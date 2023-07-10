  1. Home
  2. Jammu and Kashmir: SC to hear pleas challenging scrapping of Article 370 from Aug 2

Jammu and Kashmir: SC to hear pleas challenging scrapping of Article 370 from Aug 2

News Network
July 11, 2023

kashmir.jpg

New Delhi, July 11: The Supreme Court’s five-judge Constitution bench on 11 July said that the hearing of the batch of pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir will start from August 2.

As per SC, the hearing of pleas will be on day-to-day basis except Monday and Friday. Furthermore, the top court has appointed two advocates as nodal counsels for the preparation of common convenience compilations of documents.

The five-judge Constitution bench of SC has also fixed 27 July as deadline for filing of documents, written submissions by parties.

As per SC, the written submissions shall also be filed on or before July 27 and no further additions to the convenience compilation shall be permissible.

The top court has also allowed activist Shehla Rashid Shora and IAS officer Shah Faesal’s plea for deleting name from list of petitioners challenging scrapping of Article 370. 

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on the hearing in SC said, "...The hearing on Article 370 is beginning. We hope that the hearing ends soon and Supreme Court's decision comes before us soon." He added, “We have been waiting for this day since 2019 as we feel our case is strong. We will also keep hope from the Supreme Court and request that it should be heard at the earliest. We expect justice, the injustice meted out to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August 2019, the cheating, the flouting of the law, be answered by the Supreme Court."

The Centre abrogated Article 370 and 35(A) from the erstwhile state on August 5, 2019. Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on the same day.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 5,2023

ajitpawar.jpg

Mumbai, July 5: In a scathing attack on Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar on Wednesday asserted that his uncle is now too aged to continue as the NCP chief. 

The Pawar junior also questioned Sharad's intention in regard to first resigning from the post and then again changing his mind a few months ago.

"You are 82-83 already. In BJP, leaders retire at 75. You be 'shatayushi' (to live 100 years), but there is some point to stop. You are our deity. Just give us blessings," Ajit said at the meeting with his supporters.

"Why did you resign if you wanted to take it back? I also told my sister Supriya Sule to explain to him (Sharad) but he is too stubborn," he said.

"After the 2014 elections, why did NCP support the BJP to form government?" Ajit asked targeting the veteran NCP leader. Ajit also expressed his desire to become the Maharashtra CM.

More details are awaited. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 5,2023

modd.jpg

New Delhi, July 5: Amid the raging debate over the Uniform Civil Code, senior Congress leader and former law minister M Veerappa Moily on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Law Commission and all political leaders not to open the "Pandora's box" on personal laws and "create chaos" in the society.

He also alleged that it was an issue that was intended to divide the society, destabilise the country and demolish the diversity enjoyed in Indian society.

In a statement, Moily underlined that Article 25 provides for the Right to Freedom of Religion.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently given a public thrust to Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Even though the Constitution of India makes a mention of the UCC, the founding fathers of the Constitution in the Constituent Assembly had chosen not to make it mandatory, as it involves the diversity of Indian society," said Moily, who was the law minister in the UPA-II government from May 2009 to May 2011.

Uniformity or commonality of the civil code for all regions and cultures of India is a different matter, he argued. 

"It would entail breaking the promise made to Nagas and Mizos to not interfere in their customs and could feed secessionist sentiments that are active to varying degrees in the region," Moily said.

He added that this will have repercussions not only for minorities such as Muslims, Christians, it will also have substantial effect on Sikhs, Jains, Buddhist and hundreds of tribes and among various sects in Hindus such as Aliyasantana in Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka and Marumakkathayam in Kerala.

"As expected, UCC is envisaged as a Muslim issue, forgetting other diversities prevailing in the country," he alleged.

Moily noted that the 21st Law Commission of India had declared that the UCC is neither necessary nor desirable.

He said that the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court had already framed seven questions of law linked to religious freedom, rights and practices in the Sabarimala case. 

