russian control in a couple of hours.

Visuals shared by one of the Indian students who made the long walk to the Poland-Ukraine border show them move in a single file on the side of an empty road.

There are some 16,000 Indians in Ukraine, mostly students. Many have shared posts on social media from shelters like underground metro stations and basements amid bombings and missile attacks by Russian forces.

The External Affairs Ministry, or MEA, has opened camp offices in western Ukraine's Lviv and Chernivtsi. Most of the fighting is taking place in eastern Ukraine, near the border with Russia.

The MEA has sent more Russian-speaking officials to these camp offices to help Indian students who are going to Poland. A group of students have also left for the Ukraine-Romania border.

The government is organising evacuation flights for Indians who have managed to reach Ukraine's neighbours, sources said, adding that the cost will be completely borne by the government. Two chartered flights are likely to leave for Bucharest today and one flight will head to Budapest tomorrow.

Those closest to the border check points in Hungary and Romania have been advised to leave first. The foreign ministry urged the students to be in touch with student contractors "for orderly movement".

News Network
March 4,2022

Kyiv, Mar 4: An Indian student has reportedly been shot at in Ukraine capital Kyiv, Union Minister VK Singh told news agency ANI on Thursday, days after another student died in Russian shelling in the city of Kharkiv.

The student was trying to escape Kyiv and was wounded in firing, according to the minister. He was reportedly taken back into the city and is in hospital.

"We heard reports that a student leaving Kyiv was shot. He was taken back into Kyiv and immediately taken to hospital. This is happening in the fighting," General (Retd) VK Singh told ANI at Poland's Rzeszow airport.

On Tuesday, an Indian student was killed in Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, when he was standing in a queue outside a grocery store. 21-year-old Naveen Shekharappa of Karnataka had stepped out to stock up on food before taking the train out of the city.

The minister said the Centre is making efforts to ensure that the maximum number of students can come out of Ukraine with as less loss as possible.

The minister said around 1,700 students are still waiting to be evacuated from Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia last Thursday.

General Singh is one of the four ministers sent as special envoys to Ukraine's neighbouring countries to oversee the evacuation of Indians from war-hit Ukraine.

"The Indian embassy had earlier cleared on the priority that everyone should leave Kyiv. In the event of war, the gun bullet does not look at anyone's religion and nationality," General Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

Thousands of students have been trying to escape Ukraine by somehow reaching the borders, where they can cross over to countries from where they are being flown back to India in evacuation flights under "Operation Ganga"

