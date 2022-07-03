  1. Home
Maharashtra CM wins Trust Vote with support of 164 MLAs

News Network
July 4, 2022

Mumbai, Jul 4: In an expected blow to Uddhav Thackeray, the most beloved son of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today proved his government's majority in the Assembly today. This caps two weeks of political surprises that split the Shiv Sena and brought down the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Latest developments

>> Shinde proved his government’s majority on the Assembly floor today following a vote by head count. Shinde’s camp secured 164 votes, crossing the half-way mark of 144 and proving its strength on the floor of the House. The total strength of the House is 288. Meanwhile, Uddhav camp had the support of 99 MLAs.

>> Aaditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, voted against the whip issued by the Shiv Sena chief whip Bharat Gogawale, appointed last night, and may face disqualification proceedings.

>> While Eknath Shinde camp received 164 votes, the Opposition camp got 99. Interestingly, the Opposition got 107 votes in the election for Speaker yesterday. While one switched to the Shinde camp, several MLAs did not show up for the vote.

>> Congress' Vijay Wadettiwar and Zeeshan Siddiqui did not show up today, and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan reached after the vote. NCP's Sangram Jagtap was missing too. All four were present yesterday.

>> Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi and Rais Shaikh, and AIMIM's Shah Farukh Anwar abstained from voting.

>> Team Thackeray MLA Santosh Bangar joined the Eknath Shinde camp minutes before the trust vote. The Shinde camp now has a total of 40 Shiv Sena MLAs.

>> The test of strength came a day after BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected Speaker -- a significant move in view of the Sena's pending legal appeal to disqualify 16 rebel MLAs, including the new Chief Minister.

>> Mr Narwekar last night reinstated Mr Shinde as the Shiv Sena's legislative party leader, and also recognised the appointment of Mr Gogawale as the chief whip of the Sena.

>> Eknath Shinde's rebellion - which erupted on the night of June 20 -- had whittled down the numbers of the Uddhav Thackeray faction. On Wednesday, Mr Thackeray stepped down from the top post after the Supreme Court said he has to prove a majority on the floor of the house, as ordered by the Governor.

>> A day later, Mr Shinde was named the Chief Minister in a shock announcement by the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis. Later in the evening, in a further surprise, Mr Fadnavis -- a former Chief Minister of Maharashtra -- signed up as Mr Shinde's Deputy following pressure from the BJP brass.

News Network
July 2,2022

After the police revealed the Pakistani links of Riyaz Attari and Mohammad Ghaus, who beheaded tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, it has come to light that the duo was in touch with the local leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party for past few years. 

Soon after committing the crime, the duo had filmed themselves brandishing a meat cleaverand calling the human slaughter they committed an act of retribution against insulting the Prophet, drawing entire nation’s attention towards them.

Meanwhile, quoting local sources, several media reports claimed that Riyaz Attari, appeared to have made his way into BJP events through its loyalists.

An Image which went viral on social media shows a leader of the BJP’s Minority Morcha in Rajasthan, Irshad Chainwala, garlanding Attari in 2019. 

Chainwala’s own association with the local BJP unit dates back to more than a decade. Meanwhile, he admitted before media that Riyaz used to attend BJP events in Udaipur.

“Yes, it’s mine,” the BJP leader said when shown the photo. “I garlanded him because he had come back from Umra,” he was quoted as saying by ‘India Today’.

“Did he attend BJP events?” the reporter asked.

“He did. Somebody would accompany him. He attended many events of Gulab Ji (BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria),” Chainwala replied.

“He would come on his own. He said he wanted to work with the party,” Chainwala recounted.

A close friend of BJP worker

Riyaz Attari got into BJP events through a man called Mohammad Tahir, whom Chainwala described as a party worker. 

