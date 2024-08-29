  1. Home
  2. India’s student suicide rate surpasses population growth rate, reveals NCRB data

News Network
August 29, 2024

New Delhi: Incidents of student suicides in India have grown at an alarming annual rate, surpassing the population growth rate and overall suicide trends, according to a new report.

Based on the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, the "Student suicides: An epidemic sweeping India" report was launched on Wednesday at the Annual IC3 Conference and Expo 2024.

The report pointed out that while the overall suicide numbers increased by 2 per cent annually, student suicides cases surged by 4 per cent, despite a likely "under reporting" of student suicide cases. "Over the past two decades, student suicides have grown at an alarming annual rate of 4 per cent, double the national average. In 2022, male students constituted 53 pc (per cent) of the total student suicides. Between 2021 and 2022, male student suicides decreased by 6 per cent while female student suicides increased by 7 per cent," noted the report compiled by IC3 Institute.

"The incidence of student suicides continues to surpass both population growth rates and overall suicide trends. Over the last decade, while the population of 0-24-year-olds reduced from 582 million to 581 million, the number of student suicides increased from 6,654 to 13,044," it added.

The IC3 Institute is a volunteer-based organisation that provides support to high schools around the world through guidance and training resources for their administrators, teachers and counsellors to help establish and maintain robust career and college counselling departments.

According to the report, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh are identified as the states with the highest number of student suicides, together accounting for one-third of the national total.

Southern states and union territories collectively contribute 29 per cent of these cases, while Rajasthan, known for its high-stakes academic environment, ranks 10th, highlighting the intense pressure associated with coaching hubs like Kota.

"The data compiled by the NCRB is based on police-recorded first information reports (FIRs). However, it is important to acknowledge that the actual number of student suicides is likely underreported. This under-reporting can be attributed to several factors, including the social stigma surrounding suicide and the criminalisation of attempted and assisted suicide under Section 309 of the Indian Penal Code.

Although the 2017 Mental Healthcare Act decriminalises suicide attempts for individuals with mental illness, the legacy of criminalisation continues to impact reporting practices, it said.

"Moreover, there are significant data discrepancies due to the lack of a robust data collection system, particularly in rural areas, where reporting is less consistent compared to urban regions," it said.

Ganesh Kohli, the Founder of the IC3 Movement, said the report serves as a reminder of the urgent need to address mental health challenges within our learning institutions.

"Our educational focus must shift to fostering the competencies of our learners such that it supports their overall well-being, versus pushing them to compete amongst each other.

"It is imperative that we build a systematic, comprehensive, and robust career and college counselling system within each institution, while seamlessly integrating the same within the learning curriculum," he said.

Additionally, the report noted a dramatic increase in student suicides, with male suicides rising by 50 per cent and female suicides by 61 per cent over the past decade.

"Both genders have experienced an average annual increase of 5 pc (per cent) in the last five years. These alarming statistics underscore the critical need for enhanced counseling infrastructure and a deeper understanding of student aspirations.

"Addressing these gaps is essential for shifting the focus from competitive pressures to nurturing core competencies and well- being, thereby supporting students more effectively and preventing such tragedies," the report said.

Media Release
August 16,2024

The Shepherds' International Academy celebrated the 78th Independence Day with grandeur on August 15, 2024. The event, which also included the school’s annual investiture ceremony, was attended by distinguished guests Mr. Mohammad Iqbal, an ex-principal and active member of Scouts and Bulbul, and Ms. Leanne Rodrigues, a B.Arch graduate and part of NMS.

The day began with the hoisting of the national flag by Mr. Mohammad Iqbal, alongside Chairman Ar. Mohammad Nisaar and trustees Mr. Sajid AK and Mr. S.M. Farook. The national anthem followed, setting a patriotic tone for the event.

The cultural program commenced with Ms. Sheza from Grade 5 as the Master of Ceremonies. A prayer service led by Grade 4 students was followed by an inspiring address from Mr. Mohammad Iqbal, who spoke on the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and the importance of safeguarding the nation's hard-won independence. Ms. Leanne Rodrigues then emphasized the nation’s ongoing progress since independence and the importance of civic responsibility.

