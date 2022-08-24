  1. Home
  Join BJP and get Rs 20 crore each or face CBI, ED raids: BJP's offer to 4 AAP MLAs

News Network
August 24, 2022

New Delhi, Aug 24: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed on Wednesday that the BJP has approached four of its legislators in Delhi, asking them to switch sides and join the saffron party or else, face "false cases, the CBI and the ED".

Addressing a press conference here, AAP's national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the legislators -- Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati and Kuldeep -- have been approached by leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with whom they have "friendly relations".

"They have been offered Rs 20 crore each if they join the party and Rs 25 crore if they bring other MLAs along with them," Singh said.

"They (BJP leaders) told our MLAs that if they do not accept the offer and join the BJP, they will also have to face false cases, the CBI and the ED like (Delhi Deputy Chief Minister) Manish Sisodia is facing," he added.

Singh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making efforts to bring AAP legislators into the BJP-fold "by hook or crook" and topple the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi.

The four AAP MLAs who have allegedly been approached by the BJP were also present at the press conference.

News Network
August 16,2022

Bengaluru: A massive controversy has erupted in Karnataka over the viral audio clip of a sitting minister, in which he is reportedly heard saying that the chief minister Basavaraj Bommai led Karnataka BJP government is not functioning as there are just seven-eight months left for elections.

In the audio clip, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy is heard telling a social worker that the Basavaraj Bommai administration is 'just managing the government' as there are just months left for the Assembly elections in the state. Reacting sharply to his comments, Madhuswamy's Cabinet colleague and Horticulture Minister Munirathna demanded that the Law Minister should resign as he is a part of the same government he has levelled allegations against.

In the purported audio-tape, which has been doing the rounds of Karnataka's political circles, Madhuswamy was approached by a social worker - Bhaskar, who complained that bank officials were demanding Rs 1300 as renewal fees from farmers over a loan of Rs 50,000. "... bank officials are asking for 1300 rupees as renewal fees & keeping this as interest, this is happening across the state," the social worker says.

In response, Madhuswamy says - "What can I do, I am aware of all of this, I had brought these issues to the notice of minister Somashekar, but he's not doing anything. What can we do? They have made me also pay interest not just farmers... Government is not running here; we are just managing somehow as (elections) are just eight months away, we are pushing things along”

"He says that the government is not functioning and only being managed, he must immediately resign as cabinet minister, he's a part of the govt through the cabinet, he is part of all decisions and discussions undertaken in the cabinet meetings, so if he's making such statements he has a role to play as well, being in a responsible position it's wrong to make such statements, if he really feels like this he must resign from his ministry and then speak," Munirathna said told reporters.

News Network
August 23,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mangaluru on September 2 to attend various programmes.

Modi will inaugurate six projects, including Anagha Refinery and berth number 14 at New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT). He will also lay foundation to the Sagarmala project.

Later, the PM will address a convention, which is likely to take place at Goldfinch grounds at Kulur.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra has confirmed the visit of Modi. All preparations including security arrangements have begun ahead of the visit.

Modi will inaugurate first indigenous aircraft carrier war ship INS Vikrant on September 2. He will take part in the public programme in the afternoon and leave for Delhi in the evening.

News Network
August 17,2022

While two districts in Karnataka recorded deficit rainfall from June 1, the start of the southwest monsoon season, till August 15, 2022, the remaining 29 of the 31 districts recorded excess rainfall during the same period, according to official data. 

Among the 227 taluks of the state, only 17 taluks recorded deficit rainfall. The highest deficit in the rainfall is reported from Yellapur in Uttara Kannada (-23%). Two core Malnad taluks of the state - Dandeli (-13%), and Virajpet (-7%) also recorded deficit rainfall. Over the next eight days, monsoon activities will remain weak in the state as the rain patterns are active in the northern parts of India.

According to the data, Mandya recorded 229% excess rainfall, followed by Tumakuru (197%) and Bengaluru Rural (133%). Uttara Kannada district recorded -2% deficit rainfall followed by Dharwad district which received -1%.

All districts of Old Mysuru region recorded good rainfall between June 1 and August 15. According to the data, Chamarajanagar received 92% excess rainfall, Mysuru (+71%), Hassan (+59%), Chikkamagaluru (+22%), and Kodagu (+14%). Shivamogga recorded normal rainfall.