“Tahir Bhai is our worker,” Chainwala said. “Tahir Bhai was close to Riyaz.” Both Tahir and Riyaz could be seen pictured in photos together.

chaiwala.jpg
BJP Minority Morcha leader Chainwala with Riyaz Attari in 2019

 

News Network
June 25,2022

Mumbai, June 25: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a national executive meeting in Mumbai on Saturday, as the drama in his party unveiled into a full-blown political crisis, threatening to bring the MVA leadership down in the state. 

During the meeting, Thackeray made a scathing attack on rebel leader Eknath Shinde, who is at the centre of the crisis in the state. He said, "Himmat hai toh khud ke baap ke naam par vote maange, balasaheb ke nahi" - (If you dare to, ask votes on your father's name, not Balasaheb's). 

"Some people are asking me to say something but I've already said that they(rebel MLAs) can do whatever they want to do, I won't interfere in their matters. They can take their own decision, but no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray's name," the CM had said.

The party's national executive is expected to authorise Thackeray to make decisions regarding the organisation in view of the rebellion by Shinde. Along with Shinde, another disgruntled party leader and former minister Ramdas Kadam are expected to face action. Both of them are members of the national executive. Kadam's son MLA Yogesh Kadam has joined the rebel camp in Guwahati.

Earlier on Friday, Thackeray convened a meeting of the district chiefs virtually wherein he said that the rebel MLAs who are camping in Guwahati want to "break the party". Targetting Shinde, Thackeray said that he did everything for the rebel leader and yet a lot of allegations are levelled against him.

Business Desk
June 21,2022

It is well known that cricket is much more than a sport in India. Cricket attracts viewers and sports enthusiasts from every part of the Indian society. In fact, cricket draws 93% of the sports viewers in the country. Cricket enthusiasts love to engage with the sport in various ways - by watching the sport on television, by betting on cricket matches or simply trying their hand at a game of gully cricket.

The latest and the most modern way to engage with cricket has been through cricket slot machines. Cricket slot machines are essentially casino style slot machines which are based on the theme of cricket.

How do Cricket Slot Machines work?

A cricket slot machine is a gambling game with spinning reels. These reels have symbols or pictures on them. Players place a bet and spin the reels. The reels spin and land randomly on a symbol or picture. If these symbols or pictures line up as per your bet, you win.

In the past these slot machines were mostly mechanical and could be found only in a physical brick and mortar casino. However, due to digital transformation, these cricket slot games can be played online securely and safely. Furthermore, the online cricket slot machines are far more engaging and entertaining. A large number of online slot games can be found at Bollybet Casino in India.

Popular Cricket Slot Machine Games

Cricket slot machines are becoming increasingly popular and these slots feature different legends and cricket themes. Below are some of the most popular and exciting cricket slot machine games available online - 

1.    Cricket War - Cricket War is one of the most popular cricket slot machine games that can be played online on Bollybet Casino. The game features some of the top cricketers from across the globe and is set in the backdrop of a cricket pitch. This game is very engaging and sure to win any cricket enthusiast’s interest.

2.    Cricket Stars Slot - As the name suggests this cricket slot machine features popular cricketers and you spin the reels to make field runs. This slot is extremely popular because of the thrilling experience it provides. All during the slot you can hear the sound of leather against willow. There are 243 ways to win this 5 reel slot. 

3.    God of Cricket - This slot is best suited for beginners due to its simplicity. The slot game is an easy to play 5 reel grid layout with 25 fixed ways to win. Players are also given bonus rounds.

4.    Rush Cricket - This is a perfect slot machine game for cricket enthusiasts. In this slot, players choose their favourite teams and betting options. These options range from number of match wins to the number of runs scored in a ball. Once all the bets are completed, the game showcases an exciting simulated cricket match. The players’ wins are based on their bets and the game’s outcome.

Conclusion

In summary, if you are a cricket enthusiast and want some thrilling and exciting experience from the comfort of your couch, online cricket slot machines are your ideal option. You can get started with most cricket slot machines with a minimal deposit and enjoy a secure gaming experience. 

