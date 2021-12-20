  1. Home
Lok Sabha passes electoral bill that links Aadhaar to voter ID

News Network
December 20, 2021

New Delhi, Dec 20: Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill to link electoral roll data with Aadhaar eco system amid protest by opposition members over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence issue.

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021, piloted by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, was passed by a voice vote after a brief discussion during which some opposition members demanded that it be referred to a parliamentary panel.

Rejecting the demand, Mr. Rijiju said various proposals which are part of the bill have already been suggested and recommended by the Standing Committee of Law and Personnel.

The Minister further said that the bill will cleanse the election system.

Lok Sabha was later adjourned for the day amid continuous protest by opposition members.

Earlier in the day, the House passed the Supplementary Demands for Grants.

News Network
December 13,2021

Actor-model Harnaaz Sandhu made history on Monday as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021 -- beating contestants from 80 countries -- 21 years after India last brought home the title.

Only two Indians before Sandhu have won the title of Miss Universe - actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

The 70th edition of the event was held in Eilat, Israel, where the 21-year-old bagged the coveted pageant.

The Chandigarh-based model, who is pursuing her master's degree in public administration, was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the pageant in 2020.

While Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira, 22, finished second, South Africa's Lalela Mswane, 24, came third.

During the final question and answer round, Sandhu was asked what advice would she give to young women on how to deal with the pressure they face today.

"The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that's happening worldwide.

"This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that's why I am standing here today," she said to a thundering applause.

Sandhu started her journey in pageantry when she won Times Fresh Face in 2017, representing Chandigarh at the age of 17. She later won the LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 title.

Sandhu has also worked in a few Punjabi films, including Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange.

The ceremony was hosted by Steve Harvey and saw performances from American singer JoJo.

The selection committee included actor and Miss Universe India 2015 Urvashi Rautela, Adamari López, Adriana Lima, Cheslie Kryst, Iris Mittenaere, Lori Harvey, Marian Rivera and Rena Sofer.

News Network
December 13,2021

Belagavi, Dec 13: Former Karnataka minister and senior Congress leader K.J. George on Monday said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is planning to table the anti-conversion bill with an "ulterior motive", claiming the population of Christians in the southern state has come down.

"The population of the Christian community has come down in the state. I request the Chief Minister (Basavaraj Bommai), and the government not to bring a legislation in this regard (anti-conversion)," he said.

"This law will encourage immoral policing (rowdyism). Hinduism is strong in the country. Even after the arrival of Mughals and Portuguese, the population of Hindus is more in the country," he said.

George further said "the Constitution is very clear on forceful conversions. It does not give room for it. It also provides opportunity for those who want to get converted to another religion", adding: "We also oppose forceful conversions."

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah stated that his party (Congress) does not support the proposed Anti-Conversion bill.

"The BJP's intentions are cruel and political. There is no necessity to bring the law at this juncture. The party is targeting one community. We will oppose the bill," he said.

Reacting to this, former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said Siddaramaiah has made it a habit to oppose everything.

"The anti-conversion law will be introduced in the session. Such laws are already in place in many states. Even Congress leaders are appreciative and supporting the bill," he said.

He further stated that he welcomed energy minister Sunil Kumar's statement on bringing new law prohibiting so called "Love Jihad".

