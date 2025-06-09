  1. Home
  India's fertility rate drops below replacement level as population hits 1.46 billion

June 10, 2025

New Delhi: India’s population is projected to reach 1.46 billion in 2025, maintaining its status as the world's most populous nation, according to a new UN demographic report. However, the report highlights a significant demographic shift: India's total fertility rate has fallen below the replacement level.

The 2025 State of World Population (SOWP) Report, titled The Real Fertility Crisis, published by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), urges a shift from concerns about declining fertility rates to addressing unmet reproductive goals. 

It asserts that millions of people cannot achieve their desired fertility outcomes, which poses a greater challenge than underpopulation or overpopulation. The solution, the report suggests, lies in greater reproductive agency—ensuring individuals have the freedom to make informed choices about sex, contraception, and family planning.

Key Findings

•    India’s total fertility rate has declined to 1.9 births per woman, below the replacement level of 2.1. This indicates that, on average, women are having fewer children than needed to maintain population levels over generations, without migration.

•    Despite this trend, India’s youth population remains significant, with:

o    24% aged 0-14
o    17% aged 10-19
o    26% aged 10-24

•    The working-age population (15-64 years) constitutes 68% of the total population, presenting a potential demographic dividend—provided it is met with adequate employment opportunities and policy support.

•    The elderly population (65 and older) currently stands at 7%, and is expected to rise as life expectancy improves.

•    As of 2025, life expectancy at birth is projected to be 71 years for men and 74 years for women.

India's Demographic Transition

According to UN estimates, India's current population is approximately 1.463 billion. While India is now the world's most populous country, projections indicate that the number will continue to grow to around 1.7 billion before gradually declining—a shift expected in about 40 years.

The report highlights how demographic change is influenced by the choices and constraints experienced by millions of couples. While some families actively decide to start or expand their households, others face limited autonomy in reproductive decisions.

In 1960, India's population was 436 million, and the average woman had nearly six children. At the time, fewer than 25% of women used contraception, and less than half attended primary school (World Bank Data, 2020). Over the following decades, educational attainment increased, healthcare access improved, and more women gained decision-making power over their reproductive lives. Today, the average fertility rate is approximately two children per woman.

However, the report emphasizes that despite progress, women in India—and across the globe—still face barriers in achieving full reproductive autonomy. The nation remains part of a group of middle-income countries undergoing rapid demographic shifts, with its population doubling time now estimated at 79 years.

Expert Insights

"India has made remarkable strides in reducing fertility rates—from nearly five children per woman in 1970 to about two today, thanks to better education and expanded reproductive healthcare, leading to significant reductions in maternal mortality," said Andrea M. Wojnar, UNFPA India Representative.

"This progress means millions more mothers are alive today, raising children and strengthening communities. Yet, deep inequalities persist across states, castes, and income groups.

"The real demographic dividend comes when individuals have the freedom and resources to make informed reproductive choices. India has a unique opportunity to demonstrate how reproductive rights and economic prosperity can advance in tandem," Wojnar added.

June 2,2025

Riyadh/Kasaragod: A shocking tragedy has struck the expatriate community as an Indian national from Kerala’s Kasaragod district was gunned down in Saudi Arabia. The victim has been identified as Basheer (41), who had been living and working in the Kingdom for the past 13 years.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in Bisha, located in the Asir province. Basheer, who was employed on a house driver visa, was reportedly cleaning his vehicle near his residence when an unknown group arrived in a car and opened fire. The sudden and brutal attack left him critically injured.

On hearing the gunshots, nearby residents rushed to the scene and found Basheer lying in a pool of blood inside the car. A nearby Egyptian national immediately transported him to King Abdullah Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries en route.

CCTV footage reportedly captured a vehicle arriving and stopping at the scene around the time of the attack. Eyewitnesses also mentioned having seen Basheer purchasing food from a nearby souk shortly before the incident.

Basheer’s body is currently preserved in the morgue at King Abdullah Hospital. Efforts are underway to complete the post-mortem and legal formalities, spearheaded by Hamza Kannur, President of Bisha KMCC and member of the Jeddah Indian Consulate Welfare Committee.

Basheer hailed from Kasaragod, Kerala. He is survived by his father Asainar Muhammad, mother Mariyumma Muhammad, wife Nasrin Begum, and two children – Mariyum Hala and Muhammad Bilal. He was also a member of the ICF (Indian Cultural Forum).

Social workers Abdul Aziz Pathiparamban and Mujeeb Saqafi are actively assisting with the legal procedures. Meanwhile, the Saudi police have launched an investigation, but no further details about the assailants or motive have been officially disclosed.

June 2,2025

Bengaluru, June 2: As schools across Karnataka reopened on Monday after the summer break, students in Bengaluru were seen wearing masks, signalling a cautious return to classrooms amid a recent surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

In several schools across Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, students, teachers, and non-teaching staff were observed wearing masks and maintaining physical distance during interactions. Many parents also donned masks while accompanying their children on the first day of school.

Covid-19 appropriate behaviour was visible at school entrances, where students lined up while maintaining distance, and staff conducted temperature checks.

In response to the current situation, the Karnataka government issued a circular on Friday, advising parents not to send children to school if they exhibit symptoms such as fever, cough, or cold.

The circular, released by the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, follows the Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 26. It instructs schools to send symptomatic students back home and advises teachers and staff to follow strict precautions if they show symptoms.

Schools have also been directed to enforce hygiene protocols, including hand washing, cough etiquette, and general Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

As of Sunday evening, Karnataka reported 253 active Covid cases, with four deaths recorded since January 1—all involving patients with comorbidities.

“Strict adherence to Covid-19 precautionary measures is being reinforced in the interest of students' health,” the circular emphasized.

May 28,2025

Bantwal, May 28: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against 15 individuals, including two identified locals—Deepak and Sumit Acharya—in connection with the brutal murder of Abdul Rahman (34) and the attempted murder of Kalandar Shafi, which occurred on Monday in Irakodi, Kariyala village, Bantwal taluk.

The FIR, filed at Bantwal Rural Police Station, comes a day after the shocking mob attack that claimed the life of Abdul Rahman, a pickup driver and masjid secretary, and left his companion severely injured.

According to the police complaint, the victims had gone to deliver a load of sand to a residence in Irakodi when they were suddenly ambushed by a group of 15 men. Two of the attackers—Deepak and Sumit—were recognized by the victims as acquaintances from the same locality.

The complaint states that Rahman was pulled from the driver’s seat and hacked with swords, knives, and iron rods. When Shafi tried to intervene, he too was stabbed multiple times and left critically injured.

While being rushed to the hospital, Shafi reportedly named Deepak and Sumit as part of the mob, a key piece of information that led to the FIR being registered. The details were communicated to police by Mohammad Nisar, who assisted in admitting Shafi to the hospital and filed the official complaint.

Police sources say that all 15 accused are being investigated for murder, attempt to murder, and offences possibly motivated by communal hatred. The case has taken a serious turn with the inclusion of named suspects in the FIR and is expected to move toward arrests in the coming days.

Authorities have assured that the investigation will be handled with urgency and fairness.

