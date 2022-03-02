India’s active covid cases dips to 85,680 - 0.20% of the total infections

New Delhi, Mar 2: India saw a single-day rise of 7,554 coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally of cases to 42,938,599, while active cases fell below the one-lakh mark after 60 days, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,14,246 with 223 new fatalities reported in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases have declined to 85,680, now comprising 0.20% of the total infections, while the country's Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.60%, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 6,792 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.96% , while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.06%, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,23,38,673, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20%, the data showed.

The cumulative anti-Covid doses administered in the country so far exceeded 177.70 crore. India has conducted a total of 76.91 crore Covid tests to date. Whereas 7,84,059 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23. It surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.