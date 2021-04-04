Maharashtra imposes weekend lockdown, night curfew amid 2nd wave of covid

Mumbai, Apr 4: As Maharashtra grapples with the second wave of Covid-19, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi on Sunday announced a week-end lockdown across the state even as it came out with a slew of measures to combat the sweeping pandemic.

The decision was taken at a hurriedly-convened Cabinet meeting chaired by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The public transport in Mumbai including local trains would continue to run as usual.

The new set of guidelines will come into force at 8 pm on Monday night.

There would be a 8 pm to 7 am night curfew in the state, while throughout the day prohibitory orders would be in place.

The weekend curfew would commence at 8 pm on Fridays and end at 7 am on Mondays.

Detailed guidelines will be issued shortly.

The situation would be reviewed again on 15 April after which the future course would be taken.

Over the last two days, Thackeray held wide ranging consultations with a cross section of society and also spoke to leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis of BJP and his estranged cousin and MNS president Raj Thackeray.