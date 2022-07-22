  1. Home
  2. Lone vote for Murmu from Kerala sparks debate; BJP on cloud nine

Lone vote for Murmu from Kerala sparks debate; BJP on cloud nine

News Network
July 22, 2022

draupadi.jpg

The BJP may lack elected MPs and MLAs from Kerala but the party's state unit is on cloud nine over NDA's Droupadi Murmu possibly receiving one vote in the just concluded Presidential polls from the state, dominated by blocs led by the CPI(M) and the Congress.

Murmu scripted history on Thursday by becoming the country's first tribal President, defeating Opposition's joint candidate Yashwant Sinha in an election where the MPs and MLAs voted to pick the country's constitutional head. The BJP neither has representation in the state Assembly nor in the Lok Sabha. The single vote polled to Murmu from Kerala has kicked up a debate in the Left-ruled state as the BJP valued it higher than the other 139 votes that went to Sinha while the ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress did not want to pin the blame on anyone without knowing facts.

An elated BJP state unit credited its outreach to other party MLAs for the lone vote Murmu got from Kerala, even as it said it expected two votes in her favour. Soon after the results were announced, BJP's Kerala chief K Surendran, on his Facebook page, shared the purported break-up chart of the total votes polled to both candidates from the states and the Parliament, which seemed to indicate one state MLA's preference for the NDA candidate. As there is no BJP legislator in the 140-member state Assembly, Sinha was expected to corner all the votes en bloc.

Incidentally, only a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, Neel Ratan Singh Patel was allowed to cast his vote in the presidential polls from here on July 18 as he was undergoing an Ayurvedic treatment at a hospital in Palakkad district. Murmu securing the solitary vote has made political observers wonder whether some legislator had done it deliberately or by mistake.

However, Surendran expressed joy over the matter, saying the lone vote is of "more value than the rest of 139 votes polled". He also termed the vote received by Murmu as a "positive" one against the negative stand being taken by the respective fronts headed by the Left and the Congress in the state.

Addressing a press meet on Friday, he said the vote polled to the NDA candidate from the state was not an "accidental" one as believed by many. He said he had sent a letter to all the 140 MLAs in the state and MPs from the state requesting them to cast their vote for Murmu. Many of them were met personally with the request and there were several legislators and parliamentarians from the state who secretly admitted they would like to vote for Murmu, he claimed.

"They told us in person that they could not violate the party line and vote for the NDA candidate but their conscience is with her. We had strong expectations about two votes but we did not get one of them in the last moment. We don't know whether it was so because of any pressure from the respective party leadership," Surendran said.

When reporters asked the details about the person who voted in favour of the NDA nominee, the BJP leader laughed it off, asking the media to find it out. He also said the BJP state leadership had not approached the MLAs and MPs discreetly but through an open letter and out of a sincere wish that a person hailing from a tribal community should become the President.

Responding to the matter, senior Congress leader V D Satheesan said no one actually knows what had happened in the presidential election. "It is not right to insult anyone without knowing the things properly," the Leader of Opposition told reporters in Kozhikode. When the media asked whether the ruling CPI(M) would look into any suspected incident of cross voting and probe who did it, party state secretary Balakrishnan asked how could it be done.

"If you(media) know a way please let us know," he told reporters here. When asked whether the party doubts any particular MLA, the Left leader said it was not right to blame anyone without any proof. "Normally you people (reporters) guess and write about such matters. But in this case, I couldn't find any such articles. CPI (M) MLAs will not do this," he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 19,2022

sharma.jpg

New Delhi, July 19: In a U-turn, the Supreme Court of India today granted suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma protection from coercive action in connection with FIRs/complaints filed against her in several states over her provocative remarks on the Prophet Muhammad made during a TV debate show.

Nupur Sharma cannot be arrested in the nine cases against her over her comments on Prophet Muhammad, the court said and asked various states to respond to her request to combine multiple FIRs against her into one.

The Supreme Court will take up Nupur Sharma's request on August 10 and until then, no new cases can be filed.

Delhi, Maharashtra, Telengana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Assam are the states that have been asked to respond to her case.

Nupur Sharma's lawyer told the Supreme Court that she had been facing increasing threats to her life since the court's scathing order on July 1.

"There is ever increasing threat to her safety. No amount of security could help her. Whatever happened in Supreme Court last time may have happened. But there is a real and genuine threat now. In Bengal also there is an FIR against her," said Nupur Sharma's lawyer Maninder Singh.

