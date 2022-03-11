  1. Home
  Mayawati, Owaisi deserve Padma Vibhushan, Bharat Ratna for their role in BJP's win: Shiv Sena

Mayawati, Owaisi deserve Padma Vibhushan, Bharat Ratna for their role in BJP’s win: Shiv Sena

News Network
March 11, 2022

Aday after the BJP swept the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took a jibe at BSP chief Mayawati and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, saying that the two leaders should be conferred with Padma Vibhushan and Bharat Ratna for contributing to BJP's win.

“BJP achieved a great victory. UP was their state, still, Akhilesh Yadav's seats have increased three times, from 42 to over 125. Mayawati and Owaisi have contributed to BJP's win, so they must be given Padma Vibhushan, Bharat Ratna,” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by ANI.

Talking about the saffron party’s victory in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa, Sanjay Raut said, “BJP has won in 4 states, we don't have anything to be upset about, we're a part of your happiness. Why did Uttarakhand CM lose? Two Deputy CMs lost in Goa.”

The Shiv Sena leader took a swipe at the BJP and said that the party was rejected completely in Punjab.

“Most concerning issue is Punjab; a nationalist party like BJP has been rejected completely in Punjab. The PM, Home Minister, Defence Minister, everyone campaigned tremendously in Punjab, then why did you lose in Punjab? UP, Uttarakhand, Goa was yours already, which is fine. But, you have lost more in Punjab as compared to Congress and Shiv Sena in UP,” Sanjay Raut said.

News Network
March 11,2022

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestion that the BJP's victory in the four states reflects the mood of the nation for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. "The BJP should stop daydreaming," she said.

The Trinamool Congress chief cast a shadow of doubt over the BJP's record win in Uttar Pradesh, along with those in other states, saying it wasn't a popular mandate but a victory with the help of "election machinery and central forces and agencies".

She also said there was no point in counting on the Congress to defeat the BJP in 2024, reviving the pitch for a united coalition of opposition parties a day after state election results gave the ruling party at the centre a massive boost.

"Through the use of election machinery and central forces and agencies they (BJP) have won and few states and now they are jumping around. They play a kettle drum but they cannot make music. For music, you need a harmonium," she said at a news briefing in Kolkata.

"If a DM (Varanasi's Additional District Magistrate) is suspended is for removing an EVM (Electronic Voting Machine), then it is a huge thing. I feel Akhilesh [Yadav] has been made to lose. There was loot. Akhilesh should not be depressed and upset. He should go to the people and challenge this," Ms Banerjee added, referring to the controversy surrounding the videos of EVMs flagged by the Samajwadi Party.

"All EVMs should undergo forensic tests to see if these were the same machines used by people to vote and then brought in for counting. If the BJP has won, it has not won by the popular vote. It's not a popular mandate, it's a machinery mandate," she said.

Talking about the 2024 elections, she said, "I say that all political parties that want to fight BJP must work together. There is no point in depending on the Congress. Congress was earlier capturing the entire country through their organisation, but they are not interested anymore, and they are losing their credibility. There are so many regional political parties. All must be working together and the decision on this can definitely be taken."

Outperforming a 14-per cent vote-share jump by Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and its allies, the BJP on Thursday scripted a spectacular comeback in Uttar Pradesh - the first double term for a party in 37 years, and also retained Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, while Arvind Kejriwal's AAP swept Punjab with a three-fourth majority.

News Network
March 7,2022

Voting for the last phase closed on Monday and media houses released their exit polls late on Monday. Five states voted in seven phases that began on February 10. Uttar Pradesh voted in all seven phases, Uttarakhand and Goa voted in the second phase, Punjab voted in the third phase. Manipur voted in two phases—February 28 and March 5. Votes will be counted on March 10.

Uttarakhand

News24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll in Uttarakhand
BJP+: 43
Congress+: 24
Others+ : 3

ABP News-CVoter exit poll shows Congress marginally ahead in Uttarakhand.
BJP: 26-32
Congress: 32-38
AAP: 0-2
Others: 3-7
Total seats: 70 

CNN predicts Congress win in Uttarakhand
BJP: 25-29
Congress: 37-41
Others: 2-6

Uttar Pradesh 

Republic TV's P Marq has given BJP a majority in Uttar Pradesh. 
BJP+: 240
SP+: 140
BSP+: 17
Congress: 4

Goa

India TV-CNX poll has predicted 11-17 seats for the Congress and 16-22 seats for BJP, with 1-2 for AAP and 0-2 for TMC. ETG poll suggests 15-17 seats for Congress and its allies, and 17-20 for BJP and its allies. Polstat poll suggests 11-13 seats for the Congress and 17-19 for BJP and its allies.

Manipur

Zee News poll predicts BJP win in Manipur
BJP: 32-38
Congress+ : 12-17
NPF: 3-5
NPP: 2-4
Others: 2-5

News Network
March 6,2022

New Delhi: Five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed after one of them indiscriminately opened fire at his colleagues earlier this morning in Punjab's Amritsar, officials said. 

The shooter, identified as Ct Satteppa S K, was among those who died in the incident. Another personnel is injured and in critical condition. 

The incident took place at the force mess in the Khasa area, about 20 km short of the Attari-Wagah border crossing along the India-Pakistan international front.

Senior officers of the border force have rushed to the spot, officials told a news agency.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts.

