‘Might lose power but will continue fight; talks on with rebel MLAs’: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai, June 22: Amid political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that talks were underway with rebel party MLAs who are in support of Eknath Shinde adding that “ we might lose power but we'll continue to fight,” reported news agency ANI.
Speaking to reporters, Raut said, “Talks are underway with MLAs who are with Eknath Shinde, everybody will stay in Shiv Sena. Our party is a fighter, we'll struggle consistently, atmost we might lose power but we'll continue to fight.”
Regarding senior party leader Eknath Shinde who turned against the party, Raut said, “Eknath Shinde is our very old party member, he is our friend, we've worked together for decades. It's neither easy for him nor for us to leave each other. I had a conversation with him for an hour this morning & the party chief was intimated about it.”
Meanwhile, 40 Maharashtra MLAs — 33 Shiv Sena legislators and 7 Independents — have signed a letter of support to Eknath Shinde, reported news agency ANI quoting its sources.
The news agency further reported that the rebel legislators may write to Governor Bhagat singh Koshiyari requesting him for a floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.
Eknath Shinde, along with the 40 rebel MLAs arrived in Guwahati on Wednesday. They were received by Assam BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain and BJP MP Pallab Lochan Das amid speculations of Shinde joining the Bharatiya Janata Party along with his supporting MLAs to topple the Maha Vikaas Aghadi (MVA) government.
Shinde along with Shiv Sena and independent legislatures was staying in a hotel in Gujarat's Surat following the cross-voting in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) polls and took flight earlier today to reach Guwahati.
Comments
Add new comment