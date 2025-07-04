  1. Home
  Mega political front or family reunion? Thackeray cousins reunite after 20 years

News Network
July 5, 2025

Mumbai, July 5: In a dramatic turn in Maharashtra politics, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray shared the stage for the first time in 20 years, fuelling intense speculation about a potential political realignment ahead of key civic elections.

Reuniting under the banner of "Marathi language and identity", the Thackeray cousins sent a powerful message from a packed event at Mumbai’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Stadium in Worli on Saturday—held to celebrate the state government's rollback of the controversial three-language policy in primary schools.

While the event was not under any formal political banner, its symbolism was unmistakable. As Uddhav (Shiv Sena-UBT chief) and Raj (MNS president) walked in together, and their sons Aaditya and Amit later embraced on stage, chants of “Thackeray brand is back together” echoed through the crowd.

“We’ve removed the distance between us… We’ve come together to stay together,” said Uddhav, triggering loud applause.

“What Balasaheb couldn’t do, Devendra Fadnavis did—he brought us together,” quipped Raj, mocking the deputy CM. “You may control Vidhan Bhawan, but we have the power on the streets.”

The duo reiterated their stand on Marathi pride, vowing to protect the language and oppose the imposition of Hindi or English-centric policies. Raj didn’t hold back:

“Everyone living here must know Marathi. But don’t go beating people and making videos—let them say they were beaten. You stay silent,” he said, half-jokingly, half-threateningly.

He also slammed the lack of Marathi in judiciary proceedings, demanding systemic change:

“Why is English the only language in courts in Maharashtra? Why not in UP or Bihar?”

Uddhav echoed the aggressive tone:

“Yes, we are goondas... if goondagiri is needed for justice, so be it.”

The event marks a potential political watershed, with the cousins not just sharing a stage but indicating possible joint campaigns—starting with the BMC polls. “We will capture Mumbai and Maharashtra together,” Uddhav declared.

With Balasaheb’s legacy looming large and opposition to the BJP sharpening, the reunion could reshape alliances in Maharashtra’s complex political landscape.

Agencies
July 1,2025

Tehran, July 1: Iran’s Judiciary has announced that the death toll from the recent Israeli military onslaught—backed by the United States—has risen to at least 935, including dozens of women and children.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir cited updated figures from the Forensic Medicine Organization, saying that the victims include 38 children and 102 women, several of whom were pregnant. The 12-day assault by the “illegitimate Zionist regime,” he said, constituted a clear act of aggression against a sovereign nation.

Jahangir highlighted that the attack on Tehran’s Evin Prison alone resulted in 79 deaths, including prisoners' family members, aid workers, and prison employees.

“The world saw who started this war. Iran was attacked in the middle of diplomatic negotiations and had every right to defend itself on the battlefield,” Jahangir said.

He accused both Israel and the United States of violating international law, particularly by targeting Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities—despite Iran being a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Jahangir warned that Iran remains vigilant and ready to deliver a “proportionate response” to any future aggression. He also accused foreign powers of attempting to stir unrest inside Iran by targeting key figures, including military commanders and scientists. However, he said that Iran's internal stability was preserved through national unity and swift action by authorities.

“Despite assassination campaigns and sabotage plots, the enemy failed to break Iran’s resilience. Under the guidance of Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, capable successors were quickly appointed and infiltration networks were dismantled,” he added.

The crisis escalated on June 13 when Israel launched a surprise military operation against Iran, killing numerous military officials, nuclear scientists, and civilians. Days later, the US joined the assault by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites—a move Tehran labeled a serious breach of the UN Charter and the NPT.

In retaliation, Iran targeted strategic Israeli positions and struck the US-operated al-Udeid air base in Qatar.

By June 24, Iranian armed forces had carried out a series of retaliatory operations, ultimately forcing a halt to what Tehran called “illegal and unjustified aggression.”

News Network
June 21,2025

New Delhi, June 21: More than 800 Indian nationals have so far returned home from Iran under Operation Sindhu, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

The MEA shared the update on the status of the evacuation operation in a series of posts on X.

More Indian nationals, including students, arrived in Delhi late on Friday evening and in the early hours of Saturday after being evacuated from Iran as its military confrontation with Israel intensified.

India announced the launch of Operation Sindhu on Wednesday to evacuate its nationals from Iran.

#OperationSindhu flight brings citizens home. India evacuated 290 Indian nationals from Iran, including students and religious pilgrims by a charter flight. The flight arrived in New Delhi at 2330 hrs on 20 June and was received by Secretary (CPV& OIA) Arun Chatterjee," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

"Government of India is grateful to the Government of Iran for the facilitation of the evacuation process," he added.

