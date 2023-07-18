  1. Home
'Jeetega Bharat' is the tagline of I.N.D.I.A. to take on BJP in 2024 elections

News Network
July 19, 2023

INDIA.jpg

New Delhi, July 19: India's Opposition political parties have finalised "Jeetega Bharat" as the alliance's tagline, a day after they named their combine 'INDIA', striking a chord of nationalism to take on Bharatiya Janata Party's NDA alliance whose political campaigns and speeches have largely focused on evoking patriotism.

The Opposition and the NDA alliance both held meetings recently, showcasing their number strength and setting the tone for their 2024 Lok Sabha campaign.

The Hindi tagline, Jeetega Bharat, means "India will win" and is likely to be replicated in several regional languages, sources told PTI. According to them, during the meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, several leaders felt that the word "Bharat" should feature in the name of the alliance.

"It was decided that it would feature in the tagline," a senior leader said.

Several leaders stressed that coinage of the tagline was a result of a joint effort by several leaders.

Leaders of India's 26 Opposition political parties in a meeting on Tuesday decided to name their alliance INDIA (India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) as they set up the stage for a battle against the ruling BJP to win majority in Lok Sabha elections scheduled for next year.

They unveiled what could be their campaign ringtone by stating that 2024 will be a "fight between INDIA and Modi... an INDIA Vs NDA contest".

Sources said the alliance name, INDIA, was proposed by Trinamool's Mamata Banerjee and was chosen after discussions on a dozen other names. After Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced the alliance at a joint press conference, she said in her speech: "NDA, BJP, can you challenge INDIA? Catch us, if you can."

Both the alliances were also vocal about their number strength and obviously vouched for themselves to be the ideal candidates that citizens of the world's largest democracy should elect as their leaders for the next five years.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at Congress and other opposition political parties saying it is family first for them and not the nation, the Congress party in a strategic move said they don't mind offering the PM's chair to other parties in their alliance. That would mark a significant shift since Congress in their previous stints as the ruling party, along with UPA alliance, had typically made one of their party members as the PM. BJP and its alliance have always hurled scathing attack on Congress, alleging dynastic politics.

Meanwhile, Modi said NDA means N-new India, D-development, A- aspiration.

"NDA is the legacy of (former PM) Atal Bihari Vajpayee," Modi added.

News Network
July 13,2023

kuldeep.jpg

Bengaluru, July 13: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Wednesday clarified that the Congress government in the state has set an agenda to free Karnataka from the menace of drugs and the police officers in every region have been sensitised in this regard.

Replying to former minister Basavaraja Rayareddy in the Assembly who had alleged that the drug mafia was active in Anegundi and Hampi, for which Gangavathi MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy raised objection, Parameshwara clarified that the issue of drug menace was not restricted to a particular region. 

“It is an issue of the state and the country. We have been putting all efforts and recently I have asked the Mangaluru police commissioner to get the city free from drug menace within six months,” he said.

He claimed to have held deliberations with chief minister Siddaramaiah as well. “We will never let the state and Bengaluru be defamed as it happened in the case of Punjab,” he said. 

Rayareddy and Gali Janardhana Reddy had a verbal duel in the House with the former alleging that drugs and prostitution has been rampant in the Ganagathi region. But Reddy suggested Rayareddy not to single out the region as there was not even a single case registered since two months after he became the MLA and new government took over. 

News Network
July 7,2023

Isadoval.jpg

New Delhi, July 7: Top Saudi Arabia leader and Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Mohammad bin Abdulkarim al-Issa and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval would address a gathering in Delhi that would likely focus on civilizational dialogue, peace and tolerance.

Top officials said that al-Issa would arrive in New Delhi on July 10 and meet the NSA Doval for a one-on-one meeting in the evening.

They said that on July 11, at 11 am, on the invitation of Khusro Foundation, al-Issa would address a gathering of prominent religious and community leaders, academics and media at B S Abdur Rahman Auditorium, India Islamic Cultural Centre, Lodhi Road.

NSA Doval would also address the gathering, the officials said.

They said that given his previous work as Minister of Justice, Saudi Arabia, and Secretary General Muslim World League, he is expected to speak on moderate Islam, dialogue between civilisations, religious tolerance, intercultural communication, non-violence, and religious pluralism.

The officials said that many invitees including senior academics from various universities are showing keen interest in the event in view of Dr Issa’s nuanced stance on various critical issues facing the Muslim world.

As per sources, Dr al-Issa is expected to meet India’s Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar, Minister for Minority Affairs Smriti Irani, and he may also call on President Droupadi Murmu.

He would also meet the President of ICCR and interact with a group of distinguished faith leaders at Vivekananda International Foundation.

