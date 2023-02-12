  1. Home
  'LTTE chief Prabhakaran alive, healthy; will make public appearance soon': Tamil leader's shocking claim

‘LTTE chief Prabhakaran alive, healthy; will make public appearance soon’: Tamil leader's shocking claim

News Network
February 13, 2023

prabhakaran.jpg

Chennai, Feb 13: Fourteen years after the Sri Lankan government declared LTTE chief Velupillai Prabhakaran dead, veteran former politician in Tamil Nadu politician Pazha Nedumaran today claimed that he is alive and healthy, and that he will soon make a public appearance.

Prabhakaran, who founded the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and led an extensive guerrilla campaign for a separate homeland for Lankan Tamils in the island nation, was declared dead on May 18, 2009 following an operation by Sri Lankan army at Mullivaikal. The Lankan government was then led by Mahinda Rajapaksa as President.

Mr Nedumaran, the president of the World Tamils Confederation, told journalist in Thanjavur, "LTTE chief Prabhakaran is alive and will appear soon. We are happy to announce this to the world. He would announce his plans for Tamil Eelam."

Explaining the timing of this announcement, he said, "The fall of the Rajapaksa government after the Sinhala uprising in Sri Lanka has created a conducive situation. This is the right time for his (Prabhakaran's) appearance."

Following the Sri Lankan government's announcement of Prabhakaran's death in 2009, several photographs and videos of a body were shared. Many had then claimed these were doctored. Others had alleged that the LTTE leader was shot dead in violation of international conventions when he came to surrender under a pact.

Prabhakaran was 54 at the time.

Pazha Nedumaran did not share any details about the LTTE leader's present location.

Prabhakaran was a prime accused in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in a suicide bombing at Sriperumbudur in 1991 after which he was declared a proclaimed offender. He was also charged in some other assassination cases in Sri Lanka and LTTE was declared a banned terror organisation.

What began as a liberation movement with few other groups opposing decades of discrimination against Tamils in Sri Lanka, LTTE Chief Prabhakaran had later switched to armed struggle, known for its guerrilla warfare and suicide attacks. The LTTE became the first terror group to have an air force.

The Sri Lankan forces, on the other hand, were accused of human rights violations on a large scale.

More than a lakh Lankan Tamil civilians were allegedly killed in bombings in the final phase of war against the LTTE. A UN appointed lessons learnt and reconciliation commission too had investigated this. Sri Lanka is yet to respond.

News Network
February 3,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 3: The government of Karnataka has granted a 50 per cent concession on the payment of pending traffic challan cases, known as e-challan cases.

This one-time measure will be in force till the next state-wide Lok Adalat, scheduled for February 11, 2023. 

The government has issued an order in this regard, pursuant to the decision taken at the January 27, 2023 meeting, presided by Justice B Veerappa, Executive Chairman, Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA). 

The order stated that the meeting had resolved to request the transport department to take steps at the earliest and report compliance in order to ensure access to justice for all. 

News Network
February 10,2023

forest.jpg

Mandya: An eight-year-old leopard that had strayed into a house in Mudanahalli village of KR Pet taluk of Mandya district, in the early hours of Thursday, February 9, injuring an elderly couple, was captured by the forest department.

Farmer Ningegowda, 71, and his wife Gauramma, 58, had not locked the front door before sleeping. There was a cattle shed at their home with few cows and goats. The big cat, spotted in the area earlier too, sneaked into the village to hunt sheep. 

The big cat attacked and injured both hands of Gauramma and then attacked and injured face of Ningegowda who came to Gauramma's rescue. Gauramma hit on the leopard's head with a stick, and the couple rushed out of the house. Hearing their screams, neighbours rushed to their help and shifted them to hospital. 

Unaware of leopard hiding in the house, the forest officials who went inside the house for spot inspection, were shocked to realise the presence of leopard in the house. Surprisingly it had sat quietly amid the cows and goats at the home after killing one goat. They immediately came out and locked the house. 

After an operation by a team of 30 members they rescued the leopard around 12.15pm on Thursday, according to KRPet Range Forest Officer H S Gangadhar. 

Gangadhar added that while the couple were shifted to hospital, none went near the house to lock it properly. Followed by information from villagers, the forest officials who went to the house in the morning, found the leopard inside the house. Team from Bandipur shot tranquiliser and shifted it to the cage.

News Network
February 2,2023

kappansiddique.jpg

Lucknow, Feb 2: "I struggled," Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan said minutes after he walked out of jail on Thursday to camera crews, a small curious crowd -- and to his wife and teen son, waiting patiently, just as they had for the more than two years since he was imprisoned on his way to Hathras.

The relief was writ large on their faces but so was the pain. Kappan and three others were arrested in October 2020 while they were going to the Uttar Pradesh town where a Dalit woman died allegedly after being raped. They were accused of trying to instigate violence over the death of the Hathras woman.

"I am coming to Delhi. I have to stay there for six weeks," Kappan told PTI.

"I struggled more," he laughed when asked how life had been in jail without saying anything more.

In his two and a half years in jail, his mother died. "Her name was Kadijah. She is not there to see Kappan coming home," Kappan's wife Raihana said.

"The Supreme Court granted bail in the UAPA case and his innocence was revealed. Two and a half years is not a short time. We have experienced a lot of pain and suffering. But I am happy that justice, though belated, has been served," she told PTI.

"I repeat that Kappan is a media person," Raihana stressed.

The couple has three children -- Muzammil (19), Zidhan (14) and Mehnaz (nine). "Our children are waiting to welcome him home. Their happiness was taken away. Can they forget their father? They are proud to say that Sidhique Kappan, a journalist, is their father."

Waiting outside with his mother was their eldest Muzammil, who also reiterated that his father was a journalist.

"What is the cause of my father's severe suffering for two and half years? Now we are waiting for his freedom. We are very happy. We thanks all those who have been with us."

According to Kappan's lawyer Mohamed Dhanish KS, the journalist had been lodged in the Mathura and Lucknow district jails and had been out twice -- once when he got Covid and was admitted at AIIMS, Delhi, and the second time to meet his ailing mother.

Police alleged that Kappan had links with the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI), and charged him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code.

In September last year, the Supreme Court granted him bail in connection with that case. A bench headed by then Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit directed Kappan to remain in Delhi for six weeks after his release from an Uttar Pradesh prison.

However, he continued to be in jail because of a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. 

