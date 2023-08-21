  1. Home
  2. Largest contributor of poverty: Sibal retorts to Amit Shah’s 'atma nirbhar' claim

Largest contributor of poverty: Sibal retorts to Amit Shah’s 'atma nirbhar' claim

News Network
August 21, 2023

amitshahkapil.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 21: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday took a swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks that the BJP government laid the foundation for making Madhya Pradesh self-reliant, claiming the state was the fourth poorest and largest contributor of poverty in the country.

At a function in Bhopal on Sunday to release the BJP government's 'report card' of 20 years in Madhya Pradesh, Shah had said the BJP dispensation in these years successfully removed the BIMARU (laggard) category tag from the state, which he claimed was a legacy of the Congress regime.

The BJP government laid the foundation of making the state developed and self-reliant in the last 20 years, Shah had said.

In a post on X, Sibal said, 'Amit Shah on Madhya Pradesh: Foundation laid for a developed 'atma nirbhar' state. UNDP report (India): 1) 4th poorest  2) largest contributor of poverty (28.3%) 3) Below national average: literacy, infrastructure, gender gap… 'atma nirbhar'? Vyapam! Corruption!'

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA I and II, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He has floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 19,2023

netherland.jpg

The Hague, Aug 19: A Dutch far-right miscreant trampled on and tore up a copy of the Qur’an at a demonstration outside the Turkish embassy in The Hague on Friday, infuriating dozens of counter-protesters.

The Dutch government had already condemned the holding of the demonstration ahead of the event, but said it had no legal powers to prevent it.

Edwin Wagensveld, who leads the Dutch branch of the far-right group Pegida, damaged a copy of the Qur’an, AFP correspondents witnessed. He was accompanied by two other people.

Police had sealed off access to the street where the Turkish embassy is located and there were around fifty counter-protesters also present.

Some of them began throwing stones at Wagensveld when he tore up pages from the Qur’an, the holy book of Islam.

Around 20 police equipped with shields and batons intervened when some of the crowd tried to chase after him as he left.

On Friday morning Dilan Yesilgoz, the Netherlands’ Turkish-born justice minister, described the plan to destroy the holy book as “fairly primitive and pathetic.”

But the country’s laws authorized such a demonstration, she added.

Wagensveld nevertheless faces trial for comments he made during a similar demonstration in January, when he tore up a copy of the Qur’an outside parliament while likening the book to Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf.”

A T-shirt he wore at Friday’s demonstration made a similar claim.

Geert Wilders, the leader of another far-right party, the PVV, posted a message online supporting Friday’s demonstration by Pegida.

Similar attacks on the Qur’an have taken place in other European countries recently.

In late July, two men set fire to a copy of the Qur’an in front of the Swedish parliament, and similar incidents have taken place in Denmark this year.

Such demonstrations have provoked anger and sometimes unrest in several Muslim countries.

On Thursday, Sweden’s intelligence agency heightened its terror alert level to four on a scale of five in response to the angry reactions in the Muslim world to Qur’an burnings.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
August 12,2023

Kolkata, Aug 12: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the Centre has not taken any action against those involved in unleashing atrocities in Manipur.

She also said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi can’t speak on corruption as his government is 'surrounded by issues like PM Care fund, Rafale deal and demonetisation'."

Her comments come hours after PM Modi said India has a strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption while addressing the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meet here via video conferencing.

The feisty TMC supremo said the PM was 'blaming the opposition without any evidence as the BJP doesn't want the country's poor people to survive'.

'The prime minister is misleading the nation. He is speaking without any evidence. The BJP doesn't want any poor people in the country to survive. He cannot speak on corruption, as there are several allegations of corruption against the BJP government, be it a Rafale aircraft deal or demonetisation,' Banerjee said in an audio message.

In an apparent reference to the PM's allegation that the opposition didn't want a discussion on Manipur in Parliament, Banerjee said the "BJP has not taken any action against those involved in atrocities in the northeastern state".

"In West Bengal, too, 15-16 people have been killed by them (BJP) during rural polls. They are giving indulgence," she alleged. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 15,2023

siddaramaiah.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 15: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the five guarantee schemes of his government were introduced to follow the principle of social justice in the accumulation of wealth and its distribution.

Addressing people on the occasion of 77th Independence Day from the Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground, Siddaramaiah pointed out that the people of Karnataka realised that development can be possible only if there is peace in the society.

Explaining the reason behind introducing the five guarantees, he said due to neo-liberalism, the gap between haves and have-nots started widening. In India, today 10 per cent people control 70 per cent of our resources, he claimed.

“During colonial era, the British rulers plundered the country but now the resources are getting accumulated with a few capitalists. In this situation can development be possible?” he wondered.

“Keeping this in mind, we are following the principle of social justice in the accumulation of wealth and its distribution. Hence, we introduced the five guarantees,” the CM said.

The Congress government decided to formulate the five guarantees, which is founded on Universal Basic Income (UBI) to elevate the socio-economic position of the people. Along with that, the government has taken price rise, unemployment, discrimination based on caste and religion and corruption seriously.

“We took the decision to implement these schemes in the first cabinet meeting and introduced them within three weeks of government formation.” Under the 'Shakti' scheme, daily 50 to 60 lakh women passengers are availing the free bus services in the state, he said and added that so far 38.54 crore free rides have been registered.

Siddaramaiah further said that under the 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme, which promises 200 units of free electricity to households, 1.49 crore families have registered online. People are availing benefits of this scheme from August 1. The state has earmarked Rs 13,910 crore for its implementation.

On the Anna Bhagya scheme, the Chief Minister said the government had promised to provide 10 kg rice under the programme to ensure a hunger-free state.

Owing to the 'non-cooperation' of the Centre to provide an additional five kg rice, Siddaramaiah said his government decided to pay cash instead of five kg rice to each beneficiary every month.

According to him, 1.04 crore families are receiving financial assistance under the Anna Bhagya scheme.

Regarding 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, which provides Rs 2,000 per month to the women head of the families, Siddaramaiah said the Direct Benefit Transfer into the accounts of women will commence on August 27. He noted that 1.08 crore women have enrolled themselves under the scheme.

Remembering the freedom-fighters, the CM said the people of the country are enjoying independence due to the sacrifices of thousands of people who did not care for their life to rid the country of slavery.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.