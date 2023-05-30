  1. Home
Manipur situation will take time to settle down, says Chief of Defence Staff as death toll crosses 80

News Network
May 30, 2023

Pune, May 30: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday said challenges in Manipur have not disappeared, but expressed hope that things will settle down in some time while noting the situation in the north-eastern state now is not related to insurgency.

The death toll from clashes since ethnic rioting began on May 3 in Manipur has gone up to 80, according to officials.

Chauhan was in Pune on Tuesday to review the passing out parade of the 144th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA).

Asked about the situation in Manipur, he told reporters that, "The Army, Assam Rifles were deployed in Manipur before 2020. Since the challenges of the northern borders were far more, we were able to withdraw the Army. Since the insurgency situation had normalised, we were able to do that."

"The situation now in Manipur is "not related to insurgency". It is a clash between two ethnicities and a situation of law and order," he said.

"We are helping the state government with the problem," the CDS said. "I would like to say that the armed forces and Assam Rifles have done an excellent job there and may have saved a large number of lives. Though the challenges in Manipur have not disappeared, it will take some time. Hopefully this will settle and the government there will be able to do the job with the help of CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) etc," he said.

In his address to the cadets, Chauhan spoke out the deployment of China's PLA (People's Liberation Army) along the northern borders. "We see the war in Europe, the deployment of China's PLA along the northern borders and geo-political crisis in neighbouring countries.

These crisis present a challenge to India, but the armed forces are firm to maintain the legitimacy of India's claims and peace in the region," he said. 

News Network
May 29,2023

New Delhi, May 29: A day after the Delhi Police ruthlessly cleared the sit-in site of the protesting wrestlers, the security force on Monday said they will be allowed to demonstrate at a suitable place in the city other than Jantar Mantar.

"The demonstration by the wrestlers was going on smoothly at the notified place of Jantar Mantar. On Sunday, the protestors flouted the law, ignoring our repeated requests. Hence, we cleared the site and ended the dharna," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) tweeted in Hindi.

"If the wrestlers will apply for permission to stage their sit-in again in the future, they will be allowed to do so at any suitable notified place other than Jantar Mantar," it said.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia along with other protesters were booked for rioting and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty on Sunday after a scuffle with security personnel who tried to stop them from marching to the new Parliament building as it was being inaugurated. Soon after, the Delhi Police cleared the site of their over-month-long sit-in at Jantar Mantar and said they would not be allowed to return there.

The police said 700 people were detained across the national capital. As many as 109 protesters, including the three wrestlers, were detained at Jantar Mantar. Women detainees were released later in the evening on Sunday.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the dharna site at Jantar Mantar as protesters and police personnel shoved and pushed each other when the Phogat sisters, Sakshi Malik and others tried to breach the barricades.

The wrestlers had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of several women grapplers, including a minor. 

News Network
May 19,2023

Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip have held a demonstration against the so-called "flag march," which they view as a highly provocative act.

Reports said on Thursday that Israeli forces have attacked the Palestinian protesters near the eastern borders of Gaza City and injured several of them.

Israeli forces used live fire and tear gas against the protesters, injuring several of them, as far-right Israelis held the "flag march" in occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds’s Old City.

The protest in Gaza was called for by Palestinian factions in response to the Israeli provocation.  

The demonstrators condemned the "flag march" in East Jerusalem al-Quds, and called for an end to Israeli attacks in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Similar protests were also held in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus in support of al-Quds.

The annual flag march marks Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and al-Quds in 1967. It is organized by far-right Israeli settlers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied al-Quds.

The march is also an attempt by extremist Israeli settlers to slam what they call the Tel Aviv regime’s failure to deal with the Palestinians and affirm their presence in the occupied Palestinian city and its holy sites.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) earlier warned that holding the demonstration would fuel tensions in the occupied territories and Israel will be fully responsible for any possible escalation.  

A spokesman for the Islamic Jihad movement also said the Israeli regime cannot defeat Palestinians through these measures.

He said the Palestinians’ fight against the regime won’t stop unless Israel is wiped off the map.

 Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Hamas resistance movement, commented on the issue as well.

He said the regime’s massive deployment of security forces to al-Quds shows it is fearful of acts of resistance by Palestinians.
Meanwhile, Israeli legislators are pushing a new bill that would see the display of the Palestinian flag punishable by up to one year in prison in the latest crackdown by the far-right Israeli administration.

The Israeli Knesset (parliament) has already voted on preliminary approval of the bill, and it will need three additional votes to pass.

Ever since taking office earlier this year as the most right-wing administration in the Israeli regime’s history, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet has introduced a raft of legislation aimed at appeasing the far-right society in the occupied territories.

The Islamic resistance movement Hamas censured the Israeli parliament’s plan to ban Palestinian flags from public places.

Hamas in a statement said the bill shows the insistence of the regime on its fascist agenda and is a declaration of war against Palestinians.

It added, the bill will not scare Palestinians, but will rather encourage them to carry and raise their national flag which represents their identity everywhere.

Hamas also called on the international community and the UN to condemn Israeli atrocities against Palestinian people.

News Network
May 22,2023

Bengaluru, May 22: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday demanded the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state to prove with evidence that there was 40 per cent commission during the previous BJP rule.

The saffron party leader also urged the government to investigate alleged scams or irregularities that took place during the previous BJP and Congress governments, and let the truth come out. "I want to clearly say -- let them probe. They have alleged 40 per cent commission, they have to prove it with evidence now. I demand that the Congress, being in the government, to give us all the proof and show there was a 40 per cent commission," Bommai said in a response to a question on the Congress government reportedly planning to probe the alleged scams during BJP rule.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "the Contractors' Association had alleged 40 per cent, I want to tell its President Kempanna --they (Congress) may claim that there is no 40 per cent commission with Congress in power -- so here on in all the projects contractors' will have quote 40 per cent less in the tenders. If they continue to quote the same tender amount as earlier, it means that 40 per cent has continued."

"So Kempanna has a huge responsibility, the Contractors' Association should tell all its contractors to quote 40 per cent less in their tender," he added.

During the previous BJP regime, the state Contractors' Association under its President Kepanna had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging 40 per cent commission charge against public representatives and officials for public works, which the Congress, then in the opposition, had used it as a major weapon against the then ruling party, during the campaign for the Assembly polls.

To a question as to whether the Contractors' Association would release documents at least now, Bommai said, "Let them, Kempanna has not done it so far, also they have not given it to courts, but have indulged in false campaigning (against BJP). Congress benefitted from it, so let them do it at least now."

Regarding claims that the Police Sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam will be probed, he said, "Let them investigate everything. We have given the Lokayukta and CID -- cases regarding the scams which took place during their (previous Congress) tenure...let what happened during both their and our (BJP) tenures be probed, and let the truth come out."

The former Chief Minister also expressed pain over the death caused due to rain on Sunday and said the Met department had given warning about rains, but it is clear the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has not taken any measures.

"I urge the Chief Minister, we have created SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) in Bengaluru, immediately press them into service at the vulnerable spots and take measures at places which are bottleneck, as there are predictions of more rains in the days to come. Also measures should be taken regarding tree falls to avoid any disaster or inconvenience to people," he added.

A 23-year old woman died on Sunday after the vehicle she was travelling in got submerged in a flooded K R Circle underpass, following thunderstorm and heavy rains in the city. 

