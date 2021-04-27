Magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Assam, aftershocks; tremors in Northeast, Bengal

Guwahati / New Delhi, Apr 28: An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck Assam this morning, the National Center for Seismology said. Strong tremors were felt in parts of the northeast as well as north Bengal. While are there are no reports of anyone being injured, photos have emerged of broken walls and windows, and walls developing cracks.

Strong tremors were repeatedly felt in several parts of the northeast and neighbouring Bhutan, forcing people to run out of their homes, according to a Reuters witness.

The epicentre of the earthquake was near Dhekiajuli town, 140 km (86 miles) north of Guwahati. The earthquake struck at 7:51 am at a depth of 17 km from the surface.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he spoke with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and promised help from the centre.

"Big earthquake hits Assam. I pray for the well being of all and urge everyone to stay alert. Taking updates from all districts," Mr Sonowal tweeted.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who tweeted minutes after the earthquake, also shared photos of broken walls inside a building and of a broken boundary wall, showing the impact of the quake.

The earthquake in Assam comes weeks after an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck near Sikkim's capital Gangtok.

The National Disaster Management Agency was assessing reports of destruction and casualties, if any, after the quake, said an official at the agency who asked to remain unidentified, sources said.