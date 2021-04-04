  1. Home
Maharashtra imposes weekend lockdown, night curfew amid 2nd wave of covid

News Network
April 4, 2021

Mumbai, Apr 4: As Maharashtra grapples with the second wave of Covid-19, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi on Sunday announced a week-end lockdown across the state even as it came out with a slew of measures to combat the sweeping pandemic.

The decision was taken at a hurriedly-convened Cabinet meeting chaired by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The public transport in Mumbai including local trains would continue to run as usual.

The new set of guidelines will come into force at 8 pm on Monday night.

There would be a 8 pm to 7 am night curfew in the state, while throughout the day prohibitory orders would be in place.

The weekend curfew would commence at 8 pm on Fridays and end at 7 am on Mondays.

Detailed guidelines will be issued shortly.

The situation would be reviewed again on 15 April after which the future course would be taken. 

Over the last two days, Thackeray held wide ranging consultations with a cross section of society and also spoke to leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis of BJP and his estranged cousin and MNS president Raj Thackeray. 

coastaldigest.com news network
March 23,2021

ProfAbubaker.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 23: Prof M Abubaker Thumbay, the principal of the Scholars Indian High School, Ras al Khaima, United Arab Emirates, passed away today morning at his residence in UAE following a massive cardiac arrest. He was 59.

He is survived by his wife and three children including two daughters.  

Having served in the field of education for four decades including two decades in the gulf nation, Prof Abubaker was an Official CBSE Counsellor in the UAE. 

The Bearys Welfare Forum had honoured him for his contributions in the field of education. He was also a Director of the Diamond International School located in his hometown in Brahmarakootlu.

Born on 15 August, 1962 in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada, Prof Abubaker began his teaching career as a teacher in 1982 in Mangaluru’s Badriya Primary School, and worked there for five years. Then he became an Executive Manager at the B.A Group Thumbay for a brief period. Within a year, he returned to teaching field and served as the principal of Thumbay B A College from 1988 to 1995.

He became the principal of Kotekar Muslim Residential School in 1996. The very next year he shifted to UAE and became the principal of the NIMS Institution. Thereafter, he became the principal of the Scholars Indian School and served there till his demise. 

News Network
March 22,2021

woman.jpg

Kozhikode, Mar 22: As 58-year old Noorbeena Rasheed travels through the pocket roads of Kozhikode city seeking votes, the quite common question she is facing is not about her assurances, but why it took a gap of 25 years for the Indian Union Muslim League to field a woman candidate for the Assembly election fray.

“I am fed up replying to this query again and again. Everything has its own time. That’s how we should be seeing it,” Rasheed said.

While there was a general perception that the orthodox Muslims may not prefer Noorbeena making it to the Assembly marking history as the first women MLA from the Indian Union Muslim League, an ordinary voter of the Panniyankara in Kozhikode city commented as Rasheed passed by, “She is as bold as a man. We had experienced it while she was the ward councillor,” said the voter.

Even as Rasheed is highly confident of winning the elections, some recent opinion polls suggested that it might not be a cakewalk for her.

The Kozhikode South constituency from which Rasheed is seeking mandate is IUML’s sitting seat. Party senior leader M K Muneer won in the last two elections. However, prior to that LDF’s coalition partner, Indian National League’s PM A Salam won from the region, which was then known as Kozhikode-II. This time INL’s Ahamed Devarkovil is contesting as an LDF candidate. 

Rasheed is a two-time councillor of Kozhikode and hence a quite familiar person. She was also among the founders of the Indian Union Women’s League.

“I had been working for the party and the people, especially for women empowerment of the women. I was not working with the aim of getting any seats and I will continue to do my best for the progress of women,” he said.

The IUML is hopeful that Rasheed's candidature would highlight a progressives stature of the party and it would help attract the young generations to the party.

In 1996 Khamarunissa Anwar was fielded by the IUML at Kozhikode - II seat. Thereafter no women were given seats in Assembly polls by the IUML. This time there was strong demand from within the IUML, especially women, for the representation of women among the candidates.

News Network
April 1,2021

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has granted three more weeks to government authorities to respond to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the introduction of Islamic banking in the Union Territory (UT).

A division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sindhu Sharma Chief while hearing the PIL filed by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) granted three more weeks to the Union Finance Ministry, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the UT government to respond to the contents of the PIL.

Advocate Zaffar Shah representing the J&K Bank informed the court that already a response has been filed by the bank with respect to the litigation.

Currently, there are no guidelines for Islamic banking, which is based on the principles of not charging interest.

The PIL filed in 2018 is seeking directions upon the union finance ministry for issuing necessary notification for the introduction of Sharia compliant windows (Islamic banking) as recommended by Deepak Mohanty Committee as well as in the light of a report of the inter-departmental group of the RBI.

The NGO, in its petition, submits that “majority of the citizens in Jammu and Kashmir are Muslims by faith and thus have a constitutional right to enjoy all avenues of development provided the same do not contravene the article of their faith”.

It has also sought direction to J&K Bank to take immediate steps for opening of Shariah compliant windows to accomplish the object of mass-level participation in Shariah banking.

“The J&K Bank Limited be directed to place the entire details of non-performing accounts (NPAs) before this court and the steps taken for recovery of the outstanding amount as the same is public money which cannot be allowed to be misappropriated either by the account holders or by the management of the said bank,” the plea reads.

