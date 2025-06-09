Indian student handcuffed, pinned to floor at US airport as NRI entrepreneur helplessly watches

A disturbing video showing an Indian student being handcuffed and forcibly restrained by authorities at Newark Liberty International Airport has sparked outrage on social media. The incident, which occurred during the student’s deportation process, was filmed by Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain, who described the scene as “heartbreaking.”

The footage shows the student pinned to the ground by at least four officers, with two visibly pressing their knees into his back. His hands and legs were tied. Jain, who witnessed the incident firsthand, said the student appeared disoriented and was crying while being treated "like a criminal."

“He came chasing dreams, not causing harm,” Jain wrote in a post on X. “As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy.”

In response to the viral video and public anger, the Indian Consulate in New York issued a statement acknowledging the reports and said it is in contact with local authorities. “The Consulate remains ever committed to the welfare of Indian nationals,” the statement read.

Witness account

Jain, who was present at the airport, said the student appeared confused and may have been under stress. “There were around 50 people standing nearby, but no one said a word,” he recalled.

According to Jain, the student was struggling to communicate with the officers, speaking in Haryanvi Hindi. The authorities claimed they could not understand him. Jain offered to translate, but his request was denied.

Instead, more police were called in. “They emptied the whole queue and restrained him with force. At that point, I broke down. It was public, humiliating, and inhuman,” Jain said.

He added that the student reportedly shouted:

“Main pagal nahi hoon, yeh mujhe pagal bana rahe hain. Main pagal nahi hoon, yeh mujhe pagal sabit kar rahe hain” (“I’m not mad, they’re trying to make me mad. I’m not mad, they want to prove that I am.”)

Jain believes the student may have been denied entry due to perceived disorientation at immigration. “But even if he was stressed or confused, officials usually handle such cases while maintaining a person’s dignity. This wasn’t that,” he said.

A painful reminder

This incident has rekindled painful memories of mass deportations of Indians during the Trump-era immigration crackdown. In one such instance in February, over 100 Indians were deported in shackles, handcuffed with legs bound, as they deboarded a flight in India — imagery that drew widespread condemnation back home.

The latest episode has once again raised questions about the treatment of Indian nationals abroad and whether enough is being done to ensure their dignity during deportation or detention procedures.