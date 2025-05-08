  1. Home
  2. Modi govt briefs all-party meeting on 'Operation Sindoor' amid Indo-Pak tensions

Modi govt briefs all-party meeting on 'Operation Sindoor' amid Indo-Pak tensions

News Network
May 8, 2025

New Delhi: The government is briefing an all-party meeting on Thursday on the success of "Operation Sindoor" and its aftermath, as top government functionaries and opposition leaders met for a second time in a fortnight amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, J P Nadda and Nirmala Sitharaman represented the government, while Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge from the Congress, Sandip Bandyopadhyay of the Trinamool Congress and DMK's T R Baalu were among the leading opposition figures in the meeting.

Other opposition leaders included Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, Sanjay Singh of the AAP, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut, NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule, BJD's Sasmit Patra and CPI(M)'s John Brittas.

JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha, Union minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan and AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi were also part of the meeting.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government wanted to brief all parties on "Operation Sindoor".

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

The military strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The government had earlier called an all-party meeting on April 24 to brief leaders on the attack.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 28,2025

kashmir.jpg

Mangaluru: Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam,  many Mangaluru residents are cancelling their planned trips to Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, which resulted in several fatalities, has raised concerns about safety among travelers, leading them to reconsider their vacation plans.

Surge in Cancellations 

Travel operators in Mangaluru have reported a significant increase in requests to cancel Jammu and Kashmir holiday bookings. Tourists who initially planned to visit the region are now looking for alternative destinations, including popular hill stations in Himachal Pradesh like Shimla and Kullu-Manali, as well as other scenic locations across India.

Concerns from Tour Operators

Eulalia D'Souza, the owner of Lia Travels and Tours, noted the growing unease among tourists, despite reassurances that Jammu and Kashmir remains a safe destination. She revealed that her agency has already processed four cancellations, and another booking scheduled for May 12 has also been canceled. D'Souza expressed concern about the financial strain on travel operators, who are facing challenges such as refunding bookings while also dealing with high cancellation charges for airline tickets.

Travel Costs Surge as Destinations Change

With an increasing number of people opting for alternative destinations like Shimla, Kullu-Manali, and Sikkim, travel costs to these locations have spiked. Eulalia D'Souza mentioned that room rates in Himachal Pradesh, which would normally cost Rs 6,500 per night, have risen to over Rs 10,000 due to increased demand. Similarly, airfare to these regions has also seen a significant increase in price.

William D'Souza, the Managing Director of Globe Travels, shared that his agency had 32 bookings for Jammu and Kashmir tours, all of which have now been canceled. He confirmed that Globe Travels was able to secure full refunds from airlines, hotels, and other service providers. However, he noted that some travelers are adopting a “wait-and-see” approach, monitoring the situation before making further decisions.

Vikram Travels and Resorts India Pvt Ltd, based in Mangaluru, reported nearly 250 cancellations, with the majority of them coming from families. Subrahmanya HP, the regional in-charge for Vikram Travels, stated that about 99% of their Jammu and Kashmir bookings have been canceled, as families are opting for other destinations.

Flight Fares Drop!

In contrast to the soaring prices for alternative destinations, flight fares to Jammu and Kashmir have decreased significantly, as demand for trips to the region has dropped following the attack. This has led to lower ticket prices, although many travelers are still hesitant to book flights in light of safety concerns.

Shifting Preferences 

Tour operators in the region are noticing a clear shift in traveler preferences, with destinations like Kullu, Manali, and Sikkim gaining popularity. While these locations offer similar scenic beauty and cooler climates, the sudden increase in demand has also caused a rise in travel expenses, further complicating the decision-making process for tourists.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 26,2025

terrorkashmir.jpg

Srinagar: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government’s explanation for the lack of security at the site of Tuesday’s deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam has triggered widespread skepticism, with local officials and tourism stakeholders offering accounts that sharply contradict the government’s claims.

At an all-party meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, the Central government reportedly informed lawmakers that Baisaran meadow — where 26 civilians were killed — was not officially open to tourists until June. The absence of police and paramilitary presence, they argued, was due to this status.

However, investigations on the ground reveal a very different reality.

Baisaran meadow — popularly known as "Mini Switzerland" — remains accessible to tourists for most of the year. According to local tour operators, pony ride associations, and tourism officials, the area typically stays open except during peak winter months when snowfall blocks access.

"Tourists have been visiting Baisaran daily this season. No police clearance or special permission has ever been required," said Sheikh Mohammad Sultan, senior tour operator and President of the Indian Association of Travel & Tourism Experts (Kashmir chapter). "Nearly 70 percent of visitors to Pahalgam make it a point to visit Baisaran."

