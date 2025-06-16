  1. Home
  2. Indian students move out of Tehran amid Israeli aggression; some leave through border with Armenia

News Network
June 17, 2025

New Delhi, June 17: Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety through arrangements made by the Indian Embassy in Iran. 

The External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that other residents who are self-sufficient in terms of transport have also been advised to move out of the city in view of the developing situation.
 
Some Indians have been facilitated to leave Iran through the border with Armenia. The Embassy remains continuously in touch with the community with a view to extending all feasible assistance. The statement said further advisories may be issued, given the fluid situation. 

Meanwhile, remaining Indians in Tehran have been asked to immediately contact embassy as Iran-Israel conflict intensifies.

After decades of enmity and a prolonged shadow war, Israel launched a surprise aerial campaign last week against targets across Iran, claiming they aimed to prevent its arch-foe from acquiring atomic weapons — an ambition Tehran denies.

The sudden flare-up in hostilities has sparked fears of a wider conflict, with US President Donald Trump urging Iran back to the negotiating table after Israel’s attacks derailed ongoing nuclear talks.

News Network
June 4,2025

Mangaluru, June 4: A bomb threat received earlier on Wednesday morning at Kanachur Medical College Hospital in Deralakatte, Ullal taluk, sparked panic and a massive emergency response, before being confirmed as a hoax. Police have now launched an investigation and issued a stern warning, vowing strict action against those behind the call.

The call, made to the hospital—one of the major private medical institutions in the Dakshina Kannada district—claimed that a bomb had been planted on the premises. The threat prompted immediate evacuation of hospital staff and patients. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), along with sniffer dogs and local police, rushed to the scene and combed the area for several hours.

By afternoon, officials confirmed that no explosives were found and declared the threat a false alarm.

The case falls under the Konaje Police Station limits, where a case has now been registered. According to a senior police officer, preliminary investigation has traced the call to a mobile number, and technical teams are analyzing call records to identify the individual.

“Such hoax calls are not just irresponsible but criminal,” an officer said. “They create panic, especially in sensitive places like hospitals. We will ensure those responsible face the full force of the law.”

The incident disrupted hospital operations for several hours and raised concerns about security protocols at medical institutions.

Authorities have reminded the public that bomb hoaxes are punishable offences under Indian law, carrying strict penalties including imprisonment.

Police have urged citizens to remain alert and report any suspicious activity immediately, while assuring that measures are in place to respond swiftly to emergencies.

News Network
June 9,2025

Israeli forces have attacked a humanitarian aid ship bound for Gaza as the vessel approached the coastal waters of the besieged Palestinian territory.

Thiago Avila, a Brazilian activist on board the Madleen ship, said in a social media post on Monday morning that they were surrounded by Israeli army ships.

He added that the regime’s forces have attacked Madleen, a humanitarian aid vessel that was attempting to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza.

"Connection has been lost on the 'Madleen'. The Israeli army has boarded the vessel," the Freedom Flotilla Coalition posted on Telegram, adding that Israeli forces kidnapped the passengers.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was among 12 international campaigners aboard the Madleen. “Game of Thrones” actor Liam Cunningham and Rima Hassan, a French member of the European Parliament of Palestinian descent, are also onboard the vessel.

Rima Hassan broadcast images of the sirens sounding on the ship.

Mahmud Abu-Odeh, a Germany-based press officer with the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, told AFP that "the activists seemed to be arrested."

According to the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Palestine, five Israeli speedboats have reached the Madleen ship.

Francesca Albanese said the Madeleine crew has informed Israeli forces that they are carrying humanitarian aid and that they will leave safely.

“I heard the soldiers speaking while the captain was on the phone with me,” Albanese said.

“I lost connection with the captain as he was telling me that ‘another boat is approaching’.”

The new development came after Hamas warned the Israeli regime against taking any measure to stop the Madleen ship, holding the regime fully responsible for the lives of activists aboard it.

Earlier, the Israeli minister of military affairs, Israel Katz, threatened to block the aid ship from reaching Gaza, accusing Thunberg and fellow activists of being “Hamas propagandists.”

He had instructed the regime’s forces to take action "by land, sea, and air" to prevent the ship from reaching Gaza.

 Blatant act of piracy

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemned Israel's seizure of the Freedom Flotilla ship and its crew.

“We strongly condemn the cowardly and illegal Israeli attack on the Madleen’s as it approached Gaza with desperately needed humanitarian supplies,” said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad.

“This is a blatant act of international piracy and state terrorism,” he said.

“The Israeli occupation has no legal right to blockade the Gaza coast, much less to drop chemical weapons on humanitarian aid boats and abduct their passengers in international waters,” Awad added.

Awad called on the Israeli regime to immediately release the ship’s crew.

“We applaud Greta Thunberg and the other activists of the Madleen who bravely risked their safety and freedom to help the starving people of Gaza,” he said.

The Madleen, operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, set sail from Sicily last week carrying urgent humanitarian supplies for Gaza, including baby formula, flour, rice, desalination kits, medical aid, and children’s prosthetics.

Israeli drones hit a vessel operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the Conscience, in international waters off the coast of Malta on May 2.

The group condemned the attack at the time, calling it a clear “violation of international law.”

UN agencies and major aid groups have warned that Gaza is at risk of famine if more aid is not brought in. They say Israeli restrictions, the breakdown of law and order, and widespread looting make it extremely difficult to deliver aid to Gaza’s roughly 2 million Palestinians.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 4,2025

Udupi/ Mangaluru, June 4: A 65-year-old cancer patient from Belle village in Kaup taluk, Udupi district, passed away at a private hospital in Manipal on Tuesday, June 3. The patient, who was undergoing treatment for cancer, was confirmed to be Covid-19 positive during his hospital stay.

Officials from the revenue and health departments visited the deceased's home to raise awareness about Covid-19 precautionary measures and urged villagers to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The patient's last rites will be conducted on Wednesday as per Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, in Dakshina Kannada, three female Covid-19 patients aged 64, 57, and 29 years who had tested positive in May have fully recovered and been discharged from care.

Dakshina Kannada District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. H.R. Thimmaiah emphasized that the current Covid variant is mild and the public need not panic. As per government guidelines, all severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases and 5% of influenza-like illness (ILI) cases will be tested for Covid-19. All positive samples will be sent for genome sequencing.

To streamline testing, all hospitals in the district, including private institutions, are required to send samples exclusively to the laboratory at Wenlock District Hospital in Mangaluru. A district-wide dry run to demonstrate Covid preparedness will be conducted on Wednesday.

Dr. Thimmaiah assured that government hospitals are fully equipped with adequate medicines, oxygen beds, cylinders, ICUs, ventilators, masks, test kits, PPE kits, and functional oxygen plants to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply.

