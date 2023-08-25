  1. Home
Modi arrives in Greece; 1st Indian first PM to visit in 40 years

August 25, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Greece on Friday, August 25, for talks with the European country’s top leadership to strengthen bilateral ties.

Modi arrived in the Greek capital Athens from South Africa where he attended the 15th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further cement India's relations with those countries.

Modi is here at the invitation of Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"I have the honour to be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Greece after 40 years," Modi had said.

The last high-level visit to Greece took place in September 1983 when the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi travelled to the country.

India and Greece enjoy civilizational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with Prime Minister Mitsotakis to discuss ways to further deepen the relationship. He is also expected to meet President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

He will also interact with business leaders from both countries, as well as with the Indian community in Greece during his day-long visit.

August 11,2023

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the last of the Monsoon Session introduced a new bill aimed at comprehensively revamping India's colonial-era criminal laws, including the sedition law and making mob lynching a capital punishment. 

Under this initiative, the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act will be substituted by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In this overhaul, the Code of Criminal Procedure will be replaced by the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, while the Indian Evidence Act will be substituted by the Bharatiya Sakshya. The primary focus of this bill is to establish updated legislation for addressing crimes against women and children.

"From 1860 to 2023, the country's criminal justice system functioned as per the laws made by the British. The three laws will be replaced and there will be a major change in the criminal justice system in the country," the Home Minister said.

The Home Minister announced the repeal of the sedition law, clarifying that the term "sedition" is not present in the forthcoming legislation. Instead, it has been replaced by Section 150, which pertains to actions that jeopardize the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India. Shah also announced that the Centre plans to introduce the provision of capital punishment in mob lynching cases.

"Whoever, purposely or knowingly, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or by electronic communication or by use of financial means, or otherwise, excites or attempts to excite, secession or armed rebellion or subversive activities, or encourages feelings of separatist activities or endangers sovereignty or unity and integrity of India; or indulges in or commits any such act shall be punished with imprisonment for life or with imprisonment which may extend to seven years and shall also be liable to fine," it says.
 

August 22,2023

New Delhi, Aug 22: The Congress on Tuesday slammed the Centre over the "skyrocketing" prices of essential commodities, alleging the government's entire focus was only on "saving the image" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "benefiting its crony capitalist friends".

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said inflation is skyrocketing due to the "anti-people policies" of the Modi government.

"The prices of all essential commodities including vegetables, flour, rice, pulses are increasing continuously. The 'thali' has become costlier by 28 per cent in one-and-a-half months," Ramesh said in a post on X and shared a media report which claimed that the price of the 'thali' has gone up by 28 per cent and daily kitchen expense by up to Rs 100.

On one hand inflation is increasing, on the other hand farmers are not getting the right price for their produce, Ramesh claimed.

"The promise of MSP has not been fulfilled till date. Farmers are forced to sell grains at low prices, but as soon as agricultural products reach the warehouses of capitalists, their prices suddenly increase," he said.

Asia's biggest onion market in Nashik is shut due to 40 per cent hike in export duty on onions, Ramesh said.

"The public has also now understood that this government's entire focus is only on saving the image of the Prime Minister and benefiting its crony capitalist friends," Ramesh said. 

August 20,2023

New Delhi, Aug 20: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday constituted a new Congress Working Committee.

Senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Sachin Pilot have been included in the reshuffle of the top decision-making body.

Besides Kharge, the CWC comprises former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, general secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh are also in the core group.

The CWC reshuffle comes at a time when the grand old party is gearing up for a gruelling poll schedule, starting from assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

The CWC is the highest executive panel of the Congress and has a final say in the policies of the party. It comprises the working president, leader of the party and 23 other members. Out of these 23, 12 are elected by the AICC and remaining 11 are nominated by the party president.