Further evidence lies in the operational signboard installed by the Pahalgam Development Authority at the meadow's entrance, listing an entry fee of ₹35 per person. Officials confirmed that this fee collection is outsourced annually through auction — a clear indication that the site was officially functioning and welcoming tourists at the time of the attack.

"Infrastructure projects have been developed for Baisaran tourism, and more are in the pipeline. Visiting Baisaran has never required security clearance or police authorization," a tourism official said on condition of anonymity.

The lack of security now stands under intense scrutiny.

The dirt track connecting Pahalgam town to Baisaran was reportedly unguarded, with only four unarmed personnel from an auxiliary wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police stationed there. The nearest Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp was nearly five kilometers away — a critical gap that likely delayed the emergency response.

According to official sources, the first CRPF responder reached the attack site almost an hour later, with reinforcements arriving more than ninety minutes after the assault had ended.

Locals like Waheed Ahmad, president of the Pony Operators’ Association in Pahalgam, expressed concern over the lack of vigilance despite Baisaran’s heavy tourist footfall.

"We have been taking tourists to Baisaran for decades without ever needing police permission. But given today’s environment, one would expect much better security," Ahmad said.

Eyewitness videos and photographs from just days before the attack show tourists visiting Baisaran in significant numbers, enjoying pony rides and the vibrant spring bloom — further undermining the Centre’s assertion that the area was "closed" to visitors.

The glaring contradictions have fuelled growing suspicions that authorities failed to adequately assess the threat level, despite intelligence warnings about potential attacks targeting Kashmir’s fragile tourist season.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 30,2025

ashraflynching.jpg

Mangaluru, April 30: The victim of the tragic mob lynching in Mangaluru, 36-year-old Ashraf, was assaulted for nearly two hours before his body was abandoned at the crime scene, according to sources. The incident took place near a local cricket match venue in Kudupu on April 28. The exact motive behind the attack remains under investigation. Ashraf had suffered multiple severe internal injuries, which led to his death.

Ashraf, originally from Pulpalli village in Sultan Bathery taluk, Wayanad district, Kerala, had been living in Mangaluru for the past month as a manual labourer. 

He was known to have a mild mental disability, which had caused him to wander around different areas. Abdul Jabbar, Ashraf’s brother, confirmed that Ashraf was unmarried and had no affiliations with any organization. "We had been treating his health issues for years, but his condition never fully improved," Jabbar shared. 

Despite his mental health challenges, Ashraf frequently visited family in Kerala and maintained regular contact with his brother, who provided him with essentials, including a mobile phone.

The police had initially registered the incident as an unnatural death under suspicious circumstances. However, following the autopsy, the case was reclassified as mob lynching after it was confirmed that Ashraf died from internal injuries caused by strong blows, compounded by shock and the lack of medical intervention.

In connection with the incident, 20 men have been arrested so far, with 25 suspects believed to be involved. The first person to assault Ashraf is thought to be 26-year-old autorickshaw driver T Sachin from Kudupu. Police have invoked several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to mob violence and culpable homicide. Investigations are ongoing, with authorities collecting witness statements, CCTV footage, and mobile tower data to identify additional suspects.

Abdul Jabbar has assured full cooperation with the police as they continue to investigate the horrific attack.

‘Attempt to cover up’

Meanwhile, the Dakshina Kannada district committee of CPI(M) has accused the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate of deliberately attempting to cover up the mob lynching. The committee claims that the FIR (First Information Report) filed in this case serves as strong evidence of the police’s efforts to obscure the truth.

“The news of the incident reached the Vamanjoor Police Station within an hour of the incident. Five hours later, police arrived at the crime scene, where they found the brutalized body of the victim. By this time, the details of the incident were clear to the police, and the news had also reached Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal,” it said.

CPI(M) district secretary Muneer Katipalla alleged that the police apparently tried to weaken and possibly cover up the case due to various factors. Ravindra Nayak, a prominent BJP leader, and Manjunath, both believed to be key figures in the local political circles, are reportedly connected to the attack. The incident drew national attention, and the police were reportedly concerned that the case would cause embarrassment if it became widely known.

As part of the cover-up, Manjunath, who is said to have played a pivotal role in the mob lynching, allegedly filed a report stating that the unidentified body had been found. Despite being fully aware of the details, the police issued a lookout notice, falsely claiming that the victim may have died from falling due to intoxication or a scuffle, with only superficial injuries on his body, said Mr. Katipalla, who believes this was an effort to exonerate the real culprits and avoid further embarrassment for the local authorities.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.