  2. Indian student handcuffed, pinned to floor at US airport as NRI entrepreneur helplessly watches

News Network
June 10, 2025

A disturbing video showing an Indian student being handcuffed and forcibly restrained by authorities at Newark Liberty International Airport has sparked outrage on social media. The incident, which occurred during the student’s deportation process, was filmed by Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain, who described the scene as “heartbreaking.”

The footage shows the student pinned to the ground by at least four officers, with two visibly pressing their knees into his back. His hands and legs were tied. Jain, who witnessed the incident firsthand, said the student appeared disoriented and was crying while being treated "like a criminal."

“He came chasing dreams, not causing harm,” Jain wrote in a post on X. “As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy.”

In response to the viral video and public anger, the Indian Consulate in New York issued a statement acknowledging the reports and said it is in contact with local authorities. “The Consulate remains ever committed to the welfare of Indian nationals,” the statement read.

Witness account

Jain, who was present at the airport, said the student appeared confused and may have been under stress. “There were around 50 people standing nearby, but no one said a word,” he recalled.

According to Jain, the student was struggling to communicate with the officers, speaking in Haryanvi Hindi. The authorities claimed they could not understand him. Jain offered to translate, but his request was denied.

Instead, more police were called in. “They emptied the whole queue and restrained him with force. At that point, I broke down. It was public, humiliating, and inhuman,” Jain said.

He added that the student reportedly shouted:

“Main pagal nahi hoon, yeh mujhe pagal bana rahe hain. Main pagal nahi hoon, yeh mujhe pagal sabit kar rahe hain” (“I’m not mad, they’re trying to make me mad. I’m not mad, they want to prove that I am.”)

Jain believes the student may have been denied entry due to perceived disorientation at immigration. “But even if he was stressed or confused, officials usually handle such cases while maintaining a person’s dignity. This wasn’t that,” he said.

A painful reminder

This incident has rekindled painful memories of mass deportations of Indians during the Trump-era immigration crackdown. In one such instance in February, over 100 Indians were deported in shackles, handcuffed with legs bound, as they deboarded a flight in India — imagery that drew widespread condemnation back home.

The latest episode has once again raised questions about the treatment of Indian nationals abroad and whether enough is being done to ensure their dignity during deportation or detention procedures.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 30,2025

Mangaluru, May 30: Relentless monsoon rains battering Mangaluru and surrounding areas over the past week have triggered a series of tragic landslides and widespread flooding, leaving a trail of destruction, loss, and despair. At least four people, including three children, have lost their lives in separate rain-related incidents. Several others are critically injured. Authorities and rescue teams are racing against time amid ongoing rainfall and unstable terrain.

Montepadavu Landslide: A Mother's Desperate Fight Ends in Tragedy

In one of the most heart-wrenching incidents of the week, a pre-dawn landslide in Montepadavu, under Ullal limits, flattened a house and claimed the lives of three family members, including two young children and their grandmother.

The incident occurred around 4:00 am on Friday, May 30, as the family lay asleep in their modest hillside home. The victims were identified as:

•    Prema Poojary (grandmother)

•    Aryan (3 years)

•    Aarush (2 years)

Inside the house at the time were six members of the family: grandparents Kanthappa and Prema Poojary, their son Seetharam, his wife Ashwini, and their two children. The intense rainfall triggered a sudden landslide that sent a large chunk of hillside crashing down, instantly collapsing a wall of the house onto the sleeping family.

Ashwini, in a desperate and heroic act, tried to shield her children from the falling debris using her own body. Despite sustaining serious injuries, she attempted to pull them to safety. According to neighbors who rushed to the scene, one child was playing in Ashwini’s lap moments before the collapse.

Tragically, both children were buried under the rubble and later found dead, while Ashwini lay unconscious, clutching their lifeless bodies. A video shot by a local showed Aarush, the younger child, briefly attempting to move under the debris, a chilling testament to the final moments before his death.

Rescue efforts were first attempted by local residents, who had to retreat multiple times due to the unstable hillside and continued downpour. Ashwini was heard pleading, "Save my children, don’t worry about me," before being pulled from the wreckage nearly 11 hours later by personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Ashwini is now battling for her life in the ICU, unaware that her children are no more. Her husband Seetharam and father-in-law Kanthappa also suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment. The incident has left the entire Ullal region in mourning.

Separate Landslide Claims Child’s Life in Ullal Taluk

In another rain-triggered tragedy, a 5-year-old girl named Nayeema, daughter of Naushad, died late Thursday night in Kanakare near Bella village (Ullal Taluk) after a retaining wall gave way. The mud and debris from the slide crashed through a window and fell directly onto the bed where the child slept. She died on the spot.

Local officials, including Ullal Tahsildar Puttaraju, Revenue Inspector Pramod, and other municipal staff, visited the affected area and are currently overseeing emergency relief efforts.

Urban Flooding Brings Mangaluru to a Standstill

Mangaluru city recorded its highest single-day rainfall this season on Thursday night, submerging several low-lying neighborhoods in knee-deep water. Inundated areas include:

•    Mission Street

•    Rao and Rao Circle

•    Koppar Hitlu

•    Padil

•    Bajal

•    PVS

•    Jeppinamogaru

Flooded streets brought traffic to a standstill. Overflowing sewage lines and clogged manholes worsened the chaos, with residents voicing strong criticism of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) for not executing timely pre-monsoon preventive measures.

At Balmata near Ambedkar Circle, stagnant water flooded bus stops and disrupted interstate bus services, affecting college students and officegoers alike.

