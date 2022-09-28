  1. Home
  2. From LTTE to PFI: Full list of organisations banned in India

News Network
September 28, 2022

PFI.jpg

The Popular Front of India is the 43rd organisation to be banned in India. Previously, the Ministry of Home Affairs banned 42 organisations and their affiliates under the UAPA on charge of links to terror-related activities.

The affiliates of PFI that were also banned under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) include Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CF), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

Here's a list of organisations banned under the UAPA by MHA:

1. Babbar Khalsa International

2. Khalistan Commando Force

3. Khalistan Zindabad Force

4. International Sikh Youth Federation

5. Lashkar-E-Taiba/Pasban-E-Ahle Hadis

6. Jaish-E-Mohammed/Tahrik-E-Furqan

7. Harkat-Ul-Mujahideen or Harkat-Ul-Ansar or Harkat-Ul-Jehad-E-Islami or Ansar-Ul-Ummah (AUU)

8. Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen/ Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen Pir Panjal Regiment

9. Al-Umar-Mujahideen

10. Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Front

11. United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA)

12. National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) in Assam

13. People’s Liberation Army (PLA)

14. United National Liberation Front (UNLF)

15. People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK)

16. Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP)

17. Kanglei Yaol Kanba Lup (KYKL)

18. Manipur People’s Liberation Front (MPLF)

19. All Tripura Tiger Force

20. National Liberation Front of Tripura

21. Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE)

22. Students Islamic Movement of India

23. Deendar Anjuman

24. Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) -- People’s War, all its formations and front organizations

25. Maoist Communist Centre (MCC), all its formations and Front Organisations

26. Al Badr

27. Jamiat-ul-Mujahideen

28. Al-Qaida/Al-Qaida in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS) and all its manifestations

29. Dukhtaran-E-Millat (DEM)

30. Tamil Nadu Liberation Army (TNLA)

31. Tamil National Retrieval Troops (TNRT)

32. Akhil Bharat Nepali Ekta Samaj (ABNES)

33. Organisations listed in the Schedule to the U.N. Prevention and Suppression of Terrorism (Implementation of Security Council Resolutions) Order, 2007 made under section 2 of the United Nations (Security Council) Act, 1947 and amended from time to time

34. Communist Party of India (Maoist) all its formations and front organizations

35. Indian Mujahideen, all its formations and front organizations

36. Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA), all its formations and front organizations

37. Kamatapur Liberation Organisation, all its formations and front organizations

38. Islamic State/Islamic State of Iraq and Levant/Islamic State of Iraq and Syria/Daish/Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP)/ISIS Wilayat Khorasan/Islamic State of Iraq and the Sham-Khorasan (ISIS-K) and all its manifestations

39. National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) [NSCN(K)], all its formations and front organisations

40. The Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and all its manifestations

41. Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) and all its manifestations

42. Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen India or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan and all its manifestations

43. Popular Front of India and its associates [Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CF), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala] 

News Network
September 24,2022

girls.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 24: Three girl students of a private PU college in Mangaluru, who had escaped from their hospital on September 21, were traced in Puducherry and brought back to the city by a team of city police.

The three first year students of Vikas PU College were missing after they escaped from the college’s hostel in Mary Hill in the early hours of September 21. They reportedly broke open a window to get out of the hostel building and left with their backpacks and few handbags. Two of the girls hailed from Bengaluru, and the other one from Chikkamagaluru.

Following complaint by the hostel warden, the Kankanady police flashed the news across police stations in the country. Three separate teams were formed to trace the girls. The city police also posted message about the missing girls on its social media handle.

While looking at the posts of the missing girls, the city police found a post of a girl on her instagram made from Puducherry. There was also debit of amount from an ATM in Puducherry. 

Taking help of the Chennai police, the city police traced the girls in Puducherry. A city police team went to Chennai and brought the girls to Mangaluru. They were handed over to their parents, who were in Mangaluru since September 22.

News Network
September 17,2022

strays.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 17: The stray dog menace that has claimed several lives continues to haunt the pedestrians including school children across Karnataka. 

As per the State Health Department date, over 1.58 lakh people in Karnataka have been bitten by dogs this year (from the beginning of 2022 till now). Another 2,677 people have been bitten by animals such as cats and monkeys that can also potentially spread rabies. 

However, the actual number of cases of dog attacks is believed to more than double of recorded cases. The data on dog bites and vaccinations currently with the Health Department is heavily underreported. 

Primary health centres (PHCs) are supposed to have a dedicated data entry operator to report daily data related to rabies and some other diseases so that no cases are missed. But many PHCs don’t have dedicated personnel, says an official at the Health department. 

Besides, the current data almost entirely excludes the private sector. Government facilities currently upload their data on the IHIP (Integrated Health Information Platform). “Currently, 95% of reporting on IHIP is from the government sector. As per the NFHS-4 (National Family Health Survey), 64% of patients in Karnataka approach the private sector. So it’s important to get data from private facilities,” says the official.

Rabies deaths 

When it comes to rabies deaths, nine were confirmed this year, till July, based on lab tests at Nimhans. Last year, 13 deaths were confirmed. 

News Network
September 23,2022

bandh.jpg

Thiruvananthapuram, Sept 23: A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus was vandalised as sporadic incidents of violence were reported in various parts of Kerala as the dawn-to-dusk hartal called by radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) was underway in the southern state on Friday.

In Thiruvananthapuram, one auto-rickshaw and a car were damaged allegedly by people supporting the state-wise bandh.

The hartal was called by the PFI to protest against the raids in the offices and residences of its leaders and their subsequent arrests on Thursday by the NIA and other agencies for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country, a charge rubbished by the outfit as a blatant lie. 

Local media reported that a petrol bomb was hurled at a vehicle which was carrying newspapers for distribution at Narayanpara in Kannur in the morning. In Alappuzha, KSRTC buses, a tanker lorry and some other vehicles got damaged in the stone pelting allegedly by those supporting the hartal call.

A 15-year-old girl and an auto-rickshaw driver suffered minor injuries in the stone pelting allegedly by PFI activists in Kozhikode and Kannur respectively. Meanwhile, Kerala police beefed up security in the state and issued directions to the district police chiefs to ensure law and order after the PFI called for a day-long state-wide hartal.

A statement issued by the police said stern action will be taken against those who violate the law. "All the policemen in the state will be deployed for the maintenance of law and order," the statement said. The PFI on Thursday had said a hartal will be observed in the state today "against the RSS-controlled fascist government's attempt to silence dissenting voices using the central agencies".

The hartal would be held from 6 am to 6 pm, A Abdul Sathar, state general secretary, PFI, had said in the statement.

On Thursday, PFI workers had taken out marches to the places where raids were carried out and raised slogans against the Centre and its investigating agencies. However, central forces were already deployed in all such places as part of strengthening security. Multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA had arrested 106 functionaries of the PFI on Thursday in near-simultaneous raids at 93 locations in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

Kerala, where PFI has some strong pockets, accounted for the maximum number of 22 arrests, officials said. PFI state president C P Mohammed Basheer, national chairman O M A Salam, national secretary Nasaruddin Elamaram, former chairman E Abubacker and others were among those arrested. 

