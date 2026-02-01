India’s Modi govt will buy oil from Venezuela, not Iran: Trump’s big claim

  1. Home
News Network
February 1, 2026

US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that the government of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a deal to buy Venezuelan oil, as opposed to purchasing it from Iran.

"We've already made that deal, the concept of the deal," he told reporters on Air Force One.

Trump had imposed 25% tariffs on countries buying Venezuelan oil, including India, in March 2025. He had also hit India with tariffs for buying Russian oil, saying it was "funding" President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine.

Trump has said that the US has taken control of the oil-rich Venezuela after capturing former President Nicolas Maduro in January.

A fleet of 18 ships loaded with crude oil bound for refineries in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi in January, the most since December 2024, according to a report by the news agency Bloomberg.

Combined crude deliveries to the US will reach about 2,75,000 barrels a day, more than doubling volumes seen in December last year. Shipments to China, which averaged 4,00,000 barrels a day last year, fell to zero in January.

PM Modi, Venezuelan President Agree To Expand Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez spoke on Friday and agreed to take the bilateral relations to "new heights" in the years ahead.

It was the first phone call between the two leaders since the capture of Maduro and his wife by the US on January 3.

"Spoke with Acting President of Venezuela, Ms. Delcy Rodriguez. We agreed to further deepen and expand our bilateral partnership in all areas, with a shared vision of taking India-Venezuela relations to new heights in the years ahead," PM Modi said in a post on X.

A statement from Prime Minister Modi's office said the two leaders agreed to further expand and deepen the India-Venezuela partnership in all areas, including trade and investment, energy, digital technology, health, agriculture, and people-to-people ties.

They exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest and underscored the importance of their close cooperation for the Global South, the statement said.

Rodriguez also said that they discussed partnerships in the fields of agriculture, science and technology, mining, and tourism, as well as the pharmaceutical and automotive industries.

January 23,2026

modIKERALA.jpg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, January 23, indicated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming to expand its political footprint in Kerala ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled in the coming months.

Speaking at a BJP-organised public meeting, Modi drew parallels between the party’s early electoral gains in Gujarat and its recent victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation. The civic body win, which ended decades of Left control, was cited by the Prime Minister as a possible starting point for the party’s broader ambitions in the state.

Recalling BJP’s political trajectory in Gujarat, Modi said the party was largely insignificant before 1987 and received little media attention. He pointed out that the BJP’s first major breakthrough came with its victory in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation that year.

“Just as our journey in Gujarat began with one city, Kerala’s journey has also started with a single city,” Modi said, suggesting that the party’s municipal-level success could translate into wider electoral acceptance.

The Prime Minister alleged that successive governments led by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) had failed to adequately develop Thiruvananthapuram. He accused both fronts of corruption and neglect, claiming that basic infrastructure and facilities were denied to the capital city for decades.

According to Modi, the BJP’s control of the civic body represents a shift driven by public dissatisfaction with the existing political alternatives. He asserted that the BJP administration in Thiruvananthapuram had begun working towards development, though no specific details or timelines were outlined.

Addressing the gathering at Putharikandam Maidan, Modi said the BJP intended to project Thiruvananthapuram as a “model city,” reiterating his party’s commitment to governance-led change.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Kerala also included the inauguration of several development projects and the flagging off of new train services, as the BJP intensifies its political outreach in the poll-bound state.

January 20,2026

KCFabudhabi.jpg

KCF, a global socio-cultural organisation of Karnataka expatriates, is actively involved in education, humanitarian initiatives and community well-being across several countries. The awardees were selected following a structured evaluation of nominations by the Annual Council Program Committee, based on the depth, consistency and long-term impact of their social service.

One of the award recipients, Abdul Razak Haji, a prominent UAE-based entrepreneur from the Qamcon Group of Companies, was honoured for his significant contributions to society. Through both his professional journey and personal initiatives, he has supported numerous employees and families, while also extending assistance in education, housing for the underprivileged and various charitable causes, largely carried out quietly over the years. His award was presented earlier during the Annual Council Program held at the KCF Abu Dhabi office.

The second award was conferred on Latheef Kakkinje, a young social worker based in Abu Dhabi, in recognition of his active involvement in community engagement programmes, sports initiatives, talent festivals and family-oriented social activities. His consistent volunteering efforts and commitment to humanitarian causes were highly appreciated by the selection committee.

The award presentation ceremony for Latheef Kakkinje was held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium (Astro Turf Ground) in the presence of Kedumbady Ibrahim Saqafi, President of KCF UAE; Ibrahim, General Secretary; Kabeer Bayambady, President of KCF Abu Dhabi; Ummer Ishwaramangila, General Secretary; along with other members of the KCF Abu Dhabi cabinet.

Congratulating both awardees, KCF leaders reiterated the organisation’s commitment to recognising individuals who selflessly work for social upliftment and community service.

KCFabudhabi1.jpg

February 1,2026