Infrastructure Damage Across the City

•    A massive tree was uprooted on the Bejai–Kapikad Road, blocking movement near the KSRTC bus stand.

•    Another tree fell onto the railway line between Mangaluru Central and Junction near Jeppu, damaging electric wires and forcing railway authorities to operate trains in a one-way pattern.

•    In Jokatte, a landslip destabilized a hill, prompting fears among residents living downhill. Officials are assessing whether further evacuations are needed.

•    At Kumpala, floodwaters lifted a Mahindra Thar and Maruti Swift, leaving the vehicles stranded mid-road. Dramatic videos of the incident circulated widely, drawing large crowds.
Relief Measures Underway

Rescue and relief teams, including the NDRF, SDRF, and local emergency services, are on high alert. Shelters are being set up for displaced residents, and restoration work is ongoing in affected areas.

The district administration has issued a red alert, urging people in vulnerable zones to evacuate immediately and avoid hilly or low-lying areas.

News Network
June 2,2025

Riyadh/Kasaragod: A shocking tragedy has struck the expatriate community as an Indian national from Kerala’s Kasaragod district was gunned down in Saudi Arabia. The victim has been identified as Basheer (41), who had been living and working in the Kingdom for the past 13 years.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in Bisha, located in the Asir province. Basheer, who was employed on a house driver visa, was reportedly cleaning his vehicle near his residence when an unknown group arrived in a car and opened fire. The sudden and brutal attack left him critically injured.

On hearing the gunshots, nearby residents rushed to the scene and found Basheer lying in a pool of blood inside the car. A nearby Egyptian national immediately transported him to King Abdullah Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries en route.

CCTV footage reportedly captured a vehicle arriving and stopping at the scene around the time of the attack. Eyewitnesses also mentioned having seen Basheer purchasing food from a nearby souk shortly before the incident.

Basheer’s body is currently preserved in the morgue at King Abdullah Hospital. Efforts are underway to complete the post-mortem and legal formalities, spearheaded by Hamza Kannur, President of Bisha KMCC and member of the Jeddah Indian Consulate Welfare Committee.

Basheer hailed from Kasaragod, Kerala. He is survived by his father Asainar Muhammad, mother Mariyumma Muhammad, wife Nasrin Begum, and two children – Mariyum Hala and Muhammad Bilal. He was also a member of the ICF (Indian Cultural Forum).

Social workers Abdul Aziz Pathiparamban and Mujeeb Saqafi are actively assisting with the legal procedures. Meanwhile, the Saudi police have launched an investigation, but no further details about the assailants or motive have been officially disclosed.

News Network
June 5,2025

Mount Arafat: Beneath the blazing sun, with temperatures touching 41°C, over a million Muslim pilgrims stood in prayer and reflection on the plains of Mount Arafat on Saturday, marking the spiritual pinnacle of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. For Muslims, the Day of Arafat is the most sacred in the Islamic calendar — a day believed to be rich with divine mercy and forgiveness.

From the early hours, the scene at Arafat was one of solemn devotion and unity. Pilgrims, clad in simple white garments symbolizing equality before God, raised their hands in supplication, seeking forgiveness and spiritual renewal.

“This is the place where our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) delivered his final sermon. Standing here, you feel history and faith meet,” said Marwa Al-Said, a pilgrim from Egypt. “It’s an overwhelming moment — one that humbles you entirely.”

Despite the sweltering weather, Saudi authorities had made extensive arrangements to ensure the comfort and safety of the pilgrims. Cooling mist sprays, shaded zones expanded by 50,000 square meters, and over 400 cooling units were installed throughout the site. Emergency medical personnel and health teams were deployed in large numbers, and smart technologies — including AI and drones — helped regulate crowd movement and monitor pilgrim health.

Nazim Khalifa, an Indian pilgrim residing in the United States, was visibly emotional as he shared his journey. “This is my first time performing Hajj. I’ve never even done Umrah. The road here was not easy, financially and personally. But today, I feel like Allah has accepted me. I want to be closer to Him — that’s the real goal.”

He added, “We’re standing in the sun, and it’s a test — perhaps a glimpse of what the Day of Judgment may feel like. I pray this experience transforms not only me but everyone here.”

Rehman, a pilgrim from Indonesia, echoed that sentiment with simple joy: “I am so happy this year. Everything is organized. And it feels like God is near.”

The Saudi Ministry of Health issued advisories ahead of the gathering, urging pilgrims to avoid direct sun exposure and stay hydrated. Free umbrellas were distributed, and medical tents with emergency care were strategically located across the site.

Alongside physical safety, spiritual guidance was prioritized. The Ministry of Islamic Affairs set up multilingual information booths and digital screens to offer real-time support and religious rulings. Over 15 million awareness messages were sent to pilgrims’ mobile phones, and more than 200,000 brochures explaining Hajj rituals were distributed.

“This year’s arrangements are a reflection of both Saudi Arabia’s logistical expertise and its commitment to the sanctity of Hajj,” said Dr. Saud Al-Harbi, a religious affairs coordinator. “It’s not just about safety; it’s about ensuring that pilgrims can focus on their spiritual goals without worry.”

The Day of Arafat is considered by many scholars as the essence of Hajj itself, echoing the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) hadith: “Hajj is Arafat.” Muslims believe that prayers made on this day are especially powerful, with sins forgiven and lives spiritually renewed.

As the sun set over Arafat, the pilgrims made their way to Muzdalifah to collect pebbles for the symbolic stoning of the devil — the next phase of Hajj. But the moments spent on Mount Arafat will remain etched in their hearts forever — a day of connection, redemption, and hope.

