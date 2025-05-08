Modi govt briefs all-party meeting on 'Operation Sindoor' amid Indo-Pak tensions

Mangaluru: Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, many Mangaluru residents are cancelling their planned trips to Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, which resulted in several fatalities, has raised concerns about safety among travelers, leading them to reconsider their vacation plans.

Surge in Cancellations

Travel operators in Mangaluru have reported a significant increase in requests to cancel Jammu and Kashmir holiday bookings. Tourists who initially planned to visit the region are now looking for alternative destinations, including popular hill stations in Himachal Pradesh like Shimla and Kullu-Manali, as well as other scenic locations across India.

Concerns from Tour Operators

Eulalia D'Souza, the owner of Lia Travels and Tours, noted the growing unease among tourists, despite reassurances that Jammu and Kashmir remains a safe destination. She revealed that her agency has already processed four cancellations, and another booking scheduled for May 12 has also been canceled. D'Souza expressed concern about the financial strain on travel operators, who are facing challenges such as refunding bookings while also dealing with high cancellation charges for airline tickets.

Travel Costs Surge as Destinations Change

With an increasing number of people opting for alternative destinations like Shimla, Kullu-Manali, and Sikkim, travel costs to these locations have spiked. Eulalia D'Souza mentioned that room rates in Himachal Pradesh, which would normally cost Rs 6,500 per night, have risen to over Rs 10,000 due to increased demand. Similarly, airfare to these regions has also seen a significant increase in price.

William D'Souza, the Managing Director of Globe Travels, shared that his agency had 32 bookings for Jammu and Kashmir tours, all of which have now been canceled. He confirmed that Globe Travels was able to secure full refunds from airlines, hotels, and other service providers. However, he noted that some travelers are adopting a “wait-and-see” approach, monitoring the situation before making further decisions.

Vikram Travels and Resorts India Pvt Ltd, based in Mangaluru, reported nearly 250 cancellations, with the majority of them coming from families. Subrahmanya HP, the regional in-charge for Vikram Travels, stated that about 99% of their Jammu and Kashmir bookings have been canceled, as families are opting for other destinations.

Flight Fares Drop!

In contrast to the soaring prices for alternative destinations, flight fares to Jammu and Kashmir have decreased significantly, as demand for trips to the region has dropped following the attack. This has led to lower ticket prices, although many travelers are still hesitant to book flights in light of safety concerns.

Shifting Preferences

Tour operators in the region are noticing a clear shift in traveler preferences, with destinations like Kullu, Manali, and Sikkim gaining popularity. While these locations offer similar scenic beauty and cooler climates, the sudden increase in demand has also caused a rise in travel expenses, further complicating the decision-making process for tourists.