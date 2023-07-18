'Jeetega Bharat' is the tagline of I.N.D.I.A. to take on BJP in 2024 elections

New Delhi, July 19: India's Opposition political parties have finalised "Jeetega Bharat" as the alliance's tagline, a day after they named their combine 'INDIA', striking a chord of nationalism to take on Bharatiya Janata Party's NDA alliance whose political campaigns and speeches have largely focused on evoking patriotism.

The Opposition and the NDA alliance both held meetings recently, showcasing their number strength and setting the tone for their 2024 Lok Sabha campaign.

The Hindi tagline, Jeetega Bharat, means "India will win" and is likely to be replicated in several regional languages, sources told PTI. According to them, during the meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, several leaders felt that the word "Bharat" should feature in the name of the alliance.

"It was decided that it would feature in the tagline," a senior leader said.

Several leaders stressed that coinage of the tagline was a result of a joint effort by several leaders.

Leaders of India's 26 Opposition political parties in a meeting on Tuesday decided to name their alliance INDIA (India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) as they set up the stage for a battle against the ruling BJP to win majority in Lok Sabha elections scheduled for next year.

They unveiled what could be their campaign ringtone by stating that 2024 will be a "fight between INDIA and Modi... an INDIA Vs NDA contest".

Sources said the alliance name, INDIA, was proposed by Trinamool's Mamata Banerjee and was chosen after discussions on a dozen other names. After Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced the alliance at a joint press conference, she said in her speech: "NDA, BJP, can you challenge INDIA? Catch us, if you can."

Both the alliances were also vocal about their number strength and obviously vouched for themselves to be the ideal candidates that citizens of the world's largest democracy should elect as their leaders for the next five years.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at Congress and other opposition political parties saying it is family first for them and not the nation, the Congress party in a strategic move said they don't mind offering the PM's chair to other parties in their alliance. That would mark a significant shift since Congress in their previous stints as the ruling party, along with UPA alliance, had typically made one of their party members as the PM. BJP and its alliance have always hurled scathing attack on Congress, alleging dynastic politics.

Meanwhile, Modi said NDA means N-new India, D-development, A- aspiration.

"NDA is the legacy of (former PM) Atal Bihari Vajpayee," Modi added.