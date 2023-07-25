Leader of Opposition's mic switched off in Parliament; I.N.D.I.A. walks out in protest

New Delhi, July 25: The microphone of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was switched off in the Rajya Sabha amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, compelling parties of the I.N.D.I.A to walk out in protest, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien alleged on Tuesday.

"The microphone of the Leader of Opposition was switched off. Every I.N.D.I.A party walked out in protest," he wrote in a tweet.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh further said that BJP MPs prevented Kharge from speaking and raising I.N.D.I.A’s demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in the House on Manipur.

"In the Rajya Sabha this afternoon, BJP MPs prevented Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge from speaking and raising I.N.D.I.A’s demand for PM's statement in the House on Manipur and a discussion thereafter," Ramesh said in a tweet.

"Repeated obstruction at the instigation of none other than the Leader of the House himself and the insistence to pass Bills in the din led to a walkout by all I.N.D.I.A MPs for the rest of the day," he added.