Maulana Wali Rahmani, gen sec of Muslim Personal Law Board, passes away

  2. Maulana Wali Rahmani, gen sec Muslim Personal Law Board, passes away

News Network
April 3, 2021

New Delhi, Apr 3: Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani, General Secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board died today afternoon. He was 78.

Giving details of his funeral, a family source said, Maulana Wali Rahmani will be buried in Munger at 11:00 am on Sunday April 4, 2021.

Wali Rahmani was ailing since last few weeks and was under treatment in a hospital. He was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) a few days ago.

A noted Islamic scholar and prominent Muslim leader, he was born on June 5, 1943.

Besides leading the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) - one of the largest representative organisations of Indian Muslims, was Ameer of Imarat-e-Shariah Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand.

Son of noted cleric Maulana Minnatullah Rahmani, Syed Wali Rahmani was also the founder of Rahmani 30.

Founded in 2009, Rahmani 30 was providing free coaching for IIT JEE, NEET and other professional courses to Muslim and non-Muslim students having poor family background.

A member of Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) from 1974 to 1996, he also held the post of Deputy Speaker in Bihar Assembly.

News Network
April 3,2021

April 3: India saw 89,129 new coronavirus infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise in six months, taking the Covid-19 tally of cases to 1,23,92,260, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The single-day rise in cases is the highest recorded since October 2, 2020, while the death toll increased to 1,64,110 with 714 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 24th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 6,58,909 comprising over 5 per cent of the total infections.

As many as 81,484 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 2 while 482 daily deaths were registered on December 6.

Meanwhile, the daily Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra inched towards the 50,000 mark, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that a decision of a “complete lockdown” would be taken in the next couple of days after wide-ranging consultations and a situation update.

News Network
March 31,2021

Dubai, Mar 31: One of the pioneer private sector educators of the UAE, Mariamma Varkey, passed away at her son's Dubai residence on Wednesday morning. She was 90.

The matriarch of the Varkey family, along with her late husband KS Varkey, founded Dubai's first private school, Our Own English High School, in 1968.

She was bed-ridden for several years.

She is survived by her son Sunny Varkey, Chairman of the GEMS group — the world's largest school operator — and daughter Susan Mathews.

The Dubai Mar Thoma Parish has offered "heartfelt condolences" to the bereaved family members. Mariamma Varkey was one of "our senior most members", the parish said.

News Network
March 20,2021

Mumbai, Mar 20: Maharashtra on Saturday witnessed an exponential jump in Covid-19 cases with the state reporting over 27,000 cases in a single day. 

This is the biggest spike Maharashtra has ever reported in 24 hours. 

On Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 27,126 new cases and 92 deaths taking the progressive total to 24,49,147 and 53,300, respectively.

The active cases in the state now stand at 1,91,408.

During the day, 13,588 people were discharged taking the total treated patients to 22,03,533.

The day’s total in Mumbai was 2,982 cases while the same for the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) was 5,697.

