  1. Home
  2. Manipur to Mumbai: Rahul Gandhi's 6,200-km 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from Jan 14

Manipur to Mumbai: Rahul Gandhi's 6,200-km 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from Jan 14

News Network
December 27, 2023

rahulnyay.jpg

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to embark on a yatra connecting the northeastern and western parts of the country with an eye on next year's national elections. Mr Gandhi will begin his 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from January 14, a 6,200-km tour from Manipur to Mumbai.

The yatra, set to conclude on March 20 ahead of the elections, is dubbed as the second and East-West phase of his north-south Bharat Jodo Yatra last year that was credited by the party for its election victories in two southern states.

The BJP, however, took a jibe at the Congress announcement and said the people had rejected the idea of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Mr Gandhi will cover 14 states and 85 districts during the 'Bharat Nyay Yatra', which will be flagged off by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Imphal.

Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra will be among the states he will cover. This will include stretches of bus rides as well as footmarches.

The Nyay Yatra will be for securing economic, social and political justice for the people of the country, the Congress said.

On choosing violence-hit Manipur as the starting point, the Congress said the party wanted to begin the process of healing the wounds of people.

'Duplicity In Approaches'

The BJP said the people cannot be fooled by coining some slogans.

"The people of India had clearly rejected the idea of Bharat Jodo Yatra because Rahul Gandhi and the Congress cannot have duplicity in these approaches. They think the people of India can be fooled by coining some slogans," said BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli.

The "real nyay (justice)" is being delivered by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government since 2014, he added.

Mr Gandhi had embarked on his Bharat Jodo Yatra in September last year from Kanyakumari. The five-month footmarch that saw the participation of thousands of Congress workers as well as Opposition leaders ended in Srinagar in January.

Congress leaders had widely credited the Bharat Jodo Yatra behind the party's electoral performance in Karnataka and Telangana. The Congress had snatched power from the BJP in Karnataka and BRS in Telangana in elections held this year.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 26,2023

pope.jpg

Pope Francis has deplored the “desperate humanitarian situation” in the Gaza Strip and repeated his call for an immediate ceasefire and provision of aid to the besieged territory.

“I plead for an end to the military operations with their appalling harvest of innocent civilian victims, and call for a solution to the desperate humanitarian situation by an opening to the provision of humanitarian aid,” he said in his Christmas message on Monday.

The pope called for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to be resolved through “sincere and persevering dialogue between the parties, sustained by strong political will and the support of the international community.”

He said children dying in wars, including in Gaza, are the "little Jesuses of today" and that Israeli strikes there were reaping an "appalling harvest" of innocent civilians.

Addressing the world on Christmas Eve, the pontiff emphasized the need for peace in the Holy Land.

“Tonight, our hearts are in Bethlehem, where the Prince of Peace is once more rejected by the futile logic of war, by the clash of arms that even today prevents him from finding room in the world,” the pope said.

He once again took swipe at the armaments industry, saying it ultimately controlled the "puppet-strings of war."

Last week, Pope Francis slammed the Tel Aviv regime for committing terrorism against Palestinians in Gaza, after an Israeli sniper killed two women at a Catholic church in Gaza where they had taken refuge. 

More than 20,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been slaughtered by the Israeli occupation forces after the regime unleashed a war against the Strip on October 7.

The war, nearing its fourth month, has resulted in a “catastrophic” humanitarian situation in Gaza, according to the United Nations.

According to estimates by the aid agencies, up to 85 percent of the 2.3 million people in Gaza - one of the most densely populated areas of the world - have already been displaced from their homes and are now crammed in an ever smaller area near the border.

Humanitarian agencies have warned that Gaza is facing the threat of starvation and disease after aid deliveries were slowed or halted by a lack of fuel and communication blackouts.

In solidarity with the victims of the occupying entity’s unbridled aggression, this year, Christian communities in the city of Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank as well as in the Gaza Strip have decided to cancel the annual Christmas festivities.

“If Christ was born today, he would be born under the rubble and Israeli shelling,” said Pastor Munther Isaacs of the Lutheran Church in Bethlehem.

“This year we are not celebrating Christmas, it is impossible to celebrate with genocide happening in our country,” Pastor Isaacs added. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 21,2023

parliament.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 21: With most Opposition members outside the House after a spree of suspensions, the Lok Sabha today passed a Bill to establish a new mechanism for appointment of Chief Election Commissioners and Election Commissioners.

While the Bill received a majority vote in the House, Asaduddin Owaisi remarked that proximity and faithfulness to the Modi government will be considered as a qualification factor in the Bill.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha had approved the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023. Therefore, the legislation has now cleared parliament. It will now go to the President for her assent.

During the discussion on the legislation in Lok Sabha today, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the 1991 Act on the service conditions of top poll officers was a half-baked attempt and the present Bill covers the areas left out by the previous legislation. The Bill was then passed by a voice vote.

The legislation underwent substantial changes following objections from various quarters. The Opposition has slammed the legislation, saying it would compromise the independence of the poll panel.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court ruled that election commissioners must be appointed on the advice of a panel comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition and the Chief Justice of India. The landmark judgment was aimed at insulating the top election body from political interference. The court, however, held that the judgment will hold good till government comes up with a law.

In the new legislation, the government replaced the Chief Justice with a Union Minister. This, the Opposition has alleged, gives the government greater powers on the appointment of top poll officers and compromises the autonomy of the poll body.

During the discussion the Bill in Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala said the autonomy, fearlessness and fairness of India's democracy and electoral machinery have been crushed by a bulldozer.

"Modi government has attacked the democracy of India. The autonomy, fearlessness and fairness of India's democracy and electoral machinery have been crushed by a bulldozer," he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 14,2023

UTK.jpg

Belagavi, Dec 14: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader on Thursday said the Parliament security breach incident is a warning to all.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Speaker Khader appealed to the people "to cooperate as the directions are given to check the genuinity of the visitors. But, it is also suggested not to create hassles for students and good citizens to issue passes visiting the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi".

After the Parliament incident, the security has been beefed up in the premises of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha and stringent procedures are being followed to issue passes for visitors.

Meanwhile, the sources said that Manoranjan, one of the accused in the smoke canister attack in Parliament case, does not have a social media account and had cut off bonding with his old friends for the past six years.

Manoranjan had created his own circle of friends in Bengaluru. The authorities are probing how Manoranjan got in touch with other accused from North India. Police sources explained that Manoranjan might have the social media accounts under different names.

He had completed an engineering course from the Bengaluru Institute of Technology (BIT) in Bengaluru. He went to Cambodia in 2016. The initial probe has revealed that accused Manoranjan was issued Parliament pass thrice by the office of MP Pratap Simha.

The accused had studied the security arrangement in detail during the visits and planned the attack. The investigations also revealed that the office of Pratap Simha had refused to issue the pass initially and later the accused brought pressure from a local personal assistant from Mysuru city and got the pass.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.