In another post, Jaiswal shared the details of an evacuation flight that arrived from Turkmenistan.

"#OperationSindhu continues. A special evacuation flight from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan landed in New Delhi at 0300 hrs on 21st June, bringing Indians from Iran home. With this, so far 517 Indian nationals from Iran have returned home under Operation Sindhu," he said.

The first batch of 110 Indian nationals evacuated from Iran arrived in India on Thursday, with many evacuees sharing first-hand accounts of the frightening situation they witnessed before being moved to safer locations.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh welcomed them on their arrival at the Delhi airport after their arduous journey.

In another post in the evening, Jaiswal informed about the arrival of a separate evacuation flight.

"#OperationSindhu Another evacuation flight from Mashhad landed in New Delhi at 1630 hrs on 21 June with 310 Indian nationals from Iran. With this, a total of 827 Indians have been evacuated," he said.

Also, the Indian embassy in Iran, in a post on X, said, "On request of the Governments of Nepal and Sri Lanka, the Indian Embassy's evacuation efforts in Iran will also cover citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka."

News Network
June 26,2025

Israel has suffered an estimated $12 billion in direct losses from its 12-day war of aggression against Iran, with total losses potentially rising to $20 billion, according to Israeli media and economic reports.

The losses encompass military expenditures, missile strike damages, payouts to affected individuals and businesses, and infrastructure repairs.

Experts warn the final tally may reach $20 billion once indirect economic impacts and civilian compensation claims are fully calculated.

According to Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the regime’s treasury has already sustained 22 billion shekels ($6.46 billion) in damages.

The Israeli military is now seeking an extra 40 billion shekels ($11.7 billion) to restock arms supplies, purchase additional interceptors and offensive weapons, and maintain reserve units, following pre-war requests of 10 billion and later 30 billion shekels.

Israel’s budget deficit is expected to rise to approximately 6 percent amid challenges to finance war expenses, building on deficits already accumulated during the Gaza war.

The move coincides with forecasts of at least a 0.2 percent economic slowdown, which would further reduce tax revenues.

Massive military spending

Israeli business daily Calcalist reported that the regime’s cabinet had spent roughly $5 billion, around $725 million per day, on offensive operations against Iran and defensive measures to intercept Tehran’s missile and drone barrages

Compensation alone is expected to cost at least five billion shekels ($1.5 billion).

TheMarker confirmed on Monday that physical damage from Iranian missile attacks has already surpassed 5 billion shekels ($1.5 billion).

Economic analysts had cautioned that prolonging the war could have pushed Israel's embattled economy to the brink of collapse.

According to property tax estimates, approximately 15,000 Israeli settlers were forced to evacuate their units due to damages caused by Iranian retaliatory operations, with many relocating to hotels across the occupied territories.

The cost of their hotel accommodation is currently estimated at around 100 million shekels ($29 million. The regime will have to pay rent for an unknown period of time to hundreds or thousands of families, some of them long-term, until the collapsed buildings are rebuilt - a process that could take years.”

So far, more than 41,000 claims have been submitted to the regime’s compensation fund, with many more expected, according to data published by the right-wing newspaper Israel Hayom.

Of these, approximately 33,000 claims were for damage to buildings, while over 8,000 related to damage to vehicles, property, and equipment. The majority of claims - around 26,000 - were submitted by residents of Tel Aviv.

Before October 7, 2023, around 6,000 settlers were receiving permanent compensation from the regime. That number rose sharply to 25,000 following the Hamas-led operation inside southern settlements.

According to TheMarker, this figure is expected to increase further in the aftermath of the war on Iran.

Calls for US support

According to a report, citing a finance ministry insider, Israel is considering asking Washington for additional financial backing, whether as aid or guaranteed loans, to mitigate war costs and fund pressing military priorities.

On June 13, Israel launched an unprovoked aggression against Iran, targeting nuclear facilities and assassinating senior military commanders and scientists along with ordinary civilians.

In response, Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones that struck multiple sensitive and strategic Israeli locations, as confirmed by Israeli media outlets.

The Israeli health ministry confirmed 29 fatalities and 3,238 injuries from the Iranian retaliatory attacks, though observers say the figure is likely to be much higher due to Israel's history of censoring casualty statistics.

The Marker characterized the missile strikes as creating “apocalyptic'” devastation, with preliminary damage assessments reaching at least 5 billion shekels ($1.4 billion).

Israel was forced to unilaterally accept a US-proposed ceasefire after incurring heavy losses and failing to destroy Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

After the ceasefire went into effect on Tuesday, Israel’s extremist finance minister Bezalel Smotrich was quoted as saying “There is no doubt that this morning leaves a bitter taste.”

