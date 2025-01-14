  1. Home
Meta to get parliamentary panel summons over Zuckerberg's 2024 Lok Sabha poll remark

News Network
January 14, 2025

New Delhi: Social media giant Meta is set to get a summons from a Parliamentary Standing Committee over its boss Mark Zuckerberg's remark on the 2024 Indian general election. Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP and chairman of the House panel on Communication and Information Technology, said Meta would be summoned on grounds of spreading misinformation.

"Misinformation on a democratic country maligns its image. The organisation would have to apologise to the Parliament and the people here for this mistake," Mr Dubey said in a post on X.

In a podcast on January 10, the 40-year-old Facebook co-founder said the Covid pandemic had led to an erosion of trust in incumbent governments the world over. He incorrectly cited India's example in this connection. "2024 was a very big election year around the world and all these countries, India, had elections. The incumbents basically lost every single one. There is some sort of a global phenomenon - whether it was because of inflation or the economic policies to deal with Covid or just how the governments dealt with Covid. It seems to have had this effect that's global," he said.

Soon after, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw fact-checked Zuckerberg's remark and said the people of India had reaffirmed their trust in the NDA led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha election held last year.

"As the world's largest democracy, India conducted the 2024 elections with over 640 million voters. People of India reaffirmed their trust in NDA led by PM @narendramodi Ji's leadership. Mr. Zuckerberg's claim that most incumbent governments, including India in 2024 elections, lost post-COVID is factually incorrect," Mr Vaishnaw, who handles portfolios of Railways, Information and Broadcasting and Electronics and Information Technology in the Modi 3.0 government, said in a post on X.

"From free food for 800 million, 2.2 billion free vaccines, and aid to nations worldwide during COVID, to leading India as the fastest-growing major economy, PM Modi's decisive 3rd-term victory is a testament to good governance and public trust. Meta, it's disappointing to see misinformation from Mr. Zuckerberg himself. Let's uphold facts and credibility," he added.

The ruling BJP, which had scored thumping victories in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, suffered some setbacks in the general election last year and ended below the majority mark. The NDA alliance, however, crossed the magic figure comfortably with key allies bolstering the BJP's numbers. A united Opposition led by the Congress did make gains, but fell well short of the numbers required to turn the tables. With Modi 3.0, Prime Minister Modi became only the second Indian Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to get the top post for three consecutive terms.

News Network
January 2,2025

Israel has conducted a fresh round of strikes on the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis, claiming the lives of at least 11 people amid the regime’s unceasing aggression on the Palestinian territory.

Local media said the Israeli onslaught targeted a tented encampment in the al-Mawasi area of western Khan Yunis at dawn on Thursday.

The aggression killed at least 11 people, including three children, and the resulted in the injury of 12 others, with reports naming Major General Mahmoud Salah, the director general of the police department in the Palestinian Interior Ministry in Gaza, among the fatalities.

The occupation forces also struck the central Gaza Strip, where Israeli vehicles fired at the north of Nuseirat refugee camp and shelled the west of the camp with artillery.

The regime’s helicopters also fired at the southwest of Deir al-Balah.

Moreover, the Israeli forces launched a raid targeting Gaza City and the Saftawi area, northwest of the city, as well as the Jabalia camp in the north of the Strip.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on the first day of the New Year that the Israeli regime had slaughtered 17 Palestinians in the northern Gaza refugee camp of al-Bureij.

Twenty Palestinians were also injured in the Wednesday airstrike.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after Palestinian resistance groups carried out a surprise retaliatory operation into the occupied territories.

So far, Israel has killed 45,553 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured 108,379 others.

Most of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been displaced and much of the besieged territory is in ruins.

Occupation of Gaza City

Citing Israeli media, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday that the Israeli regime was considering ordering the military to occupy Gaza City.

Israeli Channel 14 claimed the move comes amid a stalemate in indirect negotiations aimed at reaching a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal with Palestinians.

“The political echelon is considering issuing an order to the Israeli army to head south and occupy Gaza City in the near future,” the channel said.

“Such an operation is possible now, especially in light of the ceasefire in Lebanon and the availability of more army forces to carry out large-scale and prolonged maneuvers.”

The broadcaster also said Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet is “satisfied” with the results of its military campaign in northern Gaza.

Mediation efforts led by the US, Egypt, and Qatar to reach a ceasefire in Gaza have so far failed due to Netanyahu’s refusal to halt the protracted war.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the blockaded territory.

News Network
January 14,2025

News Network
December 31,2024

Mangaluru: In a heartwarming act of selflessness, the family of a 52-year-old auto-electrician from Mangaluru chose to donate his organs after he was declared brain dead in Abu Dhabi. This decision brought hope and new life to four people, turning a personal tragedy into a legacy of compassion.

Sudhakar, son of Chakku, hailed from Ekkur in Magaluru, and worked in Al Ain for nearly five years, continuing a 15-year career in the UAE. On December 14, while at work, Sudhakar experienced dizziness and was rushed to a clinic. His condition worsened as his blood pressure fluctuated. Due to insurance complications, he was referred to multiple hospitals before being diagnosed with a brain clot. A surgery was performed with his company’s consent, but during the procedure, Sudhakar suffered a cardiac arrest and was placed on a ventilator. Despite the family’s hopes for his recovery, he was declared brain dead on December 18.

Faced with an emotionally wrenching decision, the family chose to honor Sudhakar's memory by donating his organs. "The authorities contacted us for our consent, and the entire family, including his wife Seema and her father, participated in a conference call. Though it was a tough decision, we agreed to give life to others through him," shared Ganesh, Sudhakar's elder brother.

On December 23, at Cleveland Clinic in Abu Dhabi, Sudhakar’s lungs, liver, and kidneys were successfully retrieved for transplantation, giving four people a second chance at life. "We are proud that even in his passing, Sudhakar became a beacon of hope for others," said Ganesh.

The authorities extended immense support to Sudhakar’s family, ensuring the respectful transport of his mortal remains to Mangaluru. They also sponsored the travel of a family member to accompany the body, which arrived on December 27. Sudhakar's final rites were conducted the same day.

Sudhakar leaves behind his wife Seema, a homemaker, and two children, Sakshi, 20, and Sakshath, 11. While the family takes solace in his final act of generosity, they hope for support in securing the children's education and future.

Sudhakar’s story serves as a poignant reminder of how even in loss, one can choose to give the ultimate gift of life to others.