After the July 1 order, she pleaded, there had been instances like an Ajmer Dargah employee threatening on video to slit her throat and another UP resident abusing her and threatening to behead her.

"More FIRs have been registered in Bengal and the Kolkata police has issued a look out circular against her due to which she apprehends her immediate arrest and denial of opportunity to approach different High Courts to seek the quashing of FIRs," the lawyer said.

"There are already laid down laws on how there cannot be multiple FIRs for same offence," Mr Singh argued.

"On July 1 we had given liberty to the petitioner to seeking other legal remedies. But now she points out that it's become impossible for her to seek other legal remedies. And there is an immediate need to protect her life and liberty," said Justice Surya Kant.

On July 1, the same bench of the top court severely criticised Sharma for her controversial comments against the Prophet, saying her "loose tongue" has "set the entire country on fire" and that she is "single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country."

"The way she has ignited emotions across the country. This lady is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country," the judges had said.

"She actually has a loose tongue and has made all kinds of irresponsible statements on TV and set the entire country on fire. Yet, she claims to be a lawyer of 10 years standing... She should have immediately apologised for her comments to the whole country," the Supreme Court had said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 10,2022

eid1.jpg

Mangaluru, Jul 31: There was brief but much needed respite for rain-ravaged Mangaluru as the sky stopped pouring today morning for a few hours facilitating Muslims to offer Eid al Adha prayers peacefully in mosques and Eidgahs.

Even though it was raining heavily early in the morning in the coastal city, it turned into drizzling by 6 a.m. and stopped after 6:30 a.m. 

Congregational Eid prayers were held in dozens of mosques in the city. Thousands of Muslims thronged the Masjids and Eidgahs early in the day. Hundreds of women and children too participated in prayers in some of the Masjids. Special 'dua' offered for peace and harmony in the country.

Donning new clothes, Muslims visited houses of their relatives, where they were treated with special sweet dishes. Platters of a variety of delicious cuisines were prepared in Muslim households.

Children dressed in festival attire added colour to the celebrations. People wished Eid Mubarak and hugged each other as a large number of shutterbugs tried to capture the poignant scenes of the festival prayers and greetings.

Khateebs in their Eid sermons exhorted the believers to follow the ideals of Prophet Ibraheem (pbuh), who had decided to sacrifice his son Prophet Ismaeel (pbuh) as ordained by Allah.

Eid al-Adha is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Ibraheem’s willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 21,2022

murmumadam.jpg

New Delhi: India has got its first tribal President as Droupadi Murmu, the NDA's choice, scooped up over 50 per cent of the total vote value after three rounds of counting. Opposition's Yashwant Sinha is far behind.

Droupadi Murmu has crossed the halfway mark after three rounds of counting. There is still one more round of counting to go.

Among the states where votes have been counted include Andhra Pradesh -- where Ms Murmu received almost all the votes -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisharh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand.

The counting process started at 11 at the Parliament House and after preliminaries, the actual counting started at 1.30 pm. The trends became clear after the first round where Ms Murmu stood at 39 per cent.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has already congratulated Ms Murmu. "The first women tribal to become President is a momentous occasion and thanks to PM Modi for giving such unique gift. There is absolute euphoria in Assam, particularly in the tea gardens, people are very happy," he added.

The Delhi BJP has started its celebrations with a roadshow from the party headquarters, which will end at Rajpath. All state units of the BJP have also planned victory processions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, some senior members of his Cabinet and BJP chief J P Nadda are expected to visit Droupadi Murmu at her temporary lodgings in Teen Murti Marg to congratulate her after the results are declared.

Residents in Odisha's Rairangpur, the hometown of Ms Murmu, are already celebrating. They have got 20,000 sweets prepared. A tribal dance and victory procession are part of the plan after the results are out.

NDA's choice of Ms Murmu -- a tribal woman from Odisha and a former Jharkhand Governor -- worked as a move to split the Opposition and bring support from non-aligned parties, such as Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal and Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress.

The winner of the Presidential election is not the candidate who gets only the most votes, but the one who crosses a quota. This quota is determined by adding votes polled for each candidate, dividing by two, and adding '1' to it. Basically, one more than 50 per cent. If someone does not cross this at first, subsequent preferences marked on the ballot paper come into play.  

The President-elect will take oath on July 25, a day after Ramnath Kovind's tenure ends.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.