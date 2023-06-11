  1. Home
  2. IndiGo co-founder's family to sell stake up to Rs 7,500 crore?

News Network
June 12, 2023

Mangaluru, June 12: The family of IndiGo's co-founder Rakesh Gangwal was likely to sell between 5%-8% stake in the Indian airline's parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, worth up to Rs 7,500 crore ($909.58 million), CNBC Awaaz said in a report, citing sources.

Rakesh Gangwal and his wife, Shobha Gangwal, hold 13.23% and 2.99% respectively in InterGlobe as of March 31, while their Chinkerpoo Family Trust holds a 13.5% stake, according to exchange data.

The Gangwal family will likely sell stake in block deals when the lock in for shares open on July 15, the report said.

Shobha Gangwal had cut her stake in the company by over 4% in February.

Interglobe Aviation and a representative for the Gangwal family did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Rakesh Gangwal resigned from the company's board in Feb. 2022 and had said that he would cut his stake in the airline over five years.

Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia, who co-founded IndiGo in 2006, fell out in early 2020 when the former sought to modify certain rules in the company's articles of association.

Shares of the company, which are up over 19% year to date, fell as much as 3.1% after the stake sale report.

News Network
June 7,2023

Lucknow, June 7: A miscreant, in the guise of a lawyer, opened fire at criminal Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva who had come to the SC/ST court for a hearing.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon.

Jeeva, a dreaded shooter, received multiple injuries in the shootout and then succumbed to injuries. He is said to be a close aide of jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari.

The accused miscreant has been overpowered and handed over to the police.

Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva was a co-accused in BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai murder, in which Mukhtar Ansari is also an accused.

He began as a compounder and then became a member of the underworld. He was a close associate of Munna Bajrangi who was shot dead in 2018 in Baghpat jail.

News Network
June 10,2023

Patna, June 10: Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha said that a united Opposition could work a "miracle" in next year's Lok Sabha polls.

Sinha, who is on a trip to his home town Patna, told journalists on Friday that he was sanguine about the opposition parties' meet scheduled here on June 23.

Lauding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the "initiative", he also expressed delight that his party chief Mamata Banerjee has agreed to attend the meeting.

"I have always held that Mamata Banerjee is a game changer. It is great that she will be there with people like national icon Rahul Gandhi, who has acquired heroic stature after Bharat Jodo Yatra," said Sinha, who was briefly with Congress before joining TMC.

The Asansol MP hoped that the meeting will help build a common minimum programme for "the new government which replaces the current regime".

Sinha, who had represented Patna Sahib twice as a BJP MP before losing the seat to Ravi Shankar Prasad in 2019 while contesting on a Congress ticket, was asked that given his optimism, how many seats he expected the united Opposition to win in 2024.

He replied, "I am not an astrologer but it can be safely said that there would be a miracle. We have seen glimpses of what can be achieved in the assembly polls of Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka where the BJP got defeated by the Congress."

News Network
May 31,2023

Managluru, May 31: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths on Wednesday simultaneously raided 16 places in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka in connection with its ongoing investigations into terror funding.

The properties searched reportedly belong to activists of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI). The raid is based on inputs about funding from Gulf countries to Karnataka for helping radical organisations in terror-related activities, sources claimed. 

Sources said the search was conducted in the city as well as Bantwal, Uppinangady, Venur and Belthangady. The places raided included a few houses, shops and a hospital. Digital evidence regarding money transactions was collected.

The NIA had earlier conducted searches in the coastal district in March last to find out the sources of funding for terror-related activities, including the case in connection with the plot of the PFI to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 12, 2022, at a rally in Bihar.

