  Indian Rupee slumps 52 paise to all-time low of 77.42 against US dollar

May 9, 2022

New Delhi, May 9: The rupee extended its losses and touched an all-time low of 77.42 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday weighed down by the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and unabated foreign fund outflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 77.17 against the American dollar, then lost ground to quote at 77.42, registering a fall of 52 paise from the last close.

On Friday, the rupee had slumped 55 paise to close at 76.90 against the US dollar.

The Indian rupee opened weaker on Monday against the dollar as weakness in global equities on concerns over economic outlook and rising bond yields weighed on sentiments, said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

Forex traders said, risk appetite has weakened amid mounting concerns about inflation that may trigger more aggressive rate hikes by the global central banks.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.35 per cent higher at 104.02, tracking rising US yields and fears about higher interest rates.

Moreover, Asian and emerging market peers started weak this Monday morning and will weigh on sentiments.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 737 points or 1.34 per cent lower at 54,098.58 points, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 220.25 points or 1.34 per cent to 16,191.00 points.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.14 per cent to USD 112.55 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 5,517.08 crore, as per stock exchange data.

May 5,2022
May 5,2022

A magisterial court in Mehsana, Gujarat, on Thursday, 5 May, sentenced Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani and nine others to three months' imprisonment for holding a rally from Mehsana in July 2017 without prior police permission. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Reshma Patel was also among those convicted. All the convicts were also fined Rs 1,000 each.

This comes days after an Assam court granted bail to Congress' Mevani in a 'manufactured' assault case. The Gujarat MLA had first been arrested in connection with a case over tweets on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate JA Parmar, who passed the judgment, said, "It is not an offence to hold a rally, but it is an offence to hold a rally without permission," reported The Indian Express. The court further said that "disobedience can never be tolerated."

The court said while pronouncing the judgment that the 10 accused could have challenged the order of the executive magistrate before appropriate higher authorities and then held the rally after receiving due permission.

Mevani and his associates had taken out an 'Azadi Kooch' from Mehsana to Dhanera in the neighbouring district of Banaskantha on 12 July 2017 to mark one year of the public flogging of some Dalits in Una.

Kaushik Parmar, one of Mevani's associates, had sought permission for the rally from the Mehsana executive magistrate under the banner of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch. The permission was initially granted but revoked by the authorities later. However, the rally was still held by the organisers.

After the rally, the Mehsana Police registered a case under Section 143 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for unlawful assembly against Mevani and others as they hadn't been granted permission to hold the march. The police had also submitted a charge sheet against 12 people in the case.

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar, who is now part of the Congress party, had also attended the rally.

The framing of charges by the court had taken place in April 2021. However, Kumar was absent during the same. The court had passed an order to hold a separate trial against him when he appeared before the court.

The trial against the 10 accused began in April 2021. It excluded Kumar and another accused, who had died.

May 9,2022
May 9,2022

New Delhi, May 9: The Delhi Police will provide security for a demolition drive that will commence in Shaheen Bagh on Monday, said DCP (south-east) Esha Pandey. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s anti-encroachment drives in the Kalindi Kunj-Jamia Nagar area near Shaheen Bagh and in Sriniwaspuri were cancelled last week till Friday due to the unavailability of an adequate police force.

In other news, Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who was in the midst of a push and pull between police from three states, said that he had no intention of physically harming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and that the Punjab Police was going after him for minor things instead of working to bust drug cartels.

Meanwhile, noting that there was “utter failure” on the part of Delhi Police in stopping the unauthorised Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri last month that triggered communal clashes in the locality, a local court said the issue “seems to have been simply brushed aside” by senior officers — and complicity “if any” of police personnel needs to be investigated.

May 1,2022
May 1,2022

Mangaluru/Bengaluru, May 1: Muslims in some parts of coastal belt of Karnataka will observe Eid al-Fitr on May 2, while Muslims in rest of the Karnataka will continue to fast until May 2 and observe festival on May 3.

Initially, a collective decision was taken by the moon sighting committees and Qadhis of different zones of the state to celebrate Eid on May 3. 

However, after receiving reports of moon sighting in some areas on coastal Karnataka, the local Qadhis revised their decision and announced that Eid will be celebrated on May 2. 

As per latest report, some Muslims in Bhatkal, Manipal, Malpe, Hoode and Gangolli will celebrate Eid on May 2.

However two prominent Qadhis of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi - Twaqa Ahmed Musliyar and Abdul Hameed Musliyar - declared that Eid will be celebrated on May 3.

Qadhis of the other parts of the state said that the crescent moon was not sighted on Sunday (May 1). Hence, Monday (May 2) will mark the 30th day of Ramadan and Tuesday (May 3) will be the first day of Shawwal i.e. Eid-ul-Fitr.

