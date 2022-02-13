  1. Home
Internal bickering: TMC emerges as the biggest enemy of TMC in West Bengal

News Network
February 13, 2022

Kolkata, Feb 14: With the BJP struggling to negotiate with its own organisational differences, and the Left and the Congress becoming regularly irrelevant in West Bengal politics just before the corporation and municipal elections -- the Trinamool Congress seems to have emerged as the biggest enemy of Trinamool Congress.

The ruling party has bagged three municipalities even before the filing of nominations is over, but that has raised several questions within the party, challenging not only the supremacy of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but also exposing the chinks within the party that are likely to become bigger in the days to come.

The internal differences within the party came to the fore following a Facebook post by a young Trinamool Congress leader Debangshu Bhattacharya, considered to be close to Abhishek Banerjee.

Bhattacharya wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday: "Some people create disturbances in the elections because of their narrow personal gains and that is resulting in unrest in the local body polls. The police should be given 100 per cent free hand and if needed double number of central forces should be deployed in the municipal polls."

Bhattacharya was definitely indicating the ongoing controversy of the walkover in three municipalities -- Budge Budge, Sainthia and Dinhata -- where Trinamool Congress grabbed power even before the nominations were over.

Bhattacharya further wrote: "If there is one 2018 then another 2019 is not far to come. Every time it will not be 2021."

He was indicating at the panchayat elections of 2018 when Trinamool Congress grabbed 34 panchayats without any contest and, according to him, the result was evident in 2019 Lok Sabha elections when the BJP won 22 Lok Sabha seats -- the highest it has managed in the state so far.

The youth leader also said that the party will not be able to perform like it did in the 2021 Assembly elections when it swept the polls over with 234 seats.

"The people will not forgive even if they go with folded hands. Those who create unrest will 'make a setting' with the ruling party, but the workers and the supporters will have to face the backlash - they will die," he added.

Though the Trinamool leadership is considering the uncontested wins as the organisational and the political weakness of the opposition, particularly the BJP, the post by Bhattacharya is indicative of the growing resentment within the party.

Trinamool Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said, "The opposition was elated after getting 38 per cent votes in the Assembly polls but in the last seven/eight months, they were only seen quarrelling with themselves. They have not been able to come to any help of the common people. They have failed to find candidates for even their own party."

Though Chatterjee tried to put up a brave face and blamed it on the opposition, insiders in the party feel that the differences between the older version and the newer version of Trinamool are becoming apparent with each passing day.

More importantly, Chatterjee's version comes in direct conflict with the promise made by party leader Abhishek Banerjee.

Abhishek Banerjee had announced that the civic polls will be peaceful and will be done in a democratic manner, but leaders close to him said that he failed to keep his promise not only in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections but also in the upcoming civic polls where cases of threats and kidnapping of candidates are in abundance.

The situation went to an extent that there were strong indications in view of the ongoing differences between the senior leaders of the party, including Mamata Banerjee herself and I-PAC -- while Abhishek Banerjee is likely to leave the organisational responsibilities of the party and continue to work only as the MP of Diamond Harbour.

Abhishek Banerjee is likely to make the announcement after the Goa Assembly polls scheduled on February 14. Either on the polling day, or the day after.

As a result, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Saturday dissolved all the existing posts and formed a 20-member national working committee after a meeting with some senior party leaders at her Kalighat residence. The names of the new office-bearers will be announced later by Banerjee herself.

"The Trinamool chief might have deferred the problem by dissolving all the existing posts, but this is not a solution. She will have to find an alternative mechanism to create a bridge between the old and new leaders of the party, else the problem will again crop up in a different form. The present decision to dissolve all the existing posts will give her some time, but it will be a thing to watch how she handles the party in this crucial situation," a senior party leader said.

News Network
February 9,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 9: As the Karnataka High Court resumed its hearing on the heated hijab row, gatherings and protests near educational institutes have been prohibited in Bengaluru for the next two weeks. 

The city police imposed Section 144 near schools and colleges.

"Gatherings, agitations or protest of any type within the area of 200-meter radius from the gate(s) of schools, PU colleges, degree colleges or other similar educational institutions in Bengaluru city, prohibited for two weeks with immediate effect," read an order by the Police Department, Govt of Karnataka.

