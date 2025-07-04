Mega political front or family reunion? Thackeray cousins reunite after 20 years

Mumbai, July 5: In a dramatic turn in Maharashtra politics, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray shared the stage for the first time in 20 years, fuelling intense speculation about a potential political realignment ahead of key civic elections.

Reuniting under the banner of "Marathi language and identity", the Thackeray cousins sent a powerful message from a packed event at Mumbai’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Stadium in Worli on Saturday—held to celebrate the state government's rollback of the controversial three-language policy in primary schools.

While the event was not under any formal political banner, its symbolism was unmistakable. As Uddhav (Shiv Sena-UBT chief) and Raj (MNS president) walked in together, and their sons Aaditya and Amit later embraced on stage, chants of “Thackeray brand is back together” echoed through the crowd.

“We’ve removed the distance between us… We’ve come together to stay together,” said Uddhav, triggering loud applause.

“What Balasaheb couldn’t do, Devendra Fadnavis did—he brought us together,” quipped Raj, mocking the deputy CM. “You may control Vidhan Bhawan, but we have the power on the streets.”

The duo reiterated their stand on Marathi pride, vowing to protect the language and oppose the imposition of Hindi or English-centric policies. Raj didn’t hold back:

“Everyone living here must know Marathi. But don’t go beating people and making videos—let them say they were beaten. You stay silent,” he said, half-jokingly, half-threateningly.

He also slammed the lack of Marathi in judiciary proceedings, demanding systemic change:

“Why is English the only language in courts in Maharashtra? Why not in UP or Bihar?”

Uddhav echoed the aggressive tone:

“Yes, we are goondas... if goondagiri is needed for justice, so be it.”

The event marks a potential political watershed, with the cousins not just sharing a stage but indicating possible joint campaigns—starting with the BMC polls. “We will capture Mumbai and Maharashtra together,” Uddhav declared.

With Balasaheb’s legacy looming large and opposition to the BJP sharpening, the reunion could reshape alliances in Maharashtra’s complex political landscape.