  1. Home
  2. Leader of Opposition's mic switched off in Parliament; I.N.D.I.A. walks out in protest

Leader of Opposition's mic switched off in Parliament; I.N.D.I.A. walks out in protest

News Network
July 25, 2023

Kharge.jpg

New Delhi, July 25: The microphone of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was switched off in the Rajya Sabha amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, compelling parties of the I.N.D.I.A to walk out in protest, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien alleged on Tuesday. 

"The microphone of the Leader of Opposition was switched off. Every I.N.D.I.A party walked out in protest," he wrote in a tweet. 

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh further said that BJP MPs prevented Kharge from speaking and raising I.N.D.I.A’s demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in the House on Manipur.

"In the Rajya Sabha this afternoon, BJP MPs prevented Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge from speaking and raising I.N.D.I.A’s demand for PM's statement in the House on Manipur and a discussion thereafter," Ramesh said in a tweet. 

"Repeated obstruction at the instigation of none other than the Leader of the House himself and the insistence to pass Bills in the din led to a walkout by all I.N.D.I.A MPs for the rest of the day," he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 20,2023

airport.jpg

Mangaluru, July 20: Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has operationalised two additional passenger boarding aerobridges, taking the total number of such facilities at the airport to six.

The new facility gives the airlines much needed operational flexibility to use it, especially during monsoon where shifting passengers from the plane on the apron to the terminal and vice-versa from the open bay poses a challenge, a release from MIA said here on Thursday.

Attached to the new integrated terminal building, these aerobridges also enable the airport to optimally utilise the 11 parking stands available on the apron. While six of these stands are connected to the terminal with aerobridges, the remaining are open bays.

The airport operationalised the new aerobridges in consultation with the stakeholders that includes the airlines and the airport security group of CISF to ensure a seamless experience for the passengers.

The aerobridges can be used with narrow-bodied planes like Airbus A320, A321 or Boeing 737-800 that the airlines operating to this airport utilise for domestic and international operations to the coastal city.

The airport has been using aerobridges since 2010 and has steadily gone on to increase their numbers to the current six. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 25,2023

river.jpg

Mangaluru/ Bengaluru, July 25: The Indian Meteorological department on Tuesday issued an orange alert for all the coastal districts and Malnad region in Karnataka, predicting heavy rains in the next 24 hours.

Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts will receive moderate to heavy spells of rain, accompanied by gusty winds, it said.

There will be temporary disruption of electricity in some areas and possible damage to roads, weak structures and uprooting of trees, authorities said. According to reports, so far four people have died in rain-related incidents in the state.

In Bengaluru, the weatherman has forecast cloudy skies with possibility of light to moderate rain. Surface winds are likely to be strong and gusty at times. The maximum and minimum temperature is very likely to settle around 26 and 20 degree celsius respectively. Meanwhile, most of the rivers originating from Malnad region are in spate.

The Sandhyavandana Mantapa of Shankaracharya of Sringeri Peetam in Chikkamagaluru was completely submerged due to the swollen Tunga river.

Netravati river, the lifeline of coastal Udupi and Dakshina Kannada is overflowing.

The inflow of water in River Cauvery has increased substantially. Many dams and major lakes of the state are filled to the brim. Several low lying areas are inundated in the rain-hit districts. District authorities are on alert to deal with emergency situation. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 19,2023

Mangaluru: A woman has been duped of Rs 56,500, after she was allegedly promised a job in low-cost Indian airline.

The aspirant had applied for a job on June 13, through an online platform, and on the same day, she received a call asking to deposit Rs 1,500 as registration fee. She was told that the interview will be held the next day. 

On June 15, the complainant was asked to pay Rs 10,000 for training, and Rs 7,500 for the courier, and on June 17 was asked to pay Rs 12,500. On June 12, she paid Rs 8,500 for the uniform, and on June 29 she paid Rs 10,500 for insurance. 

The accused told the victim she would have to report on July 5 . On July 11, she was again asked to pay Rs 9,500. Suspecting that she was being duped, she approached the police and a case was registered.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.