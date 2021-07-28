In India's first, CM Stalin launches free covid vaccination in pvt hospitals with CSR funds

Chennai, July 28: Tamil Nadu today became the first state in India to launch free COVID vaccine drive for the public through private hospitals using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds from private firms.

Chief Minister M K Stalin launched this pioneering initiative at the Kauvery hospital in the city in the presence of Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma.Subramanian, State Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan, Dr S Chandrakumar, Chairman CII Tamil Nadu State Council and Founder and Executive Chairman of the hospital.

The initiative became a reality after the Minister held a meeting with representatives of private hospitals that are empanelled under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, and with various companies and institutions a few days back.

According to the Minister, the rationale behind this initiative was that private hospitals were not using the vaccines allotted to them fully.

While 75 per cent vaccines manufactured in the country are procured by the Union Government, 25 per cent of vaccines are earmarked for private hospitals.

However, private hospitals are not using their total allotment fully. Funds from private firms and institutions were used for buying equipment and improving facilities in hospitals when the State was reeling under COVID.

With the COVID-19 situation easing, the government started the unique initiative of using CSR funds for free vaccinations through private hospitals," according to Mr.Subramanian.

The State needs 12 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines to administer two doses for its six crore population aged above 18 years.

An official release said, thanks to the government creating more awareness on vaccination. Till date 2.15 crore people have been vaccinated.