  2. Israel to hire 100,000 construction workers from India to replace Palestinians amid Gaza massacre?

Israel to hire 100,000 construction workers from India to replace Palestinians amid Gaza massacre?

November 8, 2023

Israeli Builders Association has urged the government to allow companies to hire up to 100,000 Indian workers to replace almost equal number of Palestinians who have lost their work permits amid the ongoing war between Israeli military and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, according to a report published by VOA News.

Haim Feiglin of Israeli Builders Association said that they are negotiating with India in this regard and currently waiting for a decision from the Israeli government to approve this.

“We hope to engage some 50,000 to 100,000 workers from India to work across the sector and bring it to normalcy,” he said.

According to the report, there are some 90,000 Palestinians who used to work in Israel before the war began. However, they are no longer allowed to work in Israel following the October 7 attack by Hamas on occupation forces and illegal settlers. 

This has led to a significant slowdown in Israel’s construction industry, which is reeling under a severe shortage of workforce.

Notably, India and Israel had signed an agreement in May early this year to allow 42,000 Indian workers to work in the Jewish state in the fields of construction and nursing. The move was expected to help Israel in dealing with the rising cost of living as Indian labourers are paid comparatively cheaper wages.

India has the world’s largest working population and tens of hundreds of Indian workers are already working in the Middle East. So far, it is not clear if a new deal will be signed or they will tweak the existing one since it only allows 42,000 workers for both construction and nursing sector.

As per the May 2023 deal that was signed by Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and his Indian counterpart Dr S Jaishankar, 34,000 workers will be engaged in the construction field and another 8,000 for nursing needs. 

October 28,2023

Several international organizations have warned that the Israeli regime has imposed a complete communication blockade on the Gaza Strip, which it has brought under a relentless war for the past three weeks.

The World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, the United Nations Children's Fund, Oxfam, a UK-based charity, and Doctors Without Borders raised the alarm on Friday.

Speaking through separate statements, they all said they had lost touch with their colleagues in Gaza as a result of the communication blackout.

"WHO says it lost touch with its staff in Gaza, with health facilities, health workers, and the rest of our humanitarian partners on the ground," Quds News Network cited the body as saying.

UNICEF chief, Catherine Russell, also said, "We have lost touch with our colleagues in Gaza," adding, "I’m extremely concerned about their safety and another night of unspeakable horror for 1M children in Gaza."

Oxfam said, "Gaza is facing total communication blackout as on ground and air offensive intensifies," while Doctors Without Borders said, "We call for the unequivocal protection of all medical facilities, staff, and civilians across the Gaza Strip."

Executive Director of UN Women, Sima Sami Bahous and the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) sounded similar warnings.

The Israeli regime has been waging war against Gaza since October 7, when the territory's resistance movements launched an operation against the occupying entity in response to its intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.

The death toll in Gaza since the start of Israeli aggression has reached over 7,400 with more than 20,500 wounded.

Tel Aviv has, meanwhile, been threatening to launch a ground invasion against the coastal territory.

Also on Friday, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution calling for the implementation of an immediate "humanitarian truce" in Gaza.

The vote at the General Assembly came after the United Nations Security Council failed four times to take action due to the US's recurrently casting its veto against relevant resolutions.

The United States and Israel's other Western backers have supported the regime's murderous crimes in Gaza as a means of "self-defense."

November 7,2023

Puttur, Nov 7: A 24-year-old man was hacked to death by miscreants last night at Nehru Nagar in Puttur of Dakshina Kannada district. 

The deceased is Akshay Kallega, the leader of ‘Kallega Tigers’, the famed tiger dance troupe of Puttur. He is survived by parents and two brothers.

Led by Akshay for past six years ‘Kallega Tigers’ had won the hearts of people. 

It is learnt that a verbal duel after a minor accident led to the murder of the youth. 

According to sources, Akshay was chased near Canara Bank ATM on Nehru Nagar-Vivekananda College road. He ran for life till Mani-Mysuru highway. However, he was cornered and killed near a bush at around 11:30pm. Blood stains were found from one end of Mysuru highway to the other.

Akshay’s mortal remains were found near the bushes on the opposite side of the road that leads to Vivekananda College. Police sources said that there were three assailants. Among them Manish and Chethu, have reportedly surrendered to the police.

As per complaint filed at the police station filed by Vikhyat, a friend of Akshay, there was heated argument over phone between Akshay and accused regarding the accident that occurred at Nehru Nagar. 

After sometime, when Vikhyat was standing with his friend Akshay near the ATM at Puttur Nehru Nagar, the accused Chetan, Manish, Manja and Keshava who arrived by car, hurled expletives and assaulted him with two swords. 

Vikhyat ran and escaped from them. But Akshay was hacked to death by Chetan, Manish, Manja and Keshava.

A case under registration No. 106/2023 under IPC sections 341, 504, 506, 307, 302 together with section 34 is registered at Puttur town police station in this connection and is under investigation.

November 1,2023

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the ongoing Israeli offensive on Gaza, which claimed lives of nearly thousands of civilians, mostly children and woman.  

Addressing a public rally in poll-bound Rajasthan, Adityanath referred to the Israeli aggression and said, "Taliban ka upchar toh Bajrangbali ki gada hi hai (only Lord Hanuman's mace can eradicate Taliban)."

He said, "Dekh rahe hai na is samay Gaza mein Israel Talibani mansikta ko kaise kuchalne ka kaam kar raha hai (you can see how Israel is crushing the Talibani mentality in Gaza)."

"Sathik tarike se bilkul sathik nishana maar maar kar kuchal raha hai (they are taking correct measures to ensure their targets are finished)," he added.

Nearly 9000 people, including more than 3,500 children, have been killed in Gaza in last three weeks. 