The first of the seven questions is what is the scope and ambit of Right to Freedom of Religion under Article 25 of the Constitution, he pointed out and noted that the said reference is still pending in the Supreme Court.

The 22nd Law Commission of India has rushed to issue a public notice for a fresh debate on the Uniform Civil Code, he said.

"The statement of the prime minister at the most may be a platitude in the meeting of the BJP party and may be a part of the BJP manifesto for the forthcoming Lok Sabha election of 2024," Moily said.

Neither any state nor the next Parliament can rush to the UCC legislation in the absence of a full-fledged report of the 22nd Law Commission or the judgment of the Supreme Court which had framed seven questions of law, he asserted.

The right to preserve one's religious identities through personal laws cannot be annulled by a premature proclamation of the prime minister, the senior Congress leader said.

He said that it should not be forgotten that the report of the 21st Law Commission of India will have to be debated and the Supreme Court should also come out with its verdict. 

"All the debates which are taking place now are premature, short-sighted and tend to create hatred in the society. Such debates are also intended to sabotage the concept of secularism which has always been upheld by the founding fathers of the Constitution," Moily said.

"I appeal to the prime minister of India, the Law Commission and all the political leaders not to open up the Pandora's box on personal laws and create chaos in the society which is intended to divide the society and destabilise the country and to demolish the diversity enjoyed in the Indian society," he said.

UCC refers to a common set of laws that are applicable to all the citizens of India that is not based on religion and dealing with marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption among other matters.

The Law Commission had on June 14 initiated a fresh consultation process on UCC by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.

Addressing a gathering of party workers in Bhopal last week, Prime Minister Modi had made a strong pitch for the UCC, saying that the Constitution calls for equal rights for all citizens.

Modi had also said the opposition is using the issue of UCC to mislead and provoke the Muslim community.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 10,2023

biden.jpg

Istanbul/Washington, July 10: US President Joe Biden expressed a desire to see Sweden join NATO “as soon as possible” in a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in which they discussed Sweden’s bid to become a member of the Western alliance, the White House said on Sunday.

Turkiye, along with Hungary, has been a stumbling block to Sweden’s bid, which requires unanimous approval by all NATO members.

Erdogan told Biden that Stockholm has taken steps in the right direction for Ankara to ratify its bid, referring to an anti-terrorism law, but said these steps were not useful as Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) supporters continued to hold demonstrations in Sweden, the Turkish presidency’s communications directorate said separately on Sunday.

Biden “conveyed his desire to welcome Sweden into NATO as soon as possible,” the White House said in a statement.

The leaders agreed to meet face-to-face in Vilnius, Lithuania, at an upcoming NATO summit and discuss bilateral relations and regional issues in detail, the Turkish presidency also said.

On Thursday, Sweden failed to convince Turkiye to lift its block on Stockholm’s path to NATO membership in a foreign minister-level meeting, as Ankara requested more action in the fight against terrorism.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he would convene a meeting between Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Vilnius on Monday.

Kristersson will hope to convince Erdogan to lift Turkiye’s objections to Sweden becoming the 32nd member of the US-led defense organization.

Erdogan’s office said it was “not correct” to link Turkiye’s desire to acquire US fighter jets, which need congressional approval, with Sweden’s membership drive.

Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership last year, abandoning policies of military non-alignment that had lasted through the decades of the Cold War in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden himself linked the two issues in a call he placed to Erdogan after the Turkish leader’s May 28 re-election.

Erdogan “still wants to work on something on the F-16s. I told him we wanted a deal with Sweden, so let’s get that done,” Biden told reporters in a press conference after the call.

Erdogan also reaffirmed his longstanding position Sunday that Sweden still needed to crack down harder on suspected Kurdish militants to win Turkiye’s support.

“Sweden has taken some steps in the right direction by making changes to its anti-terrorism legislation,” the statement quoted him telling Biden.

But Erdogan repeated that Sweden’s decision to allow pro-Kurdish groups to stage demonstrations in Stockholm “nullifies” these steps.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.