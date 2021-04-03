Maulana Wali Rahmani, gen sec of Muslim Personal Law Board, passes away

New Delhi, Apr 3: Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani, General Secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board died today afternoon. He was 78.

Giving details of his funeral, a family source said, Maulana Wali Rahmani will be buried in Munger at 11:00 am on Sunday April 4, 2021.

Wali Rahmani was ailing since last few weeks and was under treatment in a hospital. He was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) a few days ago.

A noted Islamic scholar and prominent Muslim leader, he was born on June 5, 1943.

Besides leading the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) - one of the largest representative organisations of Indian Muslims, was Ameer of Imarat-e-Shariah Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand.

Son of noted cleric Maulana Minnatullah Rahmani, Syed Wali Rahmani was also the founder of Rahmani 30.

Founded in 2009, Rahmani 30 was providing free coaching for IIT JEE, NEET and other professional courses to Muslim and non-Muslim students having poor family background.

A member of Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) from 1974 to 1996, he also held the post of Deputy Speaker in Bihar Assembly.