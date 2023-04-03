Modi calls CBI a ‘brand for justice’ as it celebrates diamond jubilee, taunts opposition

  1. Home
April 3, 2023

New Delhi, Apr 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday that India’s premier investigating agency — the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) – has emerged as a “brand for justice”, and given hope and strength to the common citizen.

Addressing the agency’s diamond jubilee celebrations, Modi said people now hold protests to demand a CBI inquiry. “India cannot move forward without professional and efficient institutions like the CBI. From bank frauds to wildlife-related offences, the CBI’s scope of work has increased manifold but its main responsibility is to make the country corruption free,” the Prime minister said.

Incidentally, the government has been criticised by the Opposition for what they claim is repeated misuse of central agencies like the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In early March, nine Opposition leaders – except the Congress — wrote to the Centre, saying the “misuse of central agencies” had “tarnished their image” and brought their “autonomy and impartiality” into question.

This letter came following the arrest of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case – a move Opposition leaders described as a “long witch-hunt”.

During his speech Monday, Modi took on the Opposition, saying that 10 years ago, there was a competition to do corruption. “Today, people talk of ‘lakh crores’ when they discuss the country’s economy. But then, the ‘lakh crore’ term was made famous to indicate the size of scams. Huge scams took place but the accused was not scared because they knew the system was with them. What was the result of this? People lost confidence. Their anger grew against corruption. People were scared to make decisions. There was a policy paralysis. India’s growth was stunted, and investors shied away. Corruption harmed India hugely.”

He said after 2014, his government’s first responsibility was to bring back the people’s confidence in the government. “We took action against black money, against illegal properties. We took action against the corrupt, and the laws that encouraged corruption,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister encouraged the CBI not to spare any corrupt person, and to focus on its work. “Political will to root out corruption is very strong today. You need not stop anywhere. I know those you are taking action against are very powerful people. They have been in the government system for years. They have created an ecosystem to cover up their black deeds and to discredit you. They will try to distract you, but you must remain focused. Not one corrupt person should escape,” Modi added.

March 24,2023

Damascus, Mar 24: The US military has carried out multiple airstrikes in eastern Syria in another flagrant breach of Syria’s sovereignty, killing a number of Syrian military forces.

The US military earlier alleged that Iran-aligned groups carried out a drone attack on a US-occupied base in northeastern Syria. A US contractor was killed, another was injured, and five US troops were wounded in the attack.

"At the direction of President [Joe] Biden, I authorized US Central Command forces to conduct precision airstrikes tonight in eastern Syria against facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)," Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin said in the statement, issued late Thursday.

However, local sources pointed out that the target was not an Iran-aligned military post as the US military claimed, but rather a rural development center and a grain center in Hrabash neighborhood, near Dayr al-Zawr military airport.

Meanwhile, no Iranian was killed in the act of aggression. 

A military source in Syria said that the resistance groups reserve their right to respond to the American attack and will take reciprocal action.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Israeli army launched an act of aggression with missiles that targeted Aleppo International Airport causing material damages.

Since March 2011, when Syria fell in the grip of foreign-backed militancy, the Syrian government has said that the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies aid Takfiri terrorist groups continue to wreak havoc in the country.

Iran's military forces play an advisory role in Syria at the request of Damascus, unlike the American troops that are deployed to the Arab country without the Syrian government's consent.

The US military has stationed forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.

Damascus, however, maintains the deployment is meant to plunder the country's rich mineral resources.

US and Israeli attacks have severe humanitarian repercussions for the people of Syria, who are currently facing a humanitarian crisis, and will only worsen their situation.

‘Misinformation’

Syria’s permanent representative to the UN, Bassam Sabbagh, said that the US, France, the UK and Germany are still spreading misinformation and misleading world public opinion to escape their involvement in the war on Syria and imposing unilateral coercive measures for further suffering to the Syrian people.

Sabbagh, in a statement at UN Security council session on the humanitarian and political issues in Syria, said that the counterproductive policies by some member states prevented the security council dealing seriously with hundreds of letters addressed to the UN on aggression and violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Moreover, he said that Syria has always called for protecting and promoting human rights away from political considerations, still, they are politicized by others.

“The West keeps politicizing the humanitarian and development work along with imposing coercive measures on Syria, the issue that hindered securing items needed for searching and rescuing the earthquake victims,” Sabbagh said.

A devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake and series of aftershocks struck southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria on February 6.

Due to US sanctions and the Caesar Act, the Syrians had to suffer severe repercussions in the aftermath of the earthquake, amid lack of all sorts of logistical and humanitarian aid.

This comes at the time Iran and other countries said the international community should focus on removal of unilateral and inhumane Western sanctions in order to solve the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Syria more effectively. 

April 3,2023

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on Sunday.

During the phone call, the ministers discussed issues of common interest and “the next steps in light of the recent tripartite agreement.”

Last month, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies within two months following years of tensions between the two countries. The deal was brokered by China.

March 24,2023

New Delhi, Mar 24: A day after conviction by a Surat Court, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday was present in a meeting of the MPs at the party office in Parliament premises.

Sonia Gandhi was also present in the meeting.

The Congress party has called a meeting of its steering committee members, senior leaders, state chiefs and legislative party leaders on Friday to devise a strategy after Rahul Gandhi's conviction.

The party has planned mega protests in the coming days, taking all like-minded parties along.

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, has also called a meeting of the opposition parties on Friday, following which the MPs will march to the Vijay Chowk.

On the same evening, all the state Congress presidents and legislative party leaders will meet to chalk out plans for nationwide protests.

According to sources, the Congress leadership has also sought time to meet President Droupadi Murmu on this issue.

