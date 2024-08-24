Kasaragod Quran teacher names the next Skoda SUV Kylaq, to be first owner in 2025

  1. Home
News Network
August 24, 2024

Kasaragod: Mohammed Ziyad, a 24-year-old Quran teacher from Kasaragod, Kerala, will be the first owner of Skoda's upcoming SUV, set to launch in 2025. The reason? He named the vehicle "Kylaq." Skoda India revealed the winning name and its creator in an Instagram post, congratulating Ziyad and announcing that he would receive the first model of the sub-four-metre car.

"Congratulations to Mr. Mohammed Ziyad from Kerala for winning the all-new #SkodaKylaq. He will be the first owner when it is launched next year," Skoda India wrote. The contest saw participation from around 200,000 people, all vying for the chance to name the new SUV. In another post, the company explained that "Kylaq" is derived from Sanskrit, meaning "crystal," and is inspired by the word "peak."

Ziyad, who holds an English degree from the University of Calicut, has been teaching at the Najath Quran Academy in Kasaragod for over two years. Despite his modest background, Ziyad’s dream of owning a car seemed out of reach—until this opportunity arose. "I don’t have a passion for cars, but I’ve always wanted to own one. However, my family’s financial situation didn’t allow it," Ziyad shared.

When he encountered Skoda's contest to name their next SUV in February, Ziyad decided to give it a try. The only requirement was that the name should start with a "K" and end with a "Q."

"I spent several days thinking it over, jotting down potential names, and eventually settled on 'Kylaq,'" Ziyad explained. His journey in education also includes a seven-year Islamic studies program at al Marjan Institute for Hafazath al Quran in Malappuram district and a one-year Islamic degree at Jamia Yamaniyya Arabic College in Kozhikode.

News Network
August 16,2024

New Delhi: Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases from September 18 while Haryana will go to polls in a single phase on October 1, the Election Commission announced on Friday.

Voting will take place for 90 seats in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18, September 25 and October 1, the EC said.

Votes will be counted on October 4 for both the assemblies, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told a press conference.

The last assembly elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir in November-December 2014 and these will be the first assembly elections in the erstwhile state since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

News Network
August 17,2024

Mangaluru: Minister for Health and Family Welfare who is also District in Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that an amendment has been made to the law to provide protection for doctors, nurses, and medical staff, and it is awaiting the Governor's assent.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru on Saturday, he mentioned that the incident of sexual assault involving a medical student in Kolkata has caused concern and panic among all. Doctors and other staff work throughout the night. Female staff also work through the night.

“We have amended law related to the protection of doctors. As per the amendment, none should abuse, insult doctors, nurses, and staff. Even making videos against doctors and staff and posting them on social media will be considered a crime under this law. Ensuring safety is also the responsibility of those running the hospital and we also have a responsibility,” he said.

“I have convened a meeting with doctors and hospital owners on Tuesday to discuss the steps to be taken with regard to the safety,” he said.

“With the doctors calling for a protest throughout the day, emergency services will be available in all hospitals. Only the OPD (Outpatient Department) will be closed on Saturday. I wont say that there will not be any inconvenience with the doctors protest. won’t say the protest is wrong and they are doing it with good intentions. There should not be any fearful atmosphere at the workplace,” said the minister.

