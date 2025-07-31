  1. Home
  2. Malegaon terror victims to challenge acquittal of Pragya Singh, Col Purohit and others in Bombay High Court

Malegaon terror victims to challenge acquittal of Pragya Singh, Col Purohit and others in Bombay High Court

Agencies
July 31, 2025

Malegaon.jpg

Mumbai, July 31: Families of the victims in the 2006 Malegaon bomb blast case have announced plans to challenge the recent acquittal of all seven accused by the Special NIA Court. The victims’ lawyer, Shahid Nadeem, confirmed that they will file an appeal in the Bombay High Court, and if necessary, escalate the matter to the Supreme Court.

Nearly 17 years after the Malegaon blast, a special court in Mumbai acquitted all seven accused, noting there was "no reliable and cogent evidence" against them. Those acquitted include former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur alias Swami Purnachetanand Giri, former Military Intelligence official Lt Col Prasad Purohit (Retd), and Sudhakar Dhar Dwivedi alias Dayanand Pandey alias Swami Amrutanand Devtirth, a self-proclaimed Shankaracharya.

‘We Will Not Stop Here’

“We will not stop here… we will move the Bombay High Court, we will move the Supreme Court,” Nadeem said, urging the Maharashtra government to act with the same urgency it displayed in the 7/11 Mumbai train blasts case. Last week, the state moved the Supreme Court within 24 hours of the acquittal of 12 individuals in that case.

“The government must show the same speed in the Malegaon case as well,” he added.

Court’s Observations and Families’ Response

The Special Court acknowledged that the Malegaon blast occurred — killing six people and injuring over 100 — but acquitted the accused by extending them the benefit of doubt. “This is not a clear acquittal,” Nadeem asserted. “Accused No.10 (Sudhakar Chaturvedi) claimed no bomb blast took place, but that is false. We will file the appeal independently.”

He also expressed anguish at the 17 year wait for justice: “The victims are not at fault. They came from Malegaon to testify and show their wounds, but the agencies failed — ATS and the government both failed. The court gave benefit of doubt only because of investigative lapses.”

PIL Against Investigating Agency

Separately, lawyer activist Nitin Satpute announced plans to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court, naming the NIA as a respondent.

“The investigating agency deliberately left lapses in evidence collection and filed a defective chargesheet to shield the accused,” Satpute alleged. “An FIR must be filed against officers who failed to investigate properly at someone’s behest. I will be filing a PIL to demand accountability.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
July 31,2025

Malegaon.jpg

Mumbai, July 31: Families of the victims in the 2006 Malegaon bomb blast case have announced plans to challenge the recent acquittal of all seven accused by the Special NIA Court. The victims’ lawyer, Shahid Nadeem, confirmed that they will file an appeal in the Bombay High Court, and if necessary, escalate the matter to the Supreme Court.

Nearly 17 years after the Malegaon blast, a special court in Mumbai acquitted all seven accused, noting there was "no reliable and cogent evidence" against them. Those acquitted include former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur alias Swami Purnachetanand Giri, former Military Intelligence official Lt Col Prasad Purohit (Retd), and Sudhakar Dhar Dwivedi alias Dayanand Pandey alias Swami Amrutanand Devtirth, a self-proclaimed Shankaracharya.

‘We Will Not Stop Here’

“We will not stop here… we will move the Bombay High Court, we will move the Supreme Court,” Nadeem said, urging the Maharashtra government to act with the same urgency it displayed in the 7/11 Mumbai train blasts case. Last week, the state moved the Supreme Court within 24 hours of the acquittal of 12 individuals in that case.

“The government must show the same speed in the Malegaon case as well,” he added.

Court’s Observations and Families’ Response

The Special Court acknowledged that the Malegaon blast occurred — killing six people and injuring over 100 — but acquitted the accused by extending them the benefit of doubt. “This is not a clear acquittal,” Nadeem asserted. “Accused No.10 (Sudhakar Chaturvedi) claimed no bomb blast took place, but that is false. We will file the appeal independently.”

He also expressed anguish at the 17 year wait for justice: “The victims are not at fault. They came from Malegaon to testify and show their wounds, but the agencies failed — ATS and the government both failed. The court gave benefit of doubt only because of investigative lapses.”

PIL Against Investigating Agency

Separately, lawyer activist Nitin Satpute announced plans to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court, naming the NIA as a respondent.

“The investigating agency deliberately left lapses in evidence collection and filed a defective chargesheet to shield the accused,” Satpute alleged. “An FIR must be filed against officers who failed to investigate properly at someone’s behest. I will be filing a PIL to demand accountability.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
July 24,2025

anilambani.jpg

In one of the biggest financial crackdowns in recent years, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday swooped down on 35 locations in Delhi and Mumbai connected to Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group — also known as the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RAAGA). The raids, part of a ₹3,000-crore money-laundering investigation, target more than 50 companies and 25 individuals allegedly involved in a complex financial fraud.

The ED’s probe stems from two CBI FIRs alleging large-scale irregularities in loans disbursed by Yes Bank between 2017 and 2019. Investigators claim RAAGA companies secured unsecured loans worth nearly ₹3,000 crore, allegedly facilitated through bribery of senior bank officials, including Yes Bank’s former promoters.

Preliminary findings suggest a meticulously planned scheme to siphon public funds by cheating banks, shareholders, and investors. Key red flags identified include shell companies with common directors, loans issued without proper verification, funds routed through multiple entities, and “loan evergreening” — fresh loans allegedly issued to repay old ones.

Regulatory bodies including SEBI, NHB, NFRA, and Bank of Baroda have flagged anomalies in group companies, particularly Reliance Home Finance Limited, whose loan book nearly doubled in a single year. The State Bank of India has already classified Reliance Communications and Anil Ambani himself as “fraud” accounts, a move first initiated in 2020.

Thursday’s raids involve combing through records across 50 entities tied to Ambani’s empire. Sources indicate that senior Yes Bank executives and other key individuals are under scrutiny for allegedly receiving personal benefits in exchange for loan approvals.

The ED’s massive operation marks a dramatic escalation in the ongoing probe into corporate governance and financial fraud at some of India’s largest business houses.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 21,2025

deepaknaveen.jpg

Mangaluru, Jul 21:  In a chilling incident that has shaken locals and ignited outrage online, Mulki police have arrested two young men for allegedly luring, abducting, and sexually harassing a minor girl they met through Instagram.

The arrest has sparked serious conversations about digital safety and the dark side of social media connections.

The accused, Deepak (19), a bus conductor from Badagubettu, Udupi, and Naveen Shetty (21) from Bhatripalke, Parkala, are believed to have targeted the girl via Instagram messages before carrying out their disturbing plan.

According to officials, the duo abducted the minor on July 19 near Bappanadu using a scooter and transported her to Udupi, where the harassment took place. A case has been registered at the Mulki police station under Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate, and investigations are ongoing.

This tragic case underscores growing concerns about how platforms like Instagram can become channels for manipulation and exploitation if not used responsibly.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.