“He might visit Akshardham Temple and also meet some prominent personalities. During his stay in Delhi he is likely to pay tributes to martyrs at the National Police Memorial, Chanakyapuri,” the sources said.

Officials said that an important part of his engagement would be the visit to Jama Masjid Delhi for Friday prayers.

They said that he is also scheduled to visit Agra on July 6, 2023.

al-Issa is a prominent religious leader, Islamic scholar, and reformist.

Before being appointed Secretary General of the Muslim World League in 2016, al-Issa served as the Minister of Justice in the Saudi Cabinet.

As the powerful Saudi Minister for Justice, Excellency, he oversaw key reforms in several areas, including legislative reforms in family matters, humanitarian cases, and for the rights of women.

An alumnus of the prestigious Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, al-Issa has a master’s degree and a PhD in Comparative Judicial Studies.

An esteemed figure in global affairs al-Issa is widely recognised for his prominent role in promoting moderate Islam and fostering empathy, understanding, and cooperation among people of all backgrounds.

As the Secretary General of the Muslim World League, an influential non-governmental organisation representing Muslims worldwide, al-Issa has spearheaded initiatives to build partnerships and strengthen relations between diverse communities, faiths, and nations.

He also serves as the chairman of the Centre for Responsible Leadership, a body of globally influential government, faith, media, business, and community leaders working together to solve the challenges facing humanity and the world today.

Religious leaders, government officials, and international organisations have commended him for his efforts in promoting moderation, cooperation, and coexistence among people of different faiths.

Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy M Dolan referred to al-Issa as the “most eloquent spokesperson in the Islamic world for reconciliation and friendship among the religions of the world”.

Ndileka Mandela, granddaughter of Nobel laureate Nelson Mandela and head of the Thembekile Mandela Foundation, praised al-Issa as a "remarkable voice for Muslim tolerance and moderation”.

In January 2020, he led a delegation to the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland, to mark the 75th anniversary of the camp's liberation from Nazis.

In July 2022, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud appointed al-Issa the Khateeb of Hajj 1443 Hijri to deliver the Hajj sermon from the pulpit of Masjid Nimra.

The Hajj is the largest gathering of Muslims in the world and al-Issa used the opportunity to advocate a moderate message of Islam promoting harmony and compassion.

Under al-Issa's guidance, Muslim World League arranged a discussion and debate forum in Riyadh in May 2022 titled ‘Forum on Common Values among Religious Followers’ where the participants denounced the idea of an “inevitable clash of civilisations” due to religious issues.

The Charter of Makkah, endorsed in 2019 by 1000 religious scholars representing 128 countries, was an effort led by the Muslim World League under al-Issa to create a set of principles that support anti-extremism, religious and cultural diversity, tolerance and legislation against hate and violence.

Since taking over the Muslim World League in 2016, al-Issa has received a number of awards and recognitions from a wide range of prominent international institutions and government officials.

In 2020, The Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre named al-Issa one of the most influential Muslims globally in its 2020 edition of ‘The Muslim 500: The World’s Most Influential Muslims’.

al-Issa received the 2018 Galileo International Award from the Galileo Foundation in Florence, Italy for his international achievements and leadership in promoting religious and cultural unity.

News Network
July 8,2023

DRDO.jpg

Pune, July 8: DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar was attracted to the Pakistani Intelligence Operative, who used the alias 'Zara Dasgupta', and chatted with her about Indian missile systems among other classified defence projects, the charge sheet has said.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Maharashtra police filed the charge sheet against Kurulkar, who was the director of one of the labs of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Pune, in a court here last week. He was arrested on May 3 under the Official Secrets Act and is now in judicial custody.

Kurulkar and 'Zara Dasgupta' were in contact through WhatsApp as well as voice and video calls, the charge sheet said. 'Dasgupta' claimed to be a software engineer based in the UK and befriended him by sending obscene messages and videos. During the investigation, her IP address was traced to Pakistan, the ATS said in the charge sheet.

The Pakistani agent tried to get classified and sensitive information regarding the Brahmos Launcher, Drone, UCV, Agni Missile Launcher and Military Bridging System, among other things, it said.

"Kurulkar, who was attracted to her, stored the classified and sensitive information of DRDO on his personal phone and then allegedly shared it with Zara," the charge sheet said. He chatted with her about various projects, including surface-to-air missiles (SAM), drones, Brahmos and Agni Missile Launchers and UCV, it said.

The two were in contact from June 2022 to December 2022, as per the ATS. Just before the DRDO initiated an internal probe after his activities were found to be suspicious, Kurulkar blocked Zara's number in February 2023. He soon received a WhatsApp message from another unknown Indian number, asking 'Why you blocked my number?' The chat records also showed that he shared his personal as well as official schedules and locations with her despite knowing that he was not supposed to share them with anyone, the chargesheet said.

