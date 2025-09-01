  1. Home
  Meet Safeena Husain, the founder of 'Educate Girls' -first Indian NGO to win Ramon Magsaysay Award

coastaldigest.com news network
September 1, 2025

In a landmark achievement, Indian non-profit Educate Girls has become the first NGO from the country to win the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award 2025. The recognition shines a global spotlight on its founder Safeena Husain, whose journey from London School of Economics to the remotest corners of Rajasthan has transformed the educational landscape for millions of girls.

From Delhi to the World

Born in Delhi in 1971, Safeena Husain’s own schooling was briefly interrupted, but she returned with determination and eventually graduated from the London School of Economics. Her early career in San Francisco as head of Child Family Health International exposed her to global development challenges. Yet, a visit to rural India, where villagers pitied her parents for having “only a daughter,” left a lasting mark. That moment planted the seed for what would later become Educate Girls.

Founding Educate Girls

In 2007, Husain returned to India and launched Educate Girls after two years of groundwork. Starting with just 50 schools in Rajasthan’s Pali district, the initiative quickly expanded. The model was simple but powerful: work with government schools, involve communities, and mobilize local youth volunteers—Team Balika—to identify and enroll out-of-school girls.

Today, Educate Girls spans tens of thousands of villages across multiple states, enrolling over 2 million girls and supporting remedial learning for millions of children.

Innovations That Changed the Game

Safeena Husain’s vision has consistently combined grassroots action with global innovation:

•    Team Balika volunteers: Local champions who ensure no girl is left behind.

•    Development Impact Bond (2015): The world’s first education DIB, linking funding to measurable results—exceeding targets with 160% learning outcomes.

•    Pragati Program: A “second chance” for young women (15–29) to complete their schooling through open learning. Today, it serves over 31,000 learners.

Recognitions and Global Spotlight

The Ramon Magsaysay Award is the latest in a long list of honors for Safeena Husain:

•    2023 – WISE Prize for Education (Qatar), the first Indian woman to win it.

•    2024 – Honorary Doctorate from the London School of Economics.

•    Earlier – Skoll Award (2015), Women Transforming India (2017), ET Prime Women Leadership Award (2019).

With the Magsaysay Award, Educate Girls joins the ranks of Asia’s most inspiring change-makers.

A Vision for the Future

Speaking after the announcement, Husain called the award a “historic moment for India’s girl education movement.” She aims to empower 10 million learners in the next decade, underscoring her belief that “educating girls is the single most powerful investment for breaking cycles of poverty.”

From the lanes of Rajasthan to the global stage, Safeena Husain has shown how one woman’s determination can change the destiny of millions. The Ramon Magsaysay Award is not just a personal honor but a recognition of the power of education, equality, and grassroots action in shaping a better India.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 19,2025

The Vice President’s post is now vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned at the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Elections will be held on September 9, and it’s shaping up to be a direct fight between the NDA and the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

NDA’s Candidate: CP Radhakrishnan

The ruling NDA has named CP Radhakrishnan, the Governor of Maharashtra, as their candidate.

•    He comes from Tamil Nadu’s Gounder community, which the BJP has been trying to woo.

•    He is a long-time RSS worker, a former Tamil Nadu BJP president, and was earlier the Governor of Jharkhand too.

•    Known for his clean image, he also helped grow the BJP in Coimbatore, a politically sensitive city.

For the BJP, choosing him is also a way to strengthen its weak base in Tamil Nadu.

Opposition’s Candidate: B Sudershan Reddy

The Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A. surprised many by announcing Justice B Sudershan Reddy, a retired Supreme Court judge, as their choice.

•    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called his nomination part of an “ideological battle” against the BJP.

•    Before this, names like ISRO scientist Mylswamy Annadurai and Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi were also considered.

•    The Trinamool Congress opposed Annadurai’s name because it would make the contest look like a “Tamil vs Tamil” fight against Radhakrishnan.

The Numbers Game

The Vice President is elected by an Electoral College of all MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

•    Total MPs: 782

•    Winning mark: 392 votes

Right now, the NDA clearly has the advantage:

•    NDA MPs: 423 (293 in Lok Sabha + 130 in Rajya Sabha)

•    Opposition MPs: fewer than this, which means if NDA allies stay united, Radhakrishnan is almost certain to win.

News Network
August 23,2025

Mangaluru: A surprise inspection by the Karnataka Lokayukta at the Dakshina Kannada District Sports Boys and Girls Hostel in Mannagudda has uncovered alarming lapses in food, facilities, and fund utilisation.

Led by DySP Dr. Gana P. Kumar along with Inspectors Bharathi J. and Ravi Pawar, the team found worm-infested rice, unhygienic kitchens, and substandard cooking oil. Despite housing 33 students, the hostel maintained no stock register.

Athletes, expected to receive nutritious meals, were instead served poor-quality food. With inadequate dining space, boys and girls ate crammed together in one corner. Parents were forced to buy sports equipment for nearly half the year, while government-distributed shoes wore out within weeks.

Accommodation was equally dismal—five students packed into a single room—while parents bore travel expenses for competitions. Despite government grants, basic needs such as telephone access, functional computers, counselling, academic support, and regular health check-ups were missing.

Shockingly, officials noted that although the offices of the Assistant Director and Deputy Director of Youth Empowerment and Sports are just 100 metres away at Mangala Stadium, neither had ever inspected the hostel. Irregularities also surfaced in food supply contracts, stock verification, and tender renewals.

Lokayukta SP (in-charge) Kumarachandra confirmed that a detailed report will be submitted for further action.

Agencies
August 26,2025

Washington, Aug 26: The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has issued a draft notice on the implementation of additional duties on products imported from India, following the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump to increase tariffs on Indian goods to 50%.

According to the notice, the additional tariffs are being imposed to give effect to the President's Executive Order 14329 of August 6, 2025, titled "Addressing Threats to the United States by the Government of the Russian Federation."

The order specified a new rate of duty on imports of articles that are products of India.

The draft notice, scheduled to be published on August 27, 2025, states that the Secretary of Homeland Security has determined it necessary to modify the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) in line with the executive order.

The CBP further clarified that the new duties will come into effect on August 27, 2025. From 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on that day, the higher tariffs will apply to all products of India that are either entered for consumption in the United States or withdrawn from warehouses for consumption.

Earlier on July 30, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump announced an additional 25% tariffs on India. He stated that "Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country," Trump said in a post on Truth Social."

Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE - ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST 1st. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!", the U.S. President said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (August 25, 2025) remained firm ahead of the 50% U.S. tariffs on Indian goods, effective August 27, saying his government will find a way out regardless of the economic pressure by Washington.

"No matter how much pressure comes, we will keep increasing our strength to withstand it. Today, the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is getting a lot of energy from Gujarat and behind this are two decades of hard work...," Mr. Modi said while speaking at a public address in Ahmedabad on Monday (August 25, 2025).

How bad will it be?

The United States was India’s top export destination in 2024, with shipments worth $87.3 billion.

Analysts at Nomura warn that 50% duties would be “akin to a trade embargo”, devastating smaller firms with “lower value add and thinner margins”.

Elara Securities’s Garima Kapoor said no Indian product can “stand any competitive edge” under such heavy import taxes.

