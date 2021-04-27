  1. Home
  Magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Assam, aftershocks; tremors in Northeast, Bengal

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Assam, aftershocks; tremors in Northeast, Bengal

April 28, 2021

Guwahati / New Delhi, Apr 28: An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck Assam this morning, the National Center for Seismology said. Strong tremors were felt in parts of the northeast as well as north Bengal. While are there are no reports of anyone being injured, photos have emerged of broken walls and windows, and walls developing cracks.

Strong tremors were repeatedly felt in several parts of the northeast and neighbouring Bhutan, forcing people to run out of their homes, according to a Reuters witness.

The epicentre of the earthquake was near Dhekiajuli town, 140 km (86 miles) north of Guwahati. The earthquake struck at 7:51 am at a depth of 17 km from the surface.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he spoke with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and promised help from the centre.

"Big earthquake hits Assam. I pray for the well being of all and urge everyone to stay alert. Taking updates from all districts," Mr Sonowal tweeted.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who tweeted minutes after the earthquake, also shared photos of broken walls inside a building and of a broken boundary wall, showing the impact of the quake.

The earthquake in Assam comes weeks after an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck near Sikkim's capital Gangtok.

The National Disaster Management Agency was assessing reports of destruction and casualties, if any, after the quake, said an official at the agency who asked to remain unidentified, sources said.

April 16,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 16: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, hours after chairing an emergency meeting on the coronavirus situation in the state. He tested positive for the second time in eight months.

Yediyurappa will be shifted to Manipal hospital from Ramaiah Memorial hospital in Bengaluru where he was admitted earlier today following a fever.

The Karnataka CM was reportedly tested for Covid-19 two days back and was found to be negative for the infection. He was tested again today.

Last year in August, the Karnataka CM had tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet then, he had said," I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine."

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported its sharpest single-day spike of 14,738 fresh coronavirus cases and 66 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 11.09 lakh and the toll to 13,112 on Thursday.

The state had previously reported its biggest single-day spike of 11,265 cases on Wednesday. Out of the 14,738 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 10,497 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

The day also saw 3,591 patients getting discharged after recovery. As of April 15 evening, cumulatively 11,09,650 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 13,112 deaths and 9,99,958 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin.

April 18,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 18: The air customs officers at Mangaluru International Airport today thwarted an attempt to smuggle gold by intercepting a passenger from Dubai.

Aboobakar Siddiq Pulikoor hailing from Kasargod district of Kerala disembarked the Air India Express flight IX 384 coming from Dubai in the early hours of Sunday.

Acting on a tip off the officers subjected him to checking and found out that he had concealed the gold in his socks. Gold of net weight 504 grams valued at Rs 24.44 lakh was seized from him.

A surveillance team led by deputy commissioner of customs Dr Kapil Gade profiled and intercepted the passenger soon after he disembarked the flight.

Further investigation and proceedings in accordance with the law is under progress.

Crucial role of surveillance and interception was carried out by superintendent Bhomkar, Vikas and Kshiti in the team.

April 26,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 26: In the wake of the Karnataka government’s fresh order asking the private hospitals to reserve 75% of their beds for state quota amid covid crisis, the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) has challenged the order. 

The government order came even as the private hospitals are yet to follow the previous rule of giving away 50% of the beds for the government quota and drew angry responses from managements of such hospitals.

"The beds allocated to Covid patients are already full. Many are finding it difficult to get a bed due to a lack of information on availability. We have launched a signature campaign against the government order for 75% bed reservation," PHANA chief Dr Prasanna H M said.

He said a general bed costs Rs 10,000 but the private hospitals gave 50% of such beds for half the amount. "The payment from the government is still pending. How can they demand 75% of the beds, that too for the same price," he asked, noting the difficulties in making arrangements for the non-Covid patients.

He further stated that the government was not supplying either Remdesivir or oxygen to private hospitals. "The hospitals were built borrowing crores of rupees as loans. What can we do when the government fails to respond to our demands," he said.

As the number of cases has doubled in less than two weeks, the number of patients requiring ICU or oxygen facility has also gone up. On April 14, there were 506 patients in ICU which were 1,492 on Sunday.

Officials in the Health Department said there was an urgent need to ramp up bed availability. "There is a huge shortage of ICU, oxygen and ventilator beds in Bengaluru. The chief minister has instructed that the number of ventilator beds should be increased 10 times and we are preparing for the same," an official said. 

As per the BBMP bed management portal, of the 8,804 beds (including private ones) allocated to patients, 7,450 were full on Sunday. Though the portal shows that 734 beds are available in private medical college hospitals and 510 in private hospitals, patients who rush to the facilities are told that there are no beds.

