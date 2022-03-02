  1. Home
  2. India’s active covid cases dips to 85,680 - 0.20% of the total infections

India’s active covid cases dips to 85,680 - 0.20% of the total infections

News Network
March 2, 2022

New Delhi, Mar 2: India saw a single-day rise of 7,554 coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally of cases to 42,938,599, while active cases fell below the one-lakh mark after 60 days, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,14,246 with 223 new fatalities reported in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases have declined to 85,680, now comprising 0.20% of the total infections, while the country's Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.60%, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 6,792 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.96% , while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.06%, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,23,38,673, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20%, the data showed.

The cumulative anti-Covid doses administered in the country so far exceeded 177.70 crore.  India has conducted a total of 76.91 crore Covid tests to date. Whereas 7,84,059 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23. It surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 16,2022

Mangaluru, Feb 16: As many as 28 students in two colleges in the city were sent back home on Wednesday for wearing hijab to classes. Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters here that in four other colleges, students who came to classes wearing hijabs were allowed inside classrooms after removing their scarves.

Classes went on smoothly in all the colleges, which reopened today after a week-long holiday declared by the government following trouble in some campuses over the hijab issue.

The commissioner said the hijab issue came up in six colleges on the day. The authorities at Pompei PU college sent back 26 hijab-clad students after telling them about the High Court order, while at the Dayanand Pai degree college, two students who wore hijab were sent home.

In four other colleges, hijab-clad students were allowed inside classes after removing their headscarves, Shashi Kumar said, adding, there was no case of any student wearing saffron shawls in campuses.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 21,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 21: Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra on Monday stated that police have found evidence related to the murder of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha (24).

Speaking to mediapersons, he said he interacted with family members of the youth and they have sought justice for Harsha's death. Four to five members are behind the murder of the incident. They will be nabbed soon, he said.

When asked about Harsha's background, he said he was an RSS worker and was active in many campaigns. However, police claimed that he was part of the Bajrang Dal.

The minister said he had already held a meeting with police officers. "We would convey a strong message that people with evil mindset can't escape from punishment under any circumstance.

He also appealed to the people of Shivamogga to join hands with police in maintaining law and order. People have become emotional as he was a member of a Hindu outfit. But they must not take law into their own hands as killers would be arrested, he warned.

Harsha was brutally murdered by four-member gang belonging to a minority community on Sunday night.

As a precautionary measure, a holiday was declared for schools and colleges in the city limits on February 21.

The gang came to at Seegahatti near Kamath Petrol bunk in the city in a car on Sunday night and killed him with lethal weapons. Police suspected that old enmity was the reason for the murder.

Police security has been beefed up in communally sensitive areas.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC have been enforced in Shivamogga city till 9 pm on February 23. Agitations, processions, public programmes and the assembly of five or more people have been banned.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 26,2022

India on Saturday abstained on a US-sponsored UN Security Council resolution that "deplores in the strongest terms" Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine. Stressing on the importance of dialogues to settle differences and disputes, New Delhi voiced "regret" that the path of diplomacy was given up.

Here are 10 key points: 

–  The draft resolution demanded Russia to immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all its troops. An earlier draft of the resolution had proposed moving the resolution under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, which provides the framework within which the Security Council may take enforcement action. However, this was dropped in the final version that was put to vote. The resolution sponsored by US and Albania and by about 50 countries was taken up as reports came in that Russian troops were advancing on Kyiv.

–  Eleven member countries voted in favor of the resolution. China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained. Russia, which has veto power as one of five permanent members of the council, voted against it.

–  The resolution failed to pass as Russia, a permanent member and President of UNSC for February, used its veto.

–  The matter now goes to the 193-member UN General Assembly, which the nonmembers of the Council who backed the failed resolution would be able to register their votes there. Diplomats said that the UN General Assembly would act next week on a resolution condemning Russia’s war on Ukraine. Countries do not have veto power at the General Assembly, but its resolutions are symbolic and not legally binding, as the Security Council’s are.

–  Thus far, India has refrained from condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine and in the UN, permanent representative Tirumati expressed ‘deep concern’ as Putin ordered the Ukrainian invasion. "India is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities," T S Tirumurti said on India's stand.

–  Abstentions by India and the United Arab Emirates, a US ally in the Middle East, came as a surprise. Both countries said they had not voted in favor of the resolution because it might have closed the door for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict. India and Russia share strategic interests especially in the defence and security sectors. India reportedly abstained from voting on the UNSC resolution so it could retain the option of reaching out to all relevant sides to find a middle ground and foster dialogue and diplomacy.

–  The abstention by China was not a surprise. China has taken a both-sides approach to the conflict, calling for defusing of tensions and respect for sovereignty but stopping short of condemning Russia.

–  Western nations said the resolution (and the abstentions especially from China) sought to show Moscow's isolation on the global stage for its invasion and actions against Ukraine.

–  During a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday "appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue."

–  Ahead of the UNSC vote, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet that in a call to Jaishankar, he asked "India to use all influence in its relations with Russia to force it to cease military aggression against Ukraine. Urged India as a non-permanent UNSC member to support today's draft resolution on restoring peace in Ukraine."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.