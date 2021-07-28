  1. Home
  2. In India's first, CM Stalin launches free covid vaccination in pvt hospitals with CSR funds

News Network
July 28, 2021

Chennai, July 28: Tamil Nadu today became the first state in India to launch free COVID vaccine drive for the public through private hospitals using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds from private firms.

Chief Minister M K Stalin launched this pioneering initiative at the Kauvery hospital in the city in the presence of Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma.Subramanian, State Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan, Dr S Chandrakumar, Chairman CII Tamil Nadu State Council and Founder and Executive Chairman of the hospital.

The initiative became a reality after the Minister held a meeting with representatives of private hospitals that are empanelled under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, and with various companies and institutions a few days back.

According to the Minister, the rationale behind this initiative was that private hospitals were not using the vaccines allotted to them fully.

While 75 per cent vaccines manufactured in the country are procured by the Union Government, 25 per cent of vaccines are earmarked for private hospitals.

However, private hospitals are not using their total allotment fully. Funds from private firms and institutions were used for buying equipment and improving facilities in hospitals when the State was reeling under COVID.

With the COVID-19 situation easing, the government started the unique initiative of using CSR funds for free vaccinations through private hospitals," according to Mr.Subramanian.

The State needs 12 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines to administer two doses for its six crore population aged above 18 years. 

An official release said, thanks to the government creating more awareness on vaccination. Till date 2.15 crore people have been vaccinated.

Agencies
July 22,2021

Washington, July 22: More than 1.5 million children in 21 countries, including 1,19,000 from India, lost their primary and secondary caregivers to Covid-19 during the first 14 months of the pandemic, according to a study published in The Lancet.

The study funded in part by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), stated that 25,500 children in India lost their mother to Covid-19 while 90,751 lost their father and 12 lost both their parents.

The study estimates that 11,34,000 children lost a parent or custodial grandparent due to Covid-19. Of these, 10,42,000 children lost their mother, father or both. Most lost one, not both parents.

Overall, 15,62,000 children are estimated to have experienced the death of at least one parent or a custodial or other co-residing grandparent (or other older relative), the NIH said in a media release.

The countries with the highest number of children who lost primary caregivers (parents or custodial grandparents) include South Africa, Peru, United States, India, Brazil, and Mexico, it said.

The countries with rates of Covid-associated deaths among primary caregivers (>1/1000 children) include Peru, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Iran, United States, Argentina, and Russia, it added.

"Though the trauma a child experiences after the loss of a parent or caregiver can be devastating, there are evidence-based interventions that can prevent further adverse consequences, such as substance use, and we must ensure that children have access to these interventions," said NIDA Director Nora D Volkow.

According to the report, 2,898 Indian children lost either of their custodial grandparents while nine lost both of their custodial grandparents.

However, the 0.5 rate of loss of primary and custodial parents per 1,000 children in India is much less than other countries like South Africa (6.4), Peru (14.1), Brazil (3.5), Colombia (3.4), Mexico (5.1), Russia (2.0), and the US (1.8).

"When examining how variations by sex and age in deaths and average numbers of children influenced estimates of paternal versus maternal orphans, we found that, with the exception of South Africa, deaths were greater in men than women in every country, particularly in middle-aged and older parents," the report said.

News Network
July 20,2021

couple.jpg

Mumbai, July 20: Actor Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Mumbai police over a case involving pornographic films. The Mumbai Police said they arrested Mr Kundra on Monday "as he appears to be the key conspirator of this".

The police also said they have "sufficient evidence" against him, though they added that further investigations are in progress.

The case -- involving creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps -- was registered with the Mumbai Crime Branch in February this year.

"There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We've arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this," the Mumbai Police Commissioner said in a statement.

Denying any wrongdoing, Raj Kundra had sought anticipatory bail in the case.

Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra in 2009 and they welcomed their first child, son Viaan Raj Kundra, in 2012. The couple welcomed their second child - a daughter named Samisha via surrogacy, last year.

Raj Kundra - the owner of an app called JL Stream -- was part owner of Indian Premier League cricket team Rajasthan Royals.

In 2013, he was questioned by the Delhi Police in connection with the betting and spot-fixing scandal that engulfed Indian cricket.

