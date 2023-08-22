  1. Home
  'Modi govt focused on benefitting crony capitalists amid skyrocketing prices'

‘Modi govt focused on benefitting crony capitalists amid skyrocketing prices’

News Network
August 22, 2023

New Delhi, Aug 22: The Congress on Tuesday slammed the Centre over the "skyrocketing" prices of essential commodities, alleging the government's entire focus was only on "saving the image" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "benefiting its crony capitalist friends".

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said inflation is skyrocketing due to the "anti-people policies" of the Modi government.

"The prices of all essential commodities including vegetables, flour, rice, pulses are increasing continuously. The 'thali' has become costlier by 28 per cent in one-and-a-half months," Ramesh said in a post on X and shared a media report which claimed that the price of the 'thali' has gone up by 28 per cent and daily kitchen expense by up to Rs 100.

On one hand inflation is increasing, on the other hand farmers are not getting the right price for their produce, Ramesh claimed.

"The promise of MSP has not been fulfilled till date. Farmers are forced to sell grains at low prices, but as soon as agricultural products reach the warehouses of capitalists, their prices suddenly increase," he said.

Asia's biggest onion market in Nashik is shut due to 40 per cent hike in export duty on onions, Ramesh said.

"The public has also now understood that this government's entire focus is only on saving the image of the Prime Minister and benefiting its crony capitalist friends," Ramesh said. 

News Network
August 16,2023

Mumbai, Aug 16: The police probing the matter in which a Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable named Chetan Singh killed four people, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from his department named Tikaram Meena has made new revelations. The police said that the accused RPF constable threatened a burqa-clad woman passenger and forced her to chant 'Jai Mata Di' at gunpoint onboard the moving train.

As per reports from Indian Express, RPF constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary allegedly was going through coaches when he found a woman in a burqa. He pointed his gun towards the woman and asked her to say Jai Mata Di. The woman said in her statement that when she chanted Jai Mata Di, Chetan Singh then furiously told her to say loudly to which the adhered to and said it loudly.

As per reports, the incident came to light when the Police was investigating the matter. The Police also said that the whole incident was captured on CCTV cameras which were installed in the train coaches. The woman has been made a prime witness in the case. The Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police also interrogated the accused RPF constable.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Chetan Singh is currently in judicial custody for the murder of four people. He is accused of killing an ASI and three other passengers onboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Express train. The three passengers were identified as Syed Saifuddin, Asgar Abbas Sheikh and Abdul Kadar Mohamed Hussain Bhanpurawala.

The horrific incident was captured on camera. In the video RPF constable Chetan Singh can be seen holding a gun in his hand while a man was dying at his feet. He was also threatening the passengers onboard the Jaipur–Mumbai Superfast Express near Palghar station in Maharashtra to vote for PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. The incident occurred on July 31.

News Network
August 11,2023

Thrissur, Aug 11: A 56-year-old man allegedly beat his wife to death on Friday at Viyyur near here after suspecting her of infidelity, police said. 

The accused, Unnikrishnan, had been working abroad for some time. He allegedly committed the crime three days after returning to the country, they said.

After killing his 46-year-old wife, the man reached Viyyur police station in the early hours of Friday and surrendered, they said.

“He was abroad and reached Kerala on August 8,” a police officer told PTI, adding that the accused has confessed to the crime.

Police said he doubted his wife’s activities and assaulted her after accusing her of cheating. 

News Network
August 19,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 19: Facing flak from various quarters including the opposition BJP, the Karnataka government has withdrawn the circular that stopped funding to state-run Hindu temples for development work.

Muzrai or Hindu Religious Institutions And Charitable Endowments Department Minister Ramalinga Reddy clarified that the circular was issued due to 'confusion,' and the government has no intention to stop any development or repair work at the temples.

He said he has asked both the Principal Secretary and the Commissioner of the department to immediately withdraw the circular.

Following the Minister's directions, the Commissioner on Friday withdrew the circular.

The Muzrai department Commissioner on August 14 had issued a circular directing all district administrations to stop funding for repair and development works of state-run temples, wherever 50 per cent of funds were granted and the works had not commenced or where funds were sanctioned, but not released.

Officials were also asked not to approve any new proposals for which administrative sanction was pending.

Clarifying, Reddy said, recently he "held a meeting with the Principal Secretary and Commissioner (Muzrai department), in which it was directed to submit a report before August 30 regarding -- orders issued but funds not released during the previous government, for temples which 50 per cent funds were given, and the funds available for this year."

He said, "The Commissioner had got confused. We had not asked any work to be stopped."

Noting that the circular was issued without bringing it to his notice, the Minister said, the Commissioner has issued it under confusion.

Hitting out at the Congress government, BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar called it "anti-Hindu temples' development."

Fomer Muzarai Minister and BJP leader Shashikala Jolle, pointing out to the importance of temples in Hindu culture, condemned the government's circular, and urged it to release the funds and develop the temples.

She had also threatened protests if the government did not withdraw the circular. 