Students showcased their talents through various cultural performances. Master Moidin Zayd of Grade 3 spoke about the importance of Independence Day, followed by a monologue by Grade 4 students depicting India's freedom fighters. A skit by Grade 5 students brought the Quit India Movement to life, moving the audience. A patriotic group song by Grade 6 students added to the festive spirit.

Following the Independence Day celebrations, the investiture ceremony took place. Newly elected members of the student council were inducted, with badges and sashes presented by Principal Ms. Lubna Banu, Chairman Ar. Nisaar Ahmed, and the chief guests. Head Boy Master Maaz Naushad and Head Girl Ms. Amal Fathima Salim, along with other council members, took an oath to uphold the school's values and serve their peers with dedication.

Chairman Ar. Nisaar Ahmed congratulated the new council members and urged them to lead with integrity and commitment. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Head Girl Ms. Amal Fathima Salim.

The day's celebrations not only honored India's independence but also inspired a sense of leadership and responsibility among the students.

News Network
August 24,2024

Kasaragod: Mohammed Ziyad, a 24-year-old Quran teacher from Kasaragod, Kerala, will be the first owner of Skoda's upcoming SUV, set to launch in 2025. The reason? He named the vehicle "Kylaq." Skoda India revealed the winning name and its creator in an Instagram post, congratulating Ziyad and announcing that he would receive the first model of the sub-four-metre car.

"Congratulations to Mr. Mohammed Ziyad from Kerala for winning the all-new #SkodaKylaq. He will be the first owner when it is launched next year," Skoda India wrote. The contest saw participation from around 200,000 people, all vying for the chance to name the new SUV. In another post, the company explained that "Kylaq" is derived from Sanskrit, meaning "crystal," and is inspired by the word "peak."

Ziyad, who holds an English degree from the University of Calicut, has been teaching at the Najath Quran Academy in Kasaragod for over two years. Despite his modest background, Ziyad’s dream of owning a car seemed out of reach—until this opportunity arose. "I don’t have a passion for cars, but I’ve always wanted to own one. However, my family’s financial situation didn’t allow it," Ziyad shared.

When he encountered Skoda's contest to name their next SUV in February, Ziyad decided to give it a try. The only requirement was that the name should start with a "K" and end with a "Q."

"I spent several days thinking it over, jotting down potential names, and eventually settled on 'Kylaq,'" Ziyad explained. His journey in education also includes a seven-year Islamic studies program at al Marjan Institute for Hafazath al Quran in Malappuram district and a one-year Islamic degree at Jamia Yamaniyya Arabic College in Kozhikode.

News Network
August 25,2024

A 27-year-old non-resident Indian and his Sudanese colleague died of dehydration and exhaustion in Saudi Arabia's Rub' al Khali desert.

Mohammad Shehzad Khan, a resident of Karimnagar, had been working in Saudi Arabia for three years with a telecommunications company.

The incident took place when Shehzad accompanied by his Sudanese colleague lost his way in the desert after his GPS lost signal. Shehzad's phone battery also died, leaving the two unable to call for help.

Soon, their vehicle also ran out of fuel, and the two men ran out of food and water in the searing heat. Being stranded in the dangerous Empty Quarter part of the desert is almost a guarantee of death.

The Rub' al Khali, which stresses over 650 kilometres, is well-known for its harsh conditions and spans across Saudi Arabia's southern regions and into neighbouring countries.

Even though the two fought to survive, the temperatures were extreme and dehydration and exhaustion took over. Their bodies were discovered on Thursday, four days after they ventured into the desert, lying next to their vehicle in the sand dunes.

The car they had been driving had stalled, which had led them to wander in the dessert. Their bodies were found on a prayer mat, according to the Free Press Journal.

Sources in Shehzad's family told online news platform Siasat Daily, they would prefer to maintain their total privacy at this grief-stricken hour.

Information on Shehzad's colleague, who was a Sudanese national, has not been found.

