  2. India’s retail inflation rises sharply due to food prices, highest in 15 months

News Network
August 14, 2023

New Delhi, Aug 14: Retail inflation jumped to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July as prices of vegetables and other food items spiked, according to official data released on Monday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was at 4.87 in June and 6.71 per cent in July 2022.
Previously, high inflation was recorded at 7.79 per cent in April 2022.

The inflation in the food basket was 11.51 per cent in July compared to 4.55 per cent in June and 6.69 per cent in July 2022, as per the data.

The retail inflation in vegetables year-on-year was 37.43 per cent while the rate of price rise in 'cereals and products' was 13 per cent, showed the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO). 
 

News Network
August 14,2023

Fatalities from wildfires on the Hawaiian Island of Maui have climbed to 93, making them the deadliest to grip the US in more than a century, according to the National Protection Association.

Meanwhile, anger at the government response to the deadliest wildfire in recent US history is mounting. Residents have raised questions over various aspects of the government response, from warnings during the inferno to aid distribution in the days since.

With hundreds of people still missing, Hawaii’s governor, Josh Green, warned that the death toll is likely to rise. The rescue operation, Green said, had shifted focus to center on “the loss of life”.

The blaze, raging throughout last week, caused billions of dollars in damages, and practically wiped out the island's historic resort of Lahaina. 

"This is the largest natural disaster we’ve ever experienced," Hawaii Governor Josh Green said at a news conference, "It’s going to also be a natural disaster that’s going to take an incredible amount of time to recover from."

Around 2,200 buildings have been destroyed in West Maui, with damages approaching $6 billion, the governor said. 

Authorities cautioned that only a small percentage of the search area has been covered by rescue teams so far. 

"We’ve got an area that we have to contain that is at least 5 square miles, and it is full of our loved ones," Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said on Saturday, noting that the number of dead is likely to grow and "none of us really know the size of it yet."

As of Sunday, six fires were still burning on Maui and Hawaii's Big Island, but the Lahaina fire was 85% contained.

News Network
August 14,2023

Mangaluru, Aug 14: The Mangaluru International Airport is coordinating with Indian carriers to introduce new international flights to Jeddah and Sharjah, with additional frequency planned for Doha, Abu Dhabi, and Kuwait.

The MIA spokesperson said that bilateral limitations to overseas destinations have affected moves by Indian carriers to introduce additional flights.

The MIA handled the highest number of passengers—domestic and international—for the current fiscal in July. The airport handled a total of 16,26,67 passengers in July, and this included 10,74,55 domestic and 55,212 international passengers.

The MIA spokesperson stated that this is the second-highest number of passengers that the airport has handled since commercial operation date (COD) of October 31, 2020. The airport in May 2022 had handled 16,71,80 passengers, which is the highest since COD.

The airport in the first four months of fiscal year 2023-24, handled 24,037 more passengers at 62,05,53 passengers, compared to 59,65,16 passengers it handled in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. This includes 14,06,33 passengers in April (14,60,80 passengers in April 2022), 16,18,57 in May (167180), 15,53,96 in June (13,93,31) and 16,26,67 in July (14,39,25). The buoyancy in passenger movement in July 2023 during monsoon, has helped boost numbers, the airport spokesperson added.

News Network
August 4,2023

Imphal, Aug 4: In a fresh incident of arms looting, a mob comprising the majority community broke into a police armoury and stole weapons, including AK and 'Ghatak' series of assault rifles, and over 19,000 bullets of various calibres, officials said.

The incident took place at the battalion headquarters of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) located at Naranseina in Bishnupur district. A crowd had gathered there to march towards Churachandpur where tribals were planning to carry out a mass burial of their people killed in ethnic clashes that broke out in the state on May 3, they said.

More than 19,000 rounds of bullets of different calibres, an AK series assault rifle, three 'Ghaatak' rifles, 195 self-loading rifles, five MP-5 guns, 16 9mm pistols, 25 bulletproof jackets, 21 carbines, 124 hand grenades among others were looted by the mob, officials said.

The mass burial programme by the tribals had sparked fresh tension in the strife-torn state with the majority community opposing the move.

More than 25 people were injured in clashes as the Army and RAF personnel fired tear gas shells in Kangvai and Phougakchao areas in Bishnupur district on Thursday to stop processions on their way to the proposed burial site in violation of restrictions on gatherings, officials said.

The majority community had also attempted to loot two other armouries located in the state capital but the attempts were foiled.

The Manipur High Court, in an extraordinary hearing held on Thursday morning, had stayed the proposed mass burial even though the Kuki community claimed that they had postponed the programme after discussions with the Union home ministry.

More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundred were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