News Network
February 2,2022

yash.jpg

Udupi, Feb 2: Video and photos of KGF star Yash playing cricket with local boys in the coastal town of Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district have gone viral on social media and are being appreciated by one and all.

Yash, director Prashanth Neel and producer Vijay Kirangadur were at music director Ravi Basrur's studio, located in Kundapur, for giving final touches to the music of KGF-2.

Taking time off from work, Yash played cricket with the boys in the adjacent ground next to Basrur's studio. Yash's sportive spirit has been well-appreciated as he batted like a pro and ran between the wickets with swag.

The KGF-2 team visited the famous Kollur Mookambika temple to offer special prayers and sought blessings from the goddess. The team also offered prayers at Anegudda temple.

As per the team, the movie is slated for global release on April 14.

News Network
February 6,2022

test.jpg

Mumbai, Feb 6: In the past two years of the Coronavirus pandemic, Indians have coughed out a stupendous Rs 74,000 crore for 74 crore Covid-19 tests from dubious private pathological labs. Finally, around 4.20 crore positive cases were detected with more than 500,000 deaths, to date.

A Nagpur-based consumer rights NGO, Grahak Bharati has said that Indians have taken various Covid-19 tests like RTPCR, RAT, TrueNAT, CBNAAT and other tests (currently) 3,255 testing labs including 1,844 private and 1,411 government.

Of these 3,255, only 2,141 (764 government and 1,377 private) labs are for conducting the much-in-demand, compulsory for most purposes and universally accepted RTPCR tests., and the remaining 1,114 (647 government+467) labs offer the other tests.

In the initial stages of the pandemic, a test was costing around Rs 3,500 or more, but gradually, the figures have stabilised to around Rs 600, besides cheap home-test kits available for around Rs 250 now.

"Considering an average of Rs 1000/test, Indians have been compelled to spend over Rs 74,000-crore only for Covid-19 tests, with private labs netting the major portion of the loot," Grahak Bharati Founder-President Barrister Vinod Tiwari said.

He claimed that a majority of these tests were virtually forced on the people even though they had no initial symptoms, or, unnecessary considering the low positivity rate, and ended up spooking the country in the name of coronavirus.

Grahak Bharati has shot off a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister of Health &amp; Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the ICMR, top central and state officials and the Central Vigilance Commission, demanding a probe into the "massive unbridled dacoity" being perpetrated on gullible Indians.

He warned that if the government fails to take priority cognisance of this nationwide racket, Grahak Bharati would file a PIL in the Supreme Court.

Alleging that it is "a systematic mega-scam" with the connivance of government officials, unscrupulous private labs and their franchisees operating with the generous blessings of politicians, Tiwari contended that it violates provisions of the central Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010 and make such shady labs liable for severe penal action.

Elaborating, Tiwari explained that many of the private labs are remotely located franchisees under the officially approved/recognised Advanced Laboratories (1,844) in India.

Shockingly, many of these labs apparently conduct thousands of Covid-19 tests daily, ostensibly without proper approval, authority, quality control, infrastructure or qualified manpower.

"The ICMR has said that on a single day on Feb. 4, there were an unbelievable 16,03,856 tests conducted Were these necessary and practical? This only points to the possibility that a majority of the Covid tests are 'concocted' to scare the masses," alleged Tiwari.

The worrisome aspect is that merely based on these illegally-conducted tests, the government has been taking major policy decisions like lockdowns, restrictions, curbs on inter-district, inter-state and even international public movements, which in turn has spelt the death-knell for the economy. India ranks second globally (after the USA) in terms of the total infectees notched up to date.

"The so-called franchisee labs lack infrastructure, qualified post-graduate doctors, particularly Pathologist and Microbiologist and others compulsorily required for the RTPCR tests and to determine the Covid-19 positive patients, tests are conducted in remote locations and the test results are issued indiscriminately, with the digital signatures of the medicos at Advanced Laboratories thousands of kms away," fumed Tiwari.

Grahak Bharati says there is no control on the procedures for sample collection, handling, proper testing or accurate determination which often lead to contradictory results.

It recently happened with two Mumbaikars who got two different results - Covid negative and Covid positive - from two labs in 24 hours  but the Aarogya Setu portal remained unfazed.

Tiwari said that the country is in the grip of the mild Third Wave but "there is no guarantee" how many more 'waves' will sink Indians unless the government immediately clamps down on this "blatant, organised scam".

