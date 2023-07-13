India’s Chandrayaan-3 blasts off to the moon from Sriharikota

  1. Home
News Network
July 14, 2023

New Delhi, July 14: India’s third unmanned lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, aimed at exploring the south polar region of the moon, soared into the sky successfully at 2.35 pm on Friday as planned from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) here. 
 
The precise goal is to make a soft and safe landing on the lunar surface, and if the mission is successful, India will only be the fourth country to have achieved the feat, joining the elite club of the US, Russia, and China. The south-polar region of the moon is of intense interest due to the presence of many permanently shadowed craters which could contain water ice and precious minerals. 
 
At the end of the 25-hour and 30-minute countdown, LVM3-M4, India’s largest and heaviest launch vehicle, LVM3-M4, lifted off at 2:35 pm with the 3,900-kg Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, including the lander. Minutes later, it transferred the satellites into the Geo Transfer orbit as scientists, including ISRO Chairman S Somnath and his predecessors, were watching the launch from the Control Command Centre. 

Billed as a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-2 which failed after the lander crash-landed on the moon 48 days later, Chandrayaan-3 will seek to demonstrate end-to-end landing and roving capabilities. The spacecraft will take about 40 days to make a soft landing on the lunar surface which is expected to be between August 23 and 24, eight days lesser than what the Chandrayaan-2 mission took. 
 
The success of Chandrayaan-3 will also help the ISRO fast-tracking its planned manned mission to the space, named Gaganyaan. 
 
The Chandrayaan-3 lander carrying a rover within it will be carried into an orbit around the moon by the propulsion module. A little later, the lander will separate from that module and will attempt to make a soft landing in the south polar region of the moon, which is of intense interest as it has many permanently shadowed craters which could contain water ice and precious minerals. 
 
India’s first unmanned mission, Chandrayaan-1, which took off on October 22, 2008, demonstrated the country’s ability to reach the surface of the moon and discover water on the lunar surface, while the Chandrayaan-2 mission’s aim was to make a soft landing on the moon. 
 
Learning lessons from the failure, the ISRO has made several significant modifications to Friday's mission with officials attributing the 2019 failure to malfunctioning of the onboard computer and propulsion system. 
 
This time around, the lander’s legs have been strengthened, a fifth engine has been removed to reduce the weight, and the landing area has been expanded from 500mx500m (in Chandrayaan-2) to 4kmx2.4 km area in Chandrayaan-3. Several special tests like Integrated Cold and Integrated Hot tests and Lander Leg mechanism performance tests have also been conducted to ensure the success of the mission, the officials added.
 
The Chandrayaan-3 mission is yet another attempt to achieve the goal with the help of a rover. The spacecraft, according to officials, will have four payloads which will study moon quakes, how the surface of the moon allows heat to flow through it, the plasma environment near the moon's surface, and enable scientists to measure the distance between Earth and moon “very accurately.”
 
The two rover payloads study composition of the moon’s surface using X-rays and LASER, while the propulsion module payload will explore the Spectro-polarimetric signatures of the habitable planet, Earth. The mission is divided into three phases -- Earth Centric, Lunar Transfer, and Moon Centric. 
 
The work on Chandrayaan-3 began just a few months after the failure of Chandrayaan-2, but the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown delayed ISRO’s plans. By demonstrating its capabilities to soft-land on the moon, the ISRO is also hoping to expand its business as it is already launching private satellites from Sriharikota.

News Network
July 3,2023

Bengaluru, July 3: The Congress party on Monday stated that the next Opposition meeting will be held in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18. This came shortly after the party claimed that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar’s rebellion on Sunday won’t impact Opposition unity.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal in a tweet announced, “After a hugely successful All-Opposition meeting in Patna, we will be holding the next meeting in Bengaluru on 17 and 18 July, 2023.”

