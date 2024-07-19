Microsoft outage impacting services worldwide: Here’s what you need to know

Microsoft has announced an investigation into the Azure cloud server outage in the US and other parts of the world.
The outage caused temporary grounding of flights of low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines in the US.
"Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies. During this time booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted. We appreciate your patience," the company said on X.
Now, the ground stop has been lifted, and the company is in the process of resuming flight operations.
In India, SpiceJet, IndiGo, Air India Express and Akasa Airlines also faced difficulties. Most of the passengers were unable to do their web checkin online.
"Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable," Akasa Airlines said in a statement.
"Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies. During this time, booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted. We appreciate your patience," said IndiGo on X.
"As our systems are impacted by an ongoing issue with Microsoft Azure, we are experiencing high volumes at contact centre. Please contact us only if your travel is within 24 hrs," added IndiGo.
"Global digital infrastructure issues with cloud services are temporarily impacting operations across multiple airlines, airports and other businesses globally. As a result, our website, reservation and airport check-in systems are also impacted. Please plan your travel and keep sufficient time in hand for airport procedures. We regret the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding during this time," said Air India Express on X
Currently, the affected airlines are doing manual check-ins and boarding processes at the airports.
Down under, Sydney Airport in Australia is facing service outage. It has requested the passenger to leave home early to avoid delays.
"A global technical outage has impacted some airline operations and terminal services. Flights are currently arriving and departing however there may be some delays throughout the evening. We have activated our contingency plans and deployed additional staff to our terminals. If you're travelling today make sure you leave plenty of time to come to the airport and check with your airline regarding the status of your flight," Syndney Airport posted the message on X.
"CrowdStrike, the cybersecurity firm that services numerous industries, was down across parts of the world Friday morning, halting news broadcasts and grounding flights," reported reported.
"I am aware of a large-scale technical outage affecting a number of companies and services across Australia this afternoon. Our current information is this outage relates to a technical issue with a third-party software platform employed by affected companies," said the office of Australia's National Cyber Security Coordinator Michelle McGuinness on X.
Hong Kond Airport is facing IT service outage and has now switched to manual check-in and boarding processes.
Air France and Paris airports are also facing similar issues, reported Reuters. Add to that, Paris Olympic committee said that its IT operations have been impacted by a global cyber outage.
"We have activated contingency plans in order to continue operations," the organising committee said in a statement.
Taiwan's two major airlines, China Airlines and Eva Air, have been spared are unaffected.
Even Microsoft 365, which offers access to Word, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, Teams, Intune, PowerBI, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Defender, Viva Engage and other productivity tools has become inaccessible to clients around the world, including major cities across India.
The Microsoft 365 service health status reads-- "Users may be unable to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services".
Indian Government's statement
“MEITY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) is in touch with Microsoft and its associates regarding the global outage. The reason for this outage has been identified and updates have been released to resolve the issue. CERT is issuing a technical advisory. NIC network is not affected,” said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology, Government of Bharat.
Computers with CrowdStrike cybersecurity applications are struck with Blue Screen of Death (BSoD) issue.
Indian Computer Emergency Response Team has recommended user to follow the process shared by CrowdStrike on Reddit below:
Step 1: Boot Windows into Safe Mode or the Windows Recovery Environment.
Step 2: Navigate to the C:\Windows\System32\drivers\CrowdStrike directory
Step 3: Locate the file matching “C-00000291*.sys” and delete it.
Step 4: Boot the host device normally. This should fix the BSoD problem.
