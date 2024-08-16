  1. Home
J&K polls in 3-phases from Sep 18 to Oct 1, Haryana votes on Oct 1; results on Oct 4

News Network
August 16, 2024

New Delhi: Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases from September 18 while Haryana will go to polls in a single phase on October 1, the Election Commission announced on Friday.

Voting will take place for 90 seats in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18, September 25 and October 1, the EC said.

Votes will be counted on October 4 for both the assemblies, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told a press conference.

The last assembly elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir in November-December 2014 and these will be the first assembly elections in the erstwhile state since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

News Network
August 8,2024

Mangaluru: Union minister of state for home affairs Nityananda Rai has informed Lok Sabha that the govt is conscious of the sentiments and requirements for the inclusion of other languages, including Tulu, into the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta, in a question submitted to Parliament, had enquired about the status of the demand for the inclusion of Tulu language into the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

He sought to know if govt was aware that the people of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasaragod have demanded that Tulu be included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Additionally, a response was sought regarding the procedure for the inclusion of any language under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India, as well as the efforts that are being taken for the consideration of the requests for more linguistic inclusion under the Eighth Schedule, keeping in mind the sentiments and other relevant considerations since the Pahwa (1996) and Sitakant Mohapatra (2003) Committee efforts.

On Tuesday, MoS for home affairs Nityananda Rai submitted a written reply saying there have been demands from time to time for the inclusion of several languages in the Eighth Schedule, including Tulu. 

“However, there are no fixed criteria for the consideration of any language for inclusion in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution. As the evolution of dialects and languages is a dynamic process, influenced by socio-cultural, economic, and political developments, it is difficult to fix any criterion for languages for inclusion in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution. The earlier attempts, through the Pahwa (1996) and Sitakant Mohapatra (2003) Committees, to evolve such fixed criteria have been inconclusive. The govt is conscious of the sentiments and requirements for the inclusion of other languages in the Eighth Schedule. Such requests have to be considered keeping in mind these sentiments and other relevant considerations,” the minister said.

News Network
August 14,2024

The United States is sending a new multi-billion dollar military package for Israel amid the regime’s genocidal war against Palestinian civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The US State Department told Congress on Tuesday that it had approved a sale of 50 F-15 fighter jets to Israel for $18.82 billion.

Israel will also buy some 33,000 tank cartridges, up to 50,000 explosive mortar cartridges and new military cargo vehicles.

"The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability," the State Department said in its notice on the F-15s, which are made by Boeing.

In total, US President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday approved more than $20 billion in weapons sales to Israel.

According to the Pentagon, part of these arms would be immediately available for delivery.

The new US military aid comes despite claims by Washington that it is supporting a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip where Israel has been waging a genocidal war since early October.

The Israeli regime’s Washington-backed bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 92,152 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble.

Fears are also increasing over a broader war in the region as Israel keeps near-daily cross-border strikes in Lebanon and also its attacks on Yemen.

Agencies
August 12,2024

Get ready to witness a cinematic spectacle as Bollywood's reigning king, Shah Rukh Khan, joins forces with his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan for the Hindi version of Disney's highly anticipated release, Mufasa: The Lion King.

The movie is scheduled to roar into Indian theatres on December 20.

The latest instalment in the Lion King saga, directed by Barry Jenkins, explores the origins of Mufasa, the legendary lion who has captivated hearts across generations.

The Hindi trailer for the upcoming film was shared by Disney Films India on its official social media handles.

"The king @iamsrk is back as Mufasa, with #AryanKhan and #AbRamKhan by his side Mufasa: The Lion King in cinemas 20th December," the caption read.

Shah Rukh Khan returns to the iconic role of Mufasa, revisiting the character that has become synonymous with regal authority and wisdom.

Aryan Khan will voice Simba, Mufasa's son, while the youngest Khan, AbRam, will take on the role of Young Mufasa.

In a press note shared by the Disney team, Khan said, "Mufasa has an incredible legacy and stands as the ultimate king of the jungle, imparting his wisdom to his son, Simba. I deeply relate to him as a father and also resonate with Mufasa's journey in the film. Mufasa: The Lion King depicts Mufasa's life from childhood to his rise as an incredible king, and revisiting this character has been exceptional."

"It's a special collaboration for me with Disney, particularly because my sons, Aryan and AbRam, are part of this journey and sharing this experience with them is truly meaningful," he said.

The film, enriched by photorealistic CGI and live-action techniques, delves into Mufasa's past, portraying his rise from an orphaned cub to the esteemed king of the Pride Lands. The story features an array of new and beloved characters, further enhanced by the talents of Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has contributed original songs to the soundtrack.