“We are steadfast in our unwavering resolve to defeat the fascist and undemocratic forces and present a bold vision to take the country forward,” he added.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Venugopal said that Ajit Pawar’s rebellion is “not going to affect opposition unity,” as this is just “NCP’s issue.” He also hinted that the allegations against the NCP leaders of corruption has resulted in the “drama” unfolding in Maharashtra, adding that “it is a clear sponsored game of ED and their agencies.” The Congress leader also claimed that “Sharad Pawar is the tallest leader of the party and he will be able to handle the situation.”

“PM Modi made a big allegation recently against the NCP leaders for corruption and now we saw this drama. It is a clear sponsored game of ED and their agencies. It will not affect MVA. We will fight against BJP more aggressively. This is not going to affect opposition unity, this is NCP’s issue. Sharad Pawar is the tallest leader of the party and he will be able to handle the situation. Some leaders changing the party does not mean that the supporters of the party and other members will go with them,” news agency ANI quoted Venugopal as saying.

In the Patna meeting, as many as 32 leaders from the 15 parties had backed unity to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday was sworn-in as the Deputy chief minister of Maharashtra as he joined the Eknath Shinde-led government. He will be sharing the post with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis.

News Network
July 3,2023

Bengaluru, July 3: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Monday claimed Chief Minister M K Stalin would be compromising on state's rights if he attended the Opposition parties' meeting in Bengaluru in the wake of the Karnataka government's adamant stance to build the Mekedatu dam.

The party would stage a "Go back Stalin" agitation if the CM chose to attend the meet, he further said.

Flaying the chief minister for allegedly not condemning his ally in Karnataka, especially Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for making Mekedatu dam a poll issue and also insisting on going ahead with the project, Annamalai said, "The Chief minister lacks heart to condemn the Congress or Shivakumar but is keen on attending the Opposition meeting thinking he will gain acceptance (at the national level)."

Stalin feels that his stature will grow by attending such meetings, Annamalai told reporters here.

He sought to know if the chief minister would attend the meeting later this month by ceding Tamil Nadu's self-respect.

"Stalin has a right to attend but when he returns, I will lead a 'Go back Stalin' agitation in which the farmers and public would participate," the BJP state president said and asserted that unlike the DMK and its allies, his party never played politics on the Cauvery water issue which is the lifeline of Tamil Nadu farmers.

He claimed that the Union government had already made it clear that the dam project cannot be undertaken without the concurrence of the lower riparian states.

News Network
July 14,2023

Bengaluru, July 14: Newly constructed Shivamoga Airport in Karnataka is likely to be operationalised from August 11 and all pending amenities in the Airport would be made available by July 20, state minister for Large Industries and Infrastructure Development, MB Patil, said on Thursday.

He instructed officials to ensure that all amenities at the Shivamogga airport should be ready by July 20 while chairing a progress review meeting of new airports in the state.

"Ambulance and other vehicles need to be arranged and a coffee cafe is required to be opened. Apart from these, some technical and non-technical staff need to be appointed. The airport should be ready for operations by July 20 and all the requirements should be fulfilled by then," the minister said at the meeting.

The Directorate of Civil Aviation has permitted Karnataka State Industries and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) to conduct the operation and maintenance of this airport, making it the first airport to be maintained by an institution of the state government, the minister informed.

If everything goes as per plan, the first flight from Bengaluru would land at Shivamogga airport on August 11. Prominent citizens, including people's representatives, will be invited to be part of the historic moment, Patil informed.

He also reviewed the progress of the ongoing work for the Vijayapura airport.

Voicing his misgivings over the airport not being provided with a night landing facility, the minister directed the officials concerned to introduce night landing facility at the airport.

"The original plan did not include the night landing facility. So far, about Rs 350 crore has been spent on the airport project and an additional Rs 12 crore will be required to introduce a night landing facility here. Runway work has been completed and all structure-related works will be done in three months. Simultaneously, installation of the equipment will be taken care of," he said.

The minister also reviewed the progress of ongoing airport projects at Hassan, Rayachuru and Karawara. He also held discussions on airstrips at Dharmasthala, Kodagu and Chikkamagalu, which were proposed in the recent state budget